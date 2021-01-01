JOINED TOUR
International Victories (8)
2001 Rye Hill Championship
2004 Madrid Open [Eur]
2004 Nashua Masters [SAf]
2007 Celtic Manor Wales Open [Eur]
2009 Joburg Open [Eur]
2009 Alfred Dunhill Championship [Eur]
2009 South African Open [Eur]
2013 Joburg Open [Eur]
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2014 Lost to Justin Thomas, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
National Teams
- 2006, 2008, 2009 World Cup
- 2013 Presidents Cup
Personal
- Took up the game at age 4 when he went out with his grandmother to play one day. Comes from a sporting family, with his father involved in motor racing, his mother an ice-skater and sister, Farrah, one of the top squash players in South Africa.
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Opened the European Tour season with a runner-up finish at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, finishing a distant seven strokes behind runaway champion Brandon Stone.
2016 Season
Made just two starts on the PGA TOUR. Finished No. 39 in the Race to Dubai standings, with six top-10 finishes.
The Open Championship: Finished T46 at the Open Championship.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Missed the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
British Masters: Finished T9 finish at the British Masters, giving him back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time since following a runner-up finish at the 2013 Omega Dubai Desert Classic with a victory at the Joburg Open.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Season was highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, finishing four strokes behind champion Tyrrell Hatton.
2015 Season
As a result of hip problems suffered during the campaign, entered the 2015-16 PGA TOUR Season on a Minor Medical Extension. Will have three events to earn 429 FedExCup points or $714,780 to equal the 125th-place finisher on each respective list from last season to satisfy the extension requirements. Made one cut in 18 PGA TOUR starts in his first season as a member.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: At the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the European Tour in October 2014, opened with a 1-over 73 at Carnoustie. Played his final 54 holes in 15-under to T6 with Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen, three shots behind winner Oliver Wilson.
2014 Season
As a member of the European Tour, played in 11 events through the PGA Championship in August. Was eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals by virtue of earning 252 FedExCup points as a non-member.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: On the verge of winning for the first time in the U.S., held a three-shot lead with four holes to play at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship only to bogey three consecutive holes, beginning at No. 15. Fell into a tie with Justin Thomas. Lost in a one-hole playoff when Thomas dropped a wedge to 3 feet for a birdie. Once his TOUR card was secured opted to not play the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship and returned to South Africa.
Chiquita Classic: Posted a T41 at the Chiquita Classic. Fired rounds of 69 the first three days, only to climb to 77 Sunday.
Hotel Fitness Championship: Missed the cut in the first Finals' event, the Hotel Fitness Championship.
Wyndham Championship: Recorded a T67 at the PGA TOUR's Wyndham Championship.
PGA Championship: T35 in the PGA Championship.
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: In early March, at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, finished four shots behind winner Patrick Reed, with rounds of 74-73-70-71. Collected a check for $395,000.
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Advanced to the second round of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, bowing to Hunter Mahan, 1-down.
Volvo Golf Champions: His next-best finish was a 28th at the Volvo Golf Champions in his native South Africa in January.
2013 Season
Presidents Cup: Played in The Presidents Cup for the first time but went winless in his four matches. Lost to Tiger Woods in singles, the match that clinched the victory for the U.S. team.
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Played sparingly on the PGA TOUR, but after having been unable to break par in any of the eight rounds comprising two previous starts at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, posted four rounds of par-or-better at Firestone CC to claim a T9 with three others.
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Was also T12 at the Cadillac Championship.
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Won his opening match of the Accenture Match Play Championship, beating Jason Dufner, 1-up, before falling to Hunter Mahan in the second round.
Alstom Open de France: Began the final round of the Alstom Open de France tied for the lead with Graeme McDowell, and held a one-shot lead with nine holes to play. But a seven-par, two-bogey finish left him four shots short of winner McDowell.
Joburg Open: Overcame the disappointment of Dubai when he won his second Joburg Open title to go with his 2009 victory there. It was also his first European Tour victory since the 2009 South African Open. He began the tournament with a 63 (six birdies and an eagle on the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington GC's West Course. Held a share of the lead after the first and second rounds, opened a six-stroke cushion through 54 holes then fired a final-round 64 (eight birdies, no bogeys) on the East Course to cruise to a seven-shot victory over fellow countryman Charl Schwartzel. His lone bogey in the 72 holes he played came on the 15th hole in the third round on the East Course.
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Battled Stephen Gallacher at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in early February. Opened with a 62 at Emirates GC to take the first-round lead. Maintained his advantage through 36 holes but fell three strokes off the pace after the third round, despite shooting a 5-under 66. On Sunday, he had birdies on two of his first three holes and actually regained the lead before four bogeys on six holes on the back nine ended his chances and finished second.
Alfred Dunhill Championship: Had his first top-10 of the season in late December 2012 when he T7 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on the European Tour. Had three rounds of 70 to go with a second-round 68.
2012 Season
ISPS Handa Wales Open: Looked poised to return to the winner's circle for the first time since 2008 at the ISPS Handa Wales Open at The Celtic Manor Resort. Ultimately couldn't overcome his opening, 2-over 73. Finished with rounds of 69-69-68 to T2 with three others, a shot behind winner Thongchai Jaidee.
Africa Open: After missing 11 months due to injury, he returned to action at the European Tour's season-opener, the Africa Open, in East London, South Africa. Had a third-round, 9-under 64 at East London GC that eventually led to a solo-sixth-place performance.
KLM Open: Added another top-10 in early September, an eighth-place showing at the KLM Open in the Netherlands.
Nordea Masters: Was seventh at the Nordea Masters. Following a third-round 73 that dropped him into a tie for 22nd when the final round began, he recovered with a 4-under 68 to record the top-10.
BMW PGA Championship: Was solo sixth again, in May, at the BMW PGA Championship.
