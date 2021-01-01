JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
Forme Tour Victories (2)
- 2009 Sport Frances Open, Iberostar Riviera Maya Open
International Victories (27)
2002 Caribbean Open
2002 American Express Costa Rica Open
2002 Caribbean Open in Freeport
2002 Bahamas [TLA]
2002 Costa Rica Open in San Jose
2002 Costa Rica [TLA]
2003 Caribbean Open in Freeport, Bahamas [TLA]
2002 Abierto Mexicano in Mexico City [TLA/ECT]
2003 Caribbean Open
2004 Abierto Mexicano in Mexico City [TLA/ECT]
2005 Tessali-Metaponto Open di Puglia e Basilicata in Italy [ECT]
2007 Abierto del Sur in Mar del Plata, Argentina [Arg]
2007 Abierto de San Luis in San Luis, Argentina [TLA]
2007 Ángel Cabrera Classic in Cordoba, Argentina [Arg]
2008 Televisa TLA Players Championship in Acapulco, Mexico [TLA]
2008 Abierto de San Luis in San Luis, Argentina [TLA]
2008 50th Sport Francés Open in Santiago
2008 Chile [TLA/CAN]
2008 Abierto de Cariló [Arg]
2008 Abierto de Mesopotamia [Arg]
2009 Iberostar Riviera Maya Open in Mexico [CAN]
2009 Sport Frances Open [CAN]
2009 Iberostar Riviera Maya Open [CAN]
2010 Campeonato Metropolitano [Arg]
2011 Torneo Provincial de Golf Buenos Aires Classic Cariló GC [Arg]
2013 Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales [Arg]
2015 81st Abierto del Litoral [DevSeries/Argentina]
Additional Victories (2)
2009 Sport Frances Open
2009 Iberostar Riviera Maya Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
2013 Lost to Ángel Cabrera, 82 Abierto OSDE del Centro
Personal
- Cites his father as his hero. Got his start in golf as a caddie.
- His favorite professional team is Argentina's River Plate.
Career Highlights
2017 Season
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T16 finish at the Argentina Q-School in January.
2016 Season
Made six cuts in 15 starts to close the year ranked 98th on the Order of Merit. Had two top-25s.
111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Posted rounds of 67-68 to hold the 36-hole lead at the 111th VISA Open de Argentina, but shot 76-73 on the weekend to finish T21.
-
Mazatlan Open: Had two top-25s, with a T16 finish as his best at the Mazatlán Open in May.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T7 finish at the Argentina Q-School in January.
2015 Season
Had one top-25 and four cuts made in 16 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he finished 109th on the Order of Merit. Had a victory and a runner-up finish on the Argentine Tour.
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Scotiabank: Only top-25 was T15 at the Lexus Peru Open in November.
-
Abierto del Litoral: Won the 81st Campeonato Abierto del Litoral by two shots over Julián Etulain in Rosario in November.
-
Abierto Norpatagónico: Finished solo second at the Abierto Norpatagónico in April, when he posted four rounds in the 60s to finish one stroke behind Emilio Domínguez.
2014 Season
Made only five cuts in 16 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished the year ranked 137th on the Order of Merit.
Ecuador Open: His best finish was T29 at the Ecuador Open in September.
2013 Season
Had a runner-up finish, three top-25s and seven cuts made in ten starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 27th on the Order of Merit.
-
The Great Waterway Classic: Made the cut in two of four starts on PGA TOUR Canada, with a T33 as his best at The Great Waterway Classic in August.
82 Abierto OSDE del Centro: Lost to his countryman Ángel Cabrera in a sudden death playoff for the 82nd Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina in April. Held the tournament lead after an opening 68 and carded another 68 on the final round to tie with Cabrera at 284 (even-par). Cabrera made a chip in for birdie and the win on the first hole of the sudden death playoff.
-
76th Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales: Won the 76th Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales on the Argentine Tour in October. Finished at 278 (-10) for a one-shot win over Paraguay's Carlos Franco and Argentina's Gustavo Acosta at the San Isidro GC in Buenos Aires.
2012 Season
Finished the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica ranked 71st on the Order of Merit to lose his Tour card. Made five cuts in ten starts. During the first half of the year, collected four top-25 finish on the Tour de las Americas' abbreviated final season.
