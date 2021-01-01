JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (4)
-
2006 Casino de Montréal Open [Can]
-
2007 Northern California Classic [Can]
-
2007 Riviera Nayarit Classic [Can]
-
2008 Players Cup [Can]
Additional Victories (1)
National Teams
Personal
- First-tee entrance song would be "Human" by Metallica.
- Favorite restaurant is Mama's Fish House in Maui. Favorite book is Last of the Breed. Has a Calgary Flames head cover on his driver and his favorite pro team is the NHL's Calgary Flames. Favorite sporting event attended was a Stanley Cup playoff game in which the Flames won. Favorite entertainers are Collective Soul and Oasis, and his dream foursome includes Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Byron Nelson.
- Would be an architect is he weren't playing golf.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
-
Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Was par or better in all four rounds at Uplands GC in Victori to T6 with Alexander Hicks and Zach Wright, eight shots behind winner Sam Fidone.
2017 Season
Despite no longer playing full time, made it to the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship thanks one runner-up finish, concluding the season 36th on the Order of Merit.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Finished T25 in his only other start of the season at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Finished T2 at the ATB Financial Classic. Playing on a sponsor exemption, opened with a 6-under 65 to share the lead after day one. Posted a 5-under-par 66 during the third round to sit just a shot back of the 54-hole lead, eventually concluding with a 68 on Sunday to end up one stroke shy of a playoff.
2015 Season
Made three cuts in five events.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Best finish was a T15 at the ATB Financial Classic in August.
2014 Season
Played in four events on PGA Tour Canada in and made two cuts.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T135 at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.
-
ATB Financial Classic: His best finish was a top 25 (T23) at the ATB Financial Classic.
2013 Season
Made six cuts in nine events.
-
The Great Waterway Classic: Season-best finish was a T33 at The Great Waterway Classic in August.
2012 Season
Made five cuts in eight starts. Posted four top 25s.
-
Jamieson WFCU Windsor Roseland Charity Classic: Had a season-best T6 finish at the Jamieson WFCU Windsor Roseland Charity Classic.
2011 Season
-
U.S. Open: Played in the U.S. Open, made the cut and finished 71st.
2010 Season
-
Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship: Finished T4 at the Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship.
2009 Season
Had another solid year finishing in the top 10 six times. Saw his streak of winning at least one championship each season end (started in 2006).
-
Canadian Tour Championship: T6 at the Canadian Tour Championship.
-
Seaforth Country Classic: T7 at the Seaforth Country Classic.
-
Desjardins Montreal Open: T10 at the Desjardins Montreal Open.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Played at the RBC Canadian Open (missed the cut).
-
TELUS Edmonton Open: T9 at the TELUS Edmonton Open.
-
Times Colonist Open: T10 at the Times Colonist Open.
-
Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship: First of three T10s came at Corona Mazatlan Mexican.
2008 Season
Made 13 cuts in 14 starts with one win and seven top-10s.
-
Canadian Tour Championship: T2 at the Canadian Tour Championship.
-
Seaforth Country Classic: Finished ninth at the Seaforth Country Classic.
-
Desjardins Montreal Open: T5 at the Desjardins Montreal Open.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Played in the RBC Canadian Open (missed the cut).
-
The Players Cup: Found his stride at The Players Cup to win by one stroke over John Ellis and Dustin Risdon.
-
Greater Vancouver Charity Classic: Got off to a shaky start at the Vancouver Charity Classic with an opening round-73 but recovered nicely with rounds of 66-67-70 to T2.
-
Times Colonist Open: A T7 at the Times Colonist Open with all rounds in the 60s came mid-June.
-
Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship: First top 10 (T2) came at the Corona Mazatlan Championship in April.
2007 Season
-
San Jose International: Finished T7 at the San Jose International.
-
Jane Rogers Championship: T7 at the Jane Rogers Championship.
-
Alberta Open: Won the Alberta Open on the Canadian Tour.
-
Northern California Classic: Won the Northern California Classic.
-
Riviera Nayarit Classic: Won the Riviera Nayarit Classic in May in Mexico.
2006 Season
Won the Canadian Tour Bursary.
-
Casino de Montreal Open: Won the Casino de Montreal Open for the Players Championship on the Canadian Tour.
2001 Season
-
U.S. Open Championship: Played in the U.S. Open (missed the cut).