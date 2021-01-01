International Victories (6)
-
2006 SK Telecom Open [Asia]
-
2006 Singha Pattaya Open [Aesan]
-
2011 Singha Pattaya Open [Aesan]
-
2012 Singha Pattaya Open [Aesan]
-
2014 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship [Asia]
-
2020 Singha Pattaya Open
National Teams
- 2007 Royal Trophy
- 2018 World Cup
Personal
- Comes from a golf family. His father, Suthep, was the first Thai golfer to win an Asian Tour title.
- PGA TOUR player Vijay Singh had a strong influence early in his career, recommending that he stay near home and focus on playing the Asian Tour.
- Nickname is "Big Dolphin."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Singha Pattaya Open: Earned his fourth Singha Pattaya Open title with a 20-under 260 total. His final round was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole en route to a five-shot win.
2015 Season
-
Volvo China Open: At the Volvo China Open in late-April, enjoyed four par-or-better rounds at Tomson Shanghai Pudong GC to T3 with defending champion Alexander Levy and Emiliano Grillo, two shots behind winner Ashun Wu.
-
Boonchu Ruangkit Championship: In Thailand in January, finished T8 at the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship, shooting weekend rounds of 70-68.
2014 Season
Finished the Asian Tour season ranked No. 3 on the Order of Merit.
-
Resorts World Manila Masters: In the Philippines the following week, at the Resorts World Manila Masters, finished third, a distant eight shots short of champion Mardan Mamat. His third-round 63 was the low score of the event.
-
King's Cup: Final top-10 of the season came in late-November, at the King's Cup (T9).
-
Venetian Macau Open: Came close to adding a second title to his season resume but came up just short at the Venetian Macau Open in October. Finished T2 with Scott Hend, a shot behind winner Anirban Lahiri. Shot weekend rounds of 64-66, the low final 36 of the tournament.
-
King's Cup Golf Hua Hin: Opened his Asian Tour season with a T3 at the King's Cup Golf Hua Hin in Thailand.
-
Yeangder Tournament Playerss Championship: Highlight of the year came at the Yeangder Tournament Playerss Championship, when he overcame a second-round 73 with weekend scores of 68-69 to finish regulation tied with the Philippines' Miguel Tabuena. In the playoff, defeated Tabuena for his fifth worldwide victory.
2013 Season
-
Singha Pattaya Open: On the Asean Tour, opened 68-68 and finished 71-71 to T5 at the Singha Pattaya Open at Burapha GC. Tied with fellow Thai golfers Rattanon Wannasrichan and Thaworn Wiratchant.
-
The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Best finish on the European Tour was a T16 at The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (T16, after consecutive 68s on the weekend).
-
Resorts World Manila Masters: At the Resorts World Manila Masters on the OneAsia Tour, was a runner-up for the second time, again missing out on victory in a playoff. Shot a final-round 65 after a third-round 73 to force an extra session with Liang Wen-Chong. On the first playoff hole, at Southwoods G&CC, his second shot went in the bunker, and he eventually saw Liang tap in for the title.
-
Hong Kong Open: The next week, at the Hong Kong Open, entered the final round three shots off Stuart Manley's 54-hole lead. With a final-round, 5-under 65 at Hong Kong GC, finished regulation tied with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Manley. Missed on picking up his first title since 2006 when Jimenez made a 4-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to take the title.
-
Indonesia Open: Had strong back-to-back weeks in early December. Began his late-season push with a T10 at the Indonesia Open, his first top-10 of the year. Opened 67-66 to sit in a tie for third at the halfway mark. A pair of 71s Saturday and Sunday left him in his final position.
2012 Season
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Played in his second World Golf Championships event. Recorded his best WGC finish, a T11 at the HSBC Champions in China.
-
CIMB Classic: Played in the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, shooting rounds of 70-69-68-70 to T37 at The Mines Resort in Kuala Lumpur.
-
Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: On the Japan Golf Tour, was T32 in his lone start, at the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open. Weekend rounds of 70 helped his cause.
-
Donfeng Nissan Cup: Earned a T6 at the OneAsia Tour's Donfeng Nissan Cup, opening with a 65.
-
Barclays Singapore Open: Top European Tour finish was a T17 at the Barclays Singapore Open in mid-November.
-
Thailand Open: In early December, added final top-10 of the year, a T6 at the Thailand Open–a final-round 67 moving him up on the last day.
-
Venetian Macau Open: At the Venetian Macau Open, was T8, shooting a first-round 65.
-
Volvik Hildesheim Open: Was T7 in June, at the Volvik Hildesheim Open J Golf Series. Shot a Sunday 67 after three straight 71s.
-
Panasonic Open: Next top-10 came at the Panasonic Open in India, a T10. A third-round 76 dashed his hopes at victory.
-
Avantha Masters: Was T6 at the Avantha Masters after a second-round 64.
-
Sail-SBI Open: Enjoyed a banner Asian Tour season, with a runner-up effort at the Sail-SBI Open the highlight. After a second-round 64, was in contention the remainder of the week, chasing Anirban Lahiri. Was three shots behind Lahiri through 54 holes, and when he shot 70 to Lahiri's 73, the two went into a one-hole playoff that Lahiri won.
2011 Season
Had five top-10s on the Asian Tour.
-
The Open Championship: Played in The Open Championship, missing the cut (72-75).
-
Thailand Open: Added a T10 at the Thailand Open after four consecutive sub-70 rounds.
-
Queen's Cup: Had a T5 at the Queen's Cup, this time a Sunday 67 giving him the top-five finish.
-
ICTSI Philippine Open: At the ICTSI Philippine Open, was T8, another final-round stumble (75) knocking him down.
