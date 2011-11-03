JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2002
-
PGA TOUR: 2006
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2005 Canadian PGA Championship Pres by MasterCard
- 2007 Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health
International Victories (2)
-
2003 MTS Classic [Can]
-
2003 Players Cup [Can]
National Teams
Personal
- Cites his dad and his brother as his heroes. Began playing hockey many years before he took up golf.
- His brother, Jeff, is the head professional at Wildfire CC in Canada. His sister, Jennifer, is the head women's volleyball coach at Clarion University.
- Lists Dave Woods as his instructor. Biggest thrill in golf was winning his first Korn Ferry Tour event–2005 Canadian PGA Championship. Favorite course he's played is Pebble Beach and would like to play St. Andrews.
- First car was a Dodge Neon. Currently drives a Yukon Denali.
- Favorite college team is Kent State.
- Closely follows the fortunes of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Superstitions include using only Canadian quarters for marking golf balls on the green.
- Favorite TV show is "The Office," and he likes horror movies.
- Favorite city to visit is Phoenix.
Special Interests
- Basketball, hockey, fishing, Xbox
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Did not compete on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played in four PGA TOUR Canada events, missing the cut in all four.
2013 Season
Missed the cut in two Korn Ferry Tour outings. Entered four PGA TOUR Canada events.
-
Wildfire Invitational: Best showing was a T53 at the Wildfire Invitational.
2012 Season
Made the cut in just two of seven Korn Ferry Tour starts. Made two starts in PGA TOUR events.
2011 Season
Made the cut in nine of 21 starts and had four top-25 Korn Ferry Tour finishes.
-
Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Earned his only top-10 of the year, with a T2 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open, his best effort since a T2 at the 2007 Miccosukee Championship. Finished the week tied at the top in Greens in Regulation and also jumped 50 spots on the money list, to No. 16.
2010 Season
Played in 25 events and made 17 cuts to finish No. 33 on the money list.
-
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Notched his fourth top-10 at the inaugural Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. Held the 54-hole lead for only the second time, but a 4-over 74 in the final round left him two strokes back.
-
Mylan Classic presented by CONSOL Energy: Finished T9 three starts later at the Mylan Classic.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Top-10 was a T7 at the Cox Classic in Omaha.
-
RBC Canadian Open: His lone PGA TOUR appearance of the season, a T48 at the RBC Canadian Open in his native country.
-
Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: In his sixth start of year, Mills posted his first top-10 finish, at the Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Four rounds in the 60s left him in third place, three strokes behind winner Kevin Chappell. It was Mills' best performance since a T2 at the 2007 Miccosukee Championship.
2009 Season
Was No. 54 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after making the cut in 15 of his 26 starts.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Was T10 at the Utah Championship with four rounds in the 60s. Has reeled off seven consecutive sub-70 rounds at Willow Creek CC.
-
Christmas In October Presented by Kansas City Crusaders: Next top-10 was a T9 at the inaugural Christmas in October Classic.
-
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Had his second top 10 of the season, a T9 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
-
South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Had four top-10s during the year, the first being a T6 at the South Georgia Classic.
2008 Season
Made the cut in half of his 32 starts on the PGA TOUR. Had four top-25 finishes. Faltered late in the year, missing the cut in his last eight starts to wind up No. 142 on the money list.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: His best effort was a T13 at the Puerto Rico Open.
2007 Season
Set up his return trip to the PGA TOUR after a successful season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in 22 of 27 events, with 16 top-25 finishes. Ended the season No. 4 on the money list, with $366,244. Make 13 cuts in his last 14 starts, with 10 top-20s. Was named the Korn Ferry Tour's September Player of the Month. Posted par-or-better scores in 33 of his final 34 rounds to close out the 2007 season.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Also added a T2 at the Miccosukee Championship.
-
WNB Golf Classic: T5 at the WNB Golf Classic.
-
Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres'd by County of San Bernardino: T9 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: Was a collective 127-under par during the 14-tournament stretch, which included a win at the Albertsons Boise Open. Shot a tournament-record 21-under 263 thanks to an eagle-par-birdie finish, which produced a three-stroke win over D.A. Points. The first-place check of $121,500 moved him from No. 24 to No. 5 on the money list, locking up his PGA TOUR card for the 2008 season.
2006 Season
Struggled during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, making the cut in just six of 27 starts.
2005 Season
Earned his TOUR playing card by finishing fifth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Posted nine top-10s, second-best on Tour, including six top-threes.
-
Gila River Golf Classic presented by Wild Horse Pass: Went head to head with David McKenzie at the Gila River Golf Classic, finishing runner-up by one stroke, aided by a third-round 63.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Posted career-best 11-under-par 60 in the second round of the Cox Classic.
-
Canadian PGA Championship Pres by MasterCard: Ontario native claimed first career victory at the Canadian PGA Championship. Rounds of 68-67-63-71 led to a 19-under-par 269 finish, three shots ahead of Ken Duke.
2004 Season
Entered 27 events and finished the season 49th on the money list, with four top-10s.
-
Alberta Classic: Alberta Classic (T8) in his native Canada.
-
Cox Classic: Top-10 came at Cox Classic (T8).
-
Pete Dye West Virginia Classic Presented by National Mining Assn.: T10 at the Pete Dye West Virginia Classic.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Best performance was a fourth place at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March.
2003 Season
Played in just three Korn Ferry Tour events but led the Canadian Tour order of merit that year and became the first Canadian to win the order of merit since Mike Weir in 1997.
2002 Season
Was 173rd on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Also played Canadian Tour. Member of Team Canada, helping lead the squad to the 2001 Four Nations Cup.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a 2001 first-team All-American at Kent State, where he was a teammate of 2003 Open Championship champion Ben Curtis. Also earned third-team All-America honors in 2000.
- Medalist at the 2001 Mid-American Conference Championship. Earned first-team All-MAC honors his final three years at Kent State and second-team honors as a freshman. Was the 1998 MAC Freshman of the Year. Attended Centennial Secondary High School.