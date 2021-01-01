JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2006
-
PGA TOUR China: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)
- 2006 PalmettoPride Classic
- 2009 Stonebrae Classic, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Christmas In October Presented by Kansas City Crusaders
International Victories (1)
-
2020 Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (2-2)
-
2006 Lost to Paul Sheehan, Jacob's Creek Open Championship
-
2006 Defeated Ken Duke, PalmettoPride Classic
-
2009 Lost to Patrick Sheehan, Athens Regional Foundation Classic
-
2009 Defeated Fabián Gómez, BMW Charity Pro-Am
Personal
- Born in Scotland but moved from Aberdeen to Australia at age 5 and became an Australian citizen in 1991. His father, George, an accountant, played off a single-digit handicap and was a member at Royal Aberdeen GC.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship: Shot rounds of 68-67-63-70 to get into a playoff at the end of regulation with Scott Arnold. In the extra session at City GC, won the title.
2017 Season
Made four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Digital Ally Open: Highest finish was a T21 at the Digital Ally Open.
-
Fiji International: Added a T10 in mid-October in Fiji. At the combined OneAsia Tour-PGA Tour of Australasia, shot a final-round 70 to earn the top-10 with four others.
-
Isuzu Queensland Open: At the PGA Tour of Australasia's event in Queensland in August, finished T8
2014 Season
Made his first two Korn Ferry Tour appearances since the fall of 2012 on courses he won on during his 2009 Player of the Year season. In 10 PGA Tour of Australasia appearances, recorded three made cuts, with his best a T6.
-
Stonebrae Classic: Recorded a T31 at the Stonebrae Classic.
-
Midwest Classic: Missed the cut at the Midwest Classic in July.
2013 Season
Did not compete on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour and just four times on the PGA Tour of Australasia, posting a T33 and three missed cuts.
2012 Season
Made the cut in five of 14 starts on Tour. Had a pair of top-25 finishes. Did not compete in any PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments.
-
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Finished T13 at the season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship.
2011 Season
Struggled in an injury-plagued season on the PGA TOUR with only five made cuts in 19 starts.
-
The Greenbrier Classic: Withdrew from the Greenbrier Classic in July after the first round and did not play again until October in Las Vegas.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Best finish was a 53rd-place showing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
2010 Season
Claimed three top-five finishes on the PGA TOUR. Made eight starts on PGA Tour of Australasia, making four cuts.
-
Wyndham Championship: Finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship with a final-round 62.
-
Turning Stone Resort Championship: Fired four sub-par rounds, including 67-66 on the weekend, at the Turning Stone Resort Championship to finish T3, his second top-10 of the year. Led the field in Total Putts, with 108.
-
HP Byron Nelson Championship: Returned to action after a lengthy layoff due to injury by finishing T23 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship. Right shoulder began bothering him in August 2009, and the pain intensified after a long flight home to Sydney following the World Golf Championships-CA Championship in March 2010. Missed two months, including his first invitations to the Masters Tournament and THE PLAYERS Championship, before returning in Dallas.
-
Farmers Insurance Open: Finished 45th in the final FedExCup standings. Despite opening with a 1-over 73 which left him tied for 107th, managed to finish T2 in his second start of the year at the Farmers Insurance Open. Second-round, 10-under 62 on Torrey Pines' North Course was the low round of the tournament and one off the tournament record. Ranked first in Putts Per Round for the week (27.2). Trailed eventual winner Ben Crane by one stroke entering the par-5 finishing hole. Both players laid up and then hit wedge shots that spun back to the front of the green. Sim was forced to chip for birdie, got up and down and settled for a second-place tie with Brandt Snedeker and Marc Leishman.
2009 Season
Named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year after record-setting season which saw him win three times in his first 12 starts and go on to break the Tour's single-season money record. Ended the season with a Tour-record $644,142, bettering Troy Matteson's 2005 mark of $495,009. Also established new Tour records for single-season scoring average (68.81) and putting average (1.684). Finished No. 1 in all-around ranking, No. 2 in total driving and driving accuracy, No. 3 in birdie average and No. 6 in greens in regulation. Position earned an invitation to play in the 2010 PLAYERS Championship. Also achieved a high Official World Golf Ranking for a Korn Ferry Tour player (53rd).
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Status on the PGA TOUR did not get him into several Fall Series events and he returned to the Nationwide Tour in October, where he finished T17 at the Miccsoukee Championship. The season-ending Nationwide Tour Championship was held at Daniel Island, SC, site of his first Tour win, the 2006 PalmettoPride Classic. Grabbed the first-round lead by three strokes with a course-record 8-under 64, which included eight consecutive birdies. Was one shot off the lead after 36 and 54 holes and finished second, three behind Matt Every. It was his 11th top-25 finish and ninth top-10 effort in only 14 starts. Wound up averaging $46,010 per start in 2009.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Status on the PGA TOUR did not get him into several Fall Series events and he returned to the Korn Ferry Tour in October, where he finished T17 at the Miccsoukee Championship. The season-ending Nationwide Tour Championship was held at Daniel Island, S.C., site of his first Tour win, the 2006 PalmettoPride Classic. Grabbed the first-round lead by three strokes with a course-record 8-under 64, which included eight consecutive birdies. Was one shot off the lead after 36 and 54 holes and finished second, three behind Every. It was his 11th top-25 finish and ninth top-10 effort in only 14 starts. Wound up averaging $46,010 per start in 2009.