2011 Season
Made only six official starts, with his top performance a 21st-place showing at the South African Open in December 2010.
2010 Season
Only made four European Tour starts.
2009 Season
Playing in November 2008, he strung together three strong starts in a four-week span.
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented South Africa at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup late in the year. Paired with teammate Rory Sabbatini for a third time in China to T7 in the team competition.
The Open Championship: Made the cut at The Open Championship, his first time playing on the weekend at that tournament in four tries. Went on to T34.
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Lost in the first round of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship for a second consecutive season.
South African Open: Won for a second consecutive week, at the South African Open. Began the tournament with an even-par 72 then shot rounds of 69-67-66 over his final 54 holes to finish regulation tied with Gareth Maybin at Pear Valley Golf Estates. Beat Maybin on the first extra hole of the sudden-death playoff. The duo held off Ernie Els, Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood, who missed the playoff by a stroke.
Alfred Dunhill Championship: Contended at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December 2009 in defense of his title. Fired a final-round 66 to catapult up the leaderboard into a T4 at Leopard Creek CC in South Africa.
2008 Season
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Played in the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup for a second time. Teamed with Rory Sabbatini as South Africa finished T7 at the event in China.
U.S. Open Championship: Also qualified for his first U.S. Open but missed the cut.
Masters Tournament: Played in his first Masters Tournament, finishing T25 at Augusta National, a distinction that also gave him his first major championship made cut.
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Lost in the first round of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.
Joburg Open: Only had one top-10 finish all season, but he made sure it was a good one, winning the Joburg Open at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington GC. Entering the final round, he was tied for 11th. Fashioned a 6-under 65, the low round of the day, to come from four shots back to get into a playoff with Magnus A. Carlsson and Garth Mulroy. He prevailed in the extra session, with a tap-in birdie-4 at the par-5 second playoff hole.
Alfred Dunhill Championship: In his next start, at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. He was the only player in the field with four rounds in the 60s (68-66-68-69), and he went on to defeat Johan Edfors and Robert Rock by a stroke.
UBS Hong Kong Open: Was T6 at the UBS Hong Kong Open. Opened with a 64 at Hong Kong GC and finished with a 66.
2007 Season
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Was T71 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in his only made cut among three PGA TOUR starts.
Celtic Manor Wales Open: Carded a final-round 65 to win the Celtic Manor Wales Open on the European Tour by one stroke. Fired a back-nine 29, including a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole for his second career European Tour title.
2006 Season
World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup: Represented South Africa at the World Cup for the first time, playing in the World Golf Championships event at Sandy Lane Resorts' Country Club Course in St. James, Barbados. Joined forces with Rory Sabbatini, as the duo finished solo fourth, two shots out of the Germany-Scotland playoff that Germany (Bernhard Langer and Marcel Siem) won.
Scandinavian Masters: Only had one top-10 on the European Tour all season, but he made it a memorable one, conenting all week at the Scandinavian Masters in August. Was in eighth place through 54 holes but moved up the leaderboard when he fired a final-round 69 at Barseback G&CC in Malmo, Sweden, only to finish a stroke out of the Marc Warren-Robert Karlsson playoff.
2005 Season
Deutsche Bank-Players' Championship: T9 at The Deutsche Bank Players Championship of Europe.
Irish Open: Was T9 at the Irish Open in May.
Estoril Open de Portugal: Had a strong weekend at the Estoril Open de Portugal in April led to his only top-five finish during his European Tour campaign. Shot a final-round 66 that led to a fourth-place finish in Lisbon. Added a pair of ninth-place showings later in the season.
2004 Season
The Diageo Championship at Gleneagles: T22 at the Diageo Championship at Gleneagles.
Madrid Open: Won for the first time on the European Tour, at the Madrid Open. The win came in his final European Tour start of the year. After opening with a 1-under 70 at Club de Campo, a score that left him tied for 35th through 18 holes, came back with a 65-66-65 finish to defeat Anders Hansen by two shots. The win was his only top-10 of the season.
Nashua Masters: Also won on the Southern Africa Tour, at the Nashua Masters.
2003 Season
Dunhill Links Championship: His third top-10 came in September, when he T6 at the Dunhill Links Championship held at three Scottish courses (St. Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns).
Dunhill Championship: In his native South Africa, opened 68-67 at the Dunhill Championship, and that led to a T7 performance at Houghton GC in Johannesburg.
Algarve Open: Added a second top-10 when he T6 at the Algarve Open de Portugal in April.
2002 Season
Earned his European Tour playing privileges via his play at the Qualifying School. Played primarily on the European Challenge Tour, with three top-three performances to his credit.
Golf Montecchia-PGA Triveneta Terme Euganeee International Open: Added another T3 in July, at the Golf Montecchia-PGA Triveneta Terme Euganeee International Open in Bogogno, Italy. Shot rounds of 66-68-69-68.
Nykredit Danish Open: Contended again in early June at the Nykredit Danish Open. In difficult first-round weather conditions, shot a 5-over 77 and was tied for 69th through 18 holes. Recovered by shooting rounds of 72-71-67 over his final 54 holes to finish at 1-under a d T3, two strokes behind winner Ed Stedman.
Stanbic Zambia Open: The first came at the Stanbic Zambia Open, where he had four sub-70 rounds on his way to a second-place finish, two shots short of Marc Cayeux at None's Lusaka GC.
2001 Season
Turned professional during qualifying for The Open Championship and concentrated on the Challenge Tour in his first season, finishing ranked 30th.
Rye Hill Championship: Won the Rye Hill Championship in his native South Africa.
Amateur Highlights
- He became the first South African amateur to win both the junior and senior National Stroke Play and Match Play titles. before earning his European Tour card at the 2002 Qualifying School.