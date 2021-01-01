|
Stephen Gangluff
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
September 06, 1975
Birthday
45
AGE
Marysville, Ohio
Birthplace
Marysville, Ohio
Residence
Ohio State University
College
1996
Turned Pro
$626,984
Career Earnings
Delaware, OH, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Made five starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada with five made cuts and two top-25s.
2013 Season
Missed the cut in two starts on the PGA TOUR.
2012 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR season with 23 starts and six made cuts. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with one made cut in four starts.
2011 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 25 starts, one top-10, and nine made cuts. Was 120th on the money list.
2009 Season
2008 Season
Made three cuts in six Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2007 Season
Made nine cuts in 20 starts and had three top-25 finishes.
2006 Season
Led the Canadian Tour order of merit. Was named the Tour's Rolex Player of the Year.
2004 Season
Made the cut in nine of 19 Korn Ferry Tour events with three top-25 finishes.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 25 appearances on Tour, finishing the season No. 64 on the money list, with $77,898. Finished inside the top 25 on seven occasions.
2002 Season
Turned professional in 1996 but had only played in three PGA TOUR-sponsored events prior to his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Finished No. 176 during his inaugural season on the TOUR's final money list, with $187,804. Made the cut in 10 of 27 events and finished in the top 25 three times.
2001 Season
2000 Season