65 Arturo Calle Colombian Open: His only top-25 finish was T21 at the 65th Arturo Calle Colombian Open in Bogota, Colombia.
-
Televisa TLA Players Championship: His best TLA finish was third at the Televisa TLA Players Championship, an event he was leading entering the third and final round in May.
2011 Season
Finished the Tour de las Americas season ranked 9th on the Order of Merit to earn his card for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2012 season. Had five top-10 finishes and nine top-25 finishes in 16 TLA starts.
Torneo Provincial de Golf Buenos Aires Classic: Won the Torneo Provincial de Golf Buenos Aires Classic Cariló GC on the Argentine Tour.
-
Abierto Ciudad de Bucaramanga: T5 at the Abierto Ciudad de Bucaramanga in Colombia.
-
Sport Francés Open: Top TLA finish, T3 at the Sport Francés Open in Chile.
Roberto De Vicenzo Classic: His best TLA finish was T2 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Classic, where he lost a three-man playoff for the title to his countryman Nelson Ledesma.
2009 Season
Ffinished the season ranked 8th on the Order of Merit with PGA TOUR Canada.
Iberostar Riviera Maya Open: Won the Iberostar Riviera Maya Open in Mexico for his second career win on PGA TOUR Canada.
-
RBC Canadian Open: At the RBC Canadian Open, he missed the cut in his third career start on the PGA TOUR.
-
Panama CLARO Championship: Finished a then career-best T6 at the 2009 Panama Digicel Championship. In Panama, posted a 67 to hold a share of the lead with seven other players. A 68 in the second round gave him a one-stroke, 36-hole lead before matching rounds of 71 on the weekend led to the T6 effort.
-
Abierto del Centro: Made only four starts on the Tour de las Americas with a T13 finish at the 78th Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina as his best result.
2008 Season
Had a terrific season with three victories on the Tour de las Americas to become the Tour's winningest player with eight career wins. Finished the TLA season ranked second on the Order of Merit behind Tano Goya.
-
Abierto de Cariló: Won the Abierto de Cariló.
-
Sport Francés Open (CL): Won the 50th Sport Francés Open in Chile. The event was co-sanctioned by PGA TOUR Canada, which counted it towards its 2009 season.
-
Abierto de San Luis: Won the Abierto de San Luis in San Luis, Argentina.
-
Televisa TLA Players Championship: Won the Televisa TLA Players Championship in Acapulco, Mexico.
2006 Season
Was a member of the European Tour.
KLM Open: His best finish of the season was 22nd at the KLM Open.
2005 Season
Won the European Tour card for the 2006 season after finishing 11th on the European Challenge Tour ranking. Played the PGA TOUR's The International for the second time in his career (MC).
-
BellSouth Panama Championship: In his only Korn Ferry Tour start of the season, missed the cut at the BellSouth Panama Championship in January.
2004 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season ranked 76th on the Money List. Had two top-10 finishes, seven top-25 finishes and 11 cuts made in 24 starts. Wrapped up the season No. 76 on the money list, with $70,599. Despite making only four starts, he finished the Tour de las Americas season ranked No. 1 in the Order of Merit.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Finished T10 at the Miccosukee Championship in October.
-
Cox Classic: Had one top-10 showing at the Cox Classic (T6).
-
Abierto Mexicano de Golf: His best TLA finish was a victory at the Abierto Mexicano de Golf, an event co-sanctioned by the European Challenge Tour in December.
2003 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned the Korn Ferry Tour card for the 2004 season by finishing T74 at the PGA TOUR's Qualifying School Final in December.
-
Caribbean Open: Won the Caribbean Open.
2002 Season
Best year on the Tour de las Americas was 2002, when he led the Tour's Order of Merit, thanks to six top-five finishes. Finished the Tour de las Americas season ranked 5th on the Order of Merit.
The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest: Finished T38 at The International on his first career start on the PGA TOUR.
-
American Express Costa Rica Open: Won the Costa Rica Open in February.
-
Caribbean Open: His best TLA finish was a successful title defense at the Caribbean Open in Freeport, Bahamas in January.
2001 Season
Finished the Tour de las Americas 2000-01 season ranked 15th on the Order of Merit.