-
Indonesian Masters: Next was a T9 at the Indonesian Masters, a final-round 73 hurting any chance he had at victory.
-
Panasonic Open: First top-10 came at the Panasonic Open in April, a fourth-place effort. It was the first of four consecutive Asian Tour top-10s.
2010 Season
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Was sixth at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters in early October.
-
King's Cup: Best finish was a T5 at the King's Cup, thanks to an opening 68-67.
2009 Season
Two Asian Tour top-20s came in consecutive starts.
-
Japan PGA Championship: Made 14 Japan Golf Tour appearances, with a T32 at the Japan PGA Championship in June his best finish.
-
Black Mountain Masters: T15 at the Black Mountain Masters.
-
Asian Tour International: Lone top-10 came in his initial Asian Tour start of the year. At the Asian Tour International at Suwan G&CC in Bangkok, Thailand, was T3. Rounds of 69-68-68-66 left him tied with Marcus Both, three shots behind the winner, South Africa's James Kamte.
-
SAIL Open: T15 at the Sail Open.
2008 Season
-
Bridgestone Open: On the Japan Golf Tour, in 13 starts, top tournament was a T32, at the Bridgestone Open in late-October.
-
Enjoy Jakarta Astro Indonesian Open: Bettered that performance with a T3 on the European Tour, at the Enjoy Jakarta Astro Indonesian Open. Fired a second-round 63 after opening with a 66 to sit in a tie for second at the halfway point, a stroke behind Felipe Aguilar. Finished the tournament tied with James Kamte, two shots behind Aguilar's winning score.
-
Singha Thailand PGA Championship: Made one top-10 finish on the Asian Tour, a sixth-place effort at the Singha Thailand PGA Championship in his home country. Weekend rounds of 69-67 moved him from a tie for 16th at the 36-hole mark.
2007 Season
-
World Golf Championships-CA Championship: In his first PGA TOUR appearance, finished T68 at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship in Miami, Fla.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: Finished T7 at the Maybank Malaysian Open in Kuala Lumpur.
-
Dubai Desert Classic: Only two European Tour top-10s came in back-to-back starts. Was T7 at the Dubai Desert Classic.
-
Barclays Singapore Open: Finished sixth the Barclays Singapore Open.
-
Indonesian President Invitational: Placed T5 at the Indonesian President Invitational.
-
Bangkok Airways Open: Another Asian Tour top showing came at the Bangkok Airways Open (T3, based on a 67-66-68 finish).
-
Volvo Masters: In his final Asian Tour start of the year, was T8 at the Volvo Masters of Asia.
-
Cambodian Open: Best Asian Tour outing was a T3 at the Cambodian Open in early December. Followed three 69s with a 70 to T3.
-
Sega Sammy Cup: Best tournament of his season was a runner-up finish at the Japan Golf Tour's Sega Sammy Cup in July. Came from off the pace on the final day with a Sunday 65 to finish second three strokes short of Toru Taniguchi's winning score.
2006 Season
-
Volvo China Open: Best European Tour outing was a T15 at the Volvo China Open in April.
-
Volvo Masters: Placed fifth at the Volvo Masters of Asia.
-
Hero Honda Indian Open: Finished T5 at the Hero Honda Indian Open.
-
Singapore Open: Top-10 came at the Singapore Open (T6 in the weather-shortened tournament).
-
Crowne Plaza Open: Made another run at a title three months later, at the Crowne Plaza Open, with a final-round 65. Made it into a playoff with Thailand's Chinnarat Phadungsil and Taiwan's Lin Wen-Tang, with Phadungsil winning in the extra session.
-
SK Telecom Open: Highlight of the season was an Asian Tour victory, at the SK Telecom Open in May in South Korea. At the weather-shortened event, opened 69-64 then shot a final-round 68 that eventually resulted in a three-shot triumph over Lee Seong-ho and Jeev Milkha Singh.
2005 Season
-
Malaysian Open: A T6 in February, at the Malaysian Open, was his best European Tour performance.
-
SK Telecom Open: Finished T9 at the SK Telecom Open.
-
Singapore Open: Added a T8 at the Singapore Open.
-
Indian Open: Enjoyed three Asian Tour top-10s, a T3 at the Indian Open his best week of the season. Shot rounds of 69-67-69 in late-October and was tied for second with 18 holes to play. Dropped to a 70 on the final day, tying with Hendrick Buhrmann, three shots behind Thaworn Wiratchant.
2004 Season
Did not record a top-10 on either the Asian Tour or the European Tour. Best Asian Tour finish were a pair of T19s.
-
Sanya Open: T19 at the Sanya Open in Singapore.
-
Carlsberg Masters: T19 at the Carlsberg Masters in Hanoi, Vietnam.
2003 Season
Only made two Asian Tour starts, making the cut in both.
-
Johnnie Walker Classic: Missed the cut at the Johnnie Walker Classic, his only European Tour start.
-
Myanmar Open: T22 at the Myanmar Open.
-
Thailand Open: Was T10 at the Thailand Open.
2002 Season
-
Eisenhower Trophy: Represented Thailand at the 2002 Eisenhower Trophy.
2001 Season
-
Asia Pacific Open: On the Japan Golf Tour, was T50 in his only start, at the 2001 Asia Pacific Open.
-
Thailand Masters: Finished T14 at the 2001 Thailand Masters after opening with a 65.
2000 Season
-
Thailand Open: Was T50 at the 2000 Thailand Open in his only Asian Tour appearance.
1999 Season
-
Kirin Open: Missed the cut at the Asian Tour's 1999 Kirin Open.