-
Christmas In October Presented by Kansas City Crusaders: Earned his third win of the year with a two-stroke victory over Josh Teater at the inaugural Christmas In October Classic. Shared the 36-hole lead and held a three-shot advantage heading into the final round at the Nicklaus GC at LionsGate. Teater suffered a double bogey at No. 15 to give Sim a two-shot edge. Played bogey-free on the weekend to take the win and become the ninth player in Tour history to earn an immediate promotion to the PGA TOUR. First-place check of $112,500 pushed his season total to $527,079 and broke the Tour's single-season money record held by Troy Matteson. Money-record total was earned in just 12 starts, giving him an average of $43,923 in each start.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Went on to make the cut at the U.S. Open, where he was paired with Tiger Woods in final round on his way to a T18 finish.
-
Melwood Prince George's County Open: Finished T10 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. After playing 36 holes Sunday at Melwood due to a weather delay earlier in the week, he successfully qualified for the U.S. Open the following day at a 36-hole sectional in nearby Rockville, MD.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am: Picked up his second win of the year with a playoff victory over Fabian Gomez at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Parred the first extra hole to beat Gomez and even his career playoff record to 2-2. Fired a career-best 62 in the third round and grabbed a three-stroke lead heading into the final round. His 2-under 69 was enough to force a playoff with Gomez. Also teamed with singer Javier Colon to win the celebrity/amateur portion of the tournament.
-
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Was runner-up at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic. Tied the Jennings Mill CC record with a 9-under 63 in the final round to finish at 14-under par, completing his round more than an hour in front of the final pairings. Forced into a playoff when Patrick Sheehan birdied the last hole of regulation. Sheehan then birdied the first hole of the extra session from 22 feet to earn the win.
-
Stonebrae Classic: Earned his second career win, at the inaugural Stonebrae Classic, thanks to a final-round, 7-under 64. Held a one-stroke lead over Matt Every after 54 holes at TPC San Francisco Bay. Closed the front nine Sunday with four consecutive birdies to increase his lead to four shots at the turn. Added a birdie and an eagle on the back nine to win by six over Cameron Percy and John Kimbell. First-place check of $108,000 vaulted him to No. 1 on the money list.
2008 Season
With late start, limited to 17 starts. Granted Major Medical Extension and had five events in 2008 to earn $385,280 (combined with 2007 earnings of $399,900, would equal 2007's No. 125 earnings of $785,180) and receive Major Medical Extension status for the remainder of the 2008 campaign. Made six cuts in only seven starts on the PGA TOUR in 2008, with a career-best T7 coming at the Frys.com Open.
-
Frys.com Open: First top-10 of the season came at the Frys.com Open in the PGA TOUR Fall Series. Following a 2-over-par 72 in the first round, bounced back with a career-low 63 in the second round and final-round 64 to finish a career-best T7.
-
Mexico Open Presented by Corona: Also made three cuts in seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a T16 at the Mexico Open his best result.
-
Australian Masters: Was co-leader with Robert Allenby after the third round . Shot 77 on the final day to T11.
2007 Season
Diagnosed with stress fracture in spine in November 2006 that postponed rookie's PGA TOUR season until April at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
-
Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro: After earning PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour, posted one top-10 in 17 starts in 2007, a T9 at the Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro, and three additional top-25s.
2006 Season
Posted three top-10 finishes in his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2006, including his first career victory. Missed the cut in his first two career starts on TOUR.
-
PalmettoPride Classic: Became the fifth Aussie of the season to step into the winner's circle with his win at the PalmettoPride Classic. Finished regulation tied with Ken Duke at 12-under-par 276, and then on Monday morning holed a 6-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to collect the $90,000 first-place prize. The Monday finish was just the fourth in Tour history and the first required to complete regulation play.
-
EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Missed the cut at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship.
-
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: In his first career Tour start, lost in a playoff to Paul Sheehan at the Jacob's Creek Open after holding a one-shot lead entering the final round. Sheehan won on the second extra hole with a bogey. Still collected $76,043 to obtain Special Temporary Membership on Tour.
2005 Season
-
Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard: After receiving a sponsor's exemption, missed the cut at the Bay Hill Invitational.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the world's No. 1-ranked amateur in 2005 after posting victories at the New Zealand Amateur Stroke-Play Championship, Western Australia Amateur Matchplay Championship, Sunnehanna Amateur and the Monroe Invitational. Winner of the 2002 Western Australi