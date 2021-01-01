|
Jeff Klauk
Full Name
CLOWK
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
November 28, 1977
Birthday
43
AGE
Boynton Beach, Florida
Birthplace
St. Augustine, Florida
Residence
Wife, Shanna; Jackson Matthew (5/18/05), Bridget Anne (9/18/2008)
Family
Florida Southern College (2000, Sports Management)
College
2000
Turned Pro
$2,768,001
Career Earnings
St. Augustine, FL, United States
City Plays From
Website
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour events.
2015 Season
Played in eight Korn Ferry Tour events. Made just one cut, a T49 at the season-opening Panama Claro Championship.
2014 Season
In 18 Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made the cut nine times. Had one top-10 and two top-25s.
2013 Season
Had a carryover Major Medical Extension due to a back injury from 2010. Had eight events to earn $578,937 to equal No. 125 from 2010. Failed to make that amount and also fell $205,859 short of securing conditional status, losing his TOUR status. Made nine cuts in 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with a pair of top-25 performances.
2012 Season
Did not make any PGA TOUR starts early in the season. In April, faced a serious challenge when he underwent brain surgery to deal with the effects of epileptic seizures he first experienced in 2006. In a very complicated procedure, 108 electrodes were inserted into his brain. As he continued his recovery from brain surgery, did not make any PGA TOUR starts but returned to competition on the Korn Ferry Tour in September at the Albertsons Boise Open and three other events to close the season, which included a T14 at the Chiquita Classic and a T30 at the Neediest Kids Championship.
2011 Season
Played in just eight events, with a T68 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and T36 at The Heritage his only made cuts as he still suffered from a back injury.
2010 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR events before being sidelined in May with a back injury. While recovering from back surgery, he elected to have a procedure done to repair his left ankle, which had been an issue for a few years. His last event was THE PLAYERS Championship. Of the six cuts he made, top finishes were a T17 at the Puerto Rico Open and a T18 at the Bob Hope Classic.
2009 Season
Had a good rookie Season on the PGA TOUR with three top-10s and more than $1 million in earnings. Finished 90th in FedExCup standings.
2008 Season
A member of the Korn Ferry Tour from 2002-2008, never finishing outside of the top 100 on the money list. Ranked fourth in Korn Ferry Tour career earnings, one of just five players in Tour history with more than $1 million in career earnings. Graduated to the PGA TOUR after placing third on the Korn Ferry Tour money list in 2008.
2007 Season
In 30 appearances, posted four top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made 23 cuts to finish 34th in earnings.
2006 Season
Made seven cuts in 23 starts with a pair of top-10 weeks.
2005 Season
Made seven cuts in 24 Korn Ferry Tour starts and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 26 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had nine top-25 finishes.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts and had five top-25 finishes.
2002 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 22 starts and accumulated $146,316 in earnings on the Korn Ferry Tour, good enough for No. 22 on the final money list.
