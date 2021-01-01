Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2002

2002 PGA TOUR: 2009

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2003 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open

National Teams

2000 Palmer Cup

Personal

Credits his father for giving him his start in golf. Father, Fred, served as the superintendent at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., before retiring in 2008. Father was chosen as Golfweek Golf Father of the Year in 2000. Wife, Shanna (Nagy), won nine collegiate titles and was NCAA Division II Championship winner in 1996 and 1998 at Florida Southern. Was a 2006 inductee into the Florida Southern College and the Sunshine State Conference Hall of Fame. Brother John joined the 2004 Korn Ferry Tour after a successful college career at the University of Texas. Younger brother, Jason, was a distance runner for the University of Florida track team.

Special Interests

Fishing, Florida Gators football and basketball

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour events.

2015 Season

Played in eight Korn Ferry Tour events. Made just one cut, a T49 at the season-opening Panama Claro Championship.

2014 Season

In 18 Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made the cut nine times. Had one top-10 and two top-25s.

WNB Golf Classic: Best showing was a T9 at the weather-shortened WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas, in April, where he closed with a 67. It was his first top-10 on Tour since the 2008 Web.com Tour Championship.

2013 Season

Had a carryover Major Medical Extension due to a back injury from 2010. Had eight events to earn $578,937 to equal No. 125 from 2010. Failed to make that amount and also fell $205,859 short of securing conditional status, losing his TOUR status. Made nine cuts in 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with a pair of top-25 performances.

Hotel Fitness Championship: Made the cut in three of four Finals' events, a T24 at the Hotel Fitness Championship his best week.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Made the cut in four of eight PGA TOUR starts and had a T16 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2012 Season

Did not make any PGA TOUR starts early in the season. In April, faced a serious challenge when he underwent brain surgery to deal with the effects of epileptic seizures he first experienced in 2006. In a very complicated procedure, 108 electrodes were inserted into his brain. As he continued his recovery from brain surgery, did not make any PGA TOUR starts but returned to competition on the Korn Ferry Tour in September at the Albertsons Boise Open and three other events to close the season, which included a T14 at the Chiquita Classic and a T30 at the Neediest Kids Championship.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: As he continued his recovery from brain surgery, did not make a PGA TOUR Season start. Played in the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs, finishing T156.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: In June, in recognition of his struggle with epilepsy and the fact he was a past champion (2003), the Korn Ferry Tour's Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open held Epilepsy Awareness Day. "Wichita holds a special place in my heart. The fact they are dedicating a day to epilepsy awareness is exciting and humbling," he said.

2011 Season

Played in just eight events, with a T68 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and T36 at The Heritage his only made cuts as he still suffered from a back injury.

2010 Season

Played in 13 PGA TOUR events before being sidelined in May with a back injury. While recovering from back surgery, he elected to have a procedure done to repair his left ankle, which had been an issue for a few years. His last event was THE PLAYERS Championship. Of the six cuts he made, top finishes were a T17 at the Puerto Rico Open and a T18 at the Bob Hope Classic.

2009 Season

Had a good rookie Season on the PGA TOUR with three top-10s and more than $1 million in earnings. Finished 90th in FedExCup standings.

Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T4 for his third top-5 finish of the year at Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Ranked T1 in Greens In Regulation for the week (87.5 percent) hitting 18 of 18 in a second-round 67.

Finished T4 for his third top-5 finish of the year at Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Ranked T1 in Greens In Regulation for the week (87.5 percent) hitting 18 of 18 in a second-round 67. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the U.S. Bank Championship with Greg Chalmers at 6-under-par 64. Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T4 and move to 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the U.S. Bank Championship with Greg Chalmers at 6-under-par 64. Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T4 and move to 52nd in the FedExCup standings. THE PLAYERS Championship: In his PLAYERS Championship debut at TPC Sawgrass, where his grew up playing and his father Fred was the superintendent, finished T14.

In his PLAYERS Championship debut at TPC Sawgrass, where his grew up playing and his father Fred was the superintendent, finished T14. The Honda Classic: First top-10 was a solo fourth at The Honda Classic.

2008 Season

A member of the Korn Ferry Tour from 2002-2008, never finishing outside of the top 100 on the money list. Ranked fourth in Korn Ferry Tour career earnings, one of just five players in Tour history with more than $1 million in career earnings. Graduated to the PGA TOUR after placing third on the Korn Ferry Tour money list in 2008.

Utah Championship Presented by Zions Bank: Finished T2 at the Utah Championship.

Finished T2 at the Utah Championship. Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Finished T6 at the Cox Classic.

Finished T6 at the Cox Classic. Melwood Prince George's County Open: Earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour win with a one-stroke victory at the Melwood Prince George's County Open in May. Held the first- and second-round leads and was part of a four-way tie for the 54-hole lead. Was in front for most of the day before bogeys at Nos. 16 and 17 dropped him into a tie. Rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to earn the victory over Jeff Brehaut and David Mathis. First-place check of $117,000 pushed him over the $200,000 mark and into the No. 2 spot on the money list, virtually assuring the seven-year Korn Ferry Tour member of his first trip to the PGA TOUR in 2009.

Henrico County Open: Finished T4 at the Henrico County Open.

Finished T4 at the Henrico County Open. Panama Movistar Championship: Finished T2 at the Panama Movistar Championship.

2007 Season

In 30 appearances, posted four top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made 23 cuts to finish 34th in earnings.

South Georgia Classic: His best finish was a T3 at the South Georgia Classic.

2006 Season

Made seven cuts in 23 starts with a pair of top-10 weeks.

Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Season-best third place finish came at Cox Classic on Korn Ferry Tour.

2005 Season

Made seven cuts in 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes.

BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: Placed a solo eighth at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 26 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had nine top-25 finishes.

BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs: Best of his four top-10s was a T8 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts and had five top-25 finishes.

Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: First career victory came at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Fired rounds of 66-69-64-66 to finish 19-under-par, one shot in front of Mark Hensby and Mike Brisky. Only previous PGA TOUR start before earning membership for 2009 was a missed cut at the 2003 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2002 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 22 starts and accumulated $146,316 in earnings on the Korn Ferry Tour, good enough for No. 22 on the final money list.

BUY.COM TOUR Championship: Placed 2nd at the Tour Championship.

Season featured a pair of runner-up finishes, the first at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

Amateur Highlights