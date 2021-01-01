×
Stephen Gangluff
Stephen Gangluff

Stephen Gangluff

No additional profile information available

Stephen Gangluff

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

September 06, 1975

Birthday

45

AGE

Marysville, Ohio

Birthplace

Marysville, Ohio

Residence

Ohio State University

College

1996

Turned Pro

$626,984

Career Earnings

Delaware, OH, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2003

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2013 Times Colonist Island Savings Open

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2013 Times Colonist Island Savings Open

Personal

  • Cites playing on the PGA TOUR in 2002 and 2012 as his biggest thrill in golf.
  • Lists his parents as his heroes.
  • His dad gave him his start in golf.
  • Non-golf related jobs include bussing tables and splitting wood.
  • Favorite golf course is Scioto Country Club.
  • First car was a Chevy Cavalier.
  • Favorite food is sushi. Favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Favorite city to visit is Victoria, British Columbia.
  • Not many people know that he is a great cook.
  • Favorite golfer growing up was Payne Stewart.
  • Biggest thrill away from golf was driving a NASCAR vehicle.
  • Member of the PGA TOUR in 2002, 2012 and the Korn Ferry Tour in 2003-04 and 2007-2008, 2011-2012.
  • Played on the Golden Bear Tour in 1997 and the TearDrop Tour in 1998-2000.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, grilling

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Made five starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada with five made cuts and two top-25s.

2013 Season

Missed the cut in two starts on the PGA TOUR.

2012 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR season with 23 starts and six made cuts. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with one made cut in four starts.

2011 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 25 starts, one top-10, and nine made cuts. Was 120th on the money list.

2009 Season

  • Transitions Championship: Missed the cut in his last PGA TOUR start, at the Transitions Championship.

2008 Season

Made three cuts in six Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: His best week was a T17 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.

2007 Season

Made nine cuts in 20 starts and had three top-25 finishes.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Had a career-best T3 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

2006 Season

Led the Canadian Tour order of merit. Was named the Tour's Rolex Player of the Year.

  • Canadian Open: Only other start was a T35 finish at the Canadian Open.
  • U.S. Open Championship: Made the cut at the U.S. Open and was one of only six players to shoot even-par or better during the final round at Winged Foot (70). Finished the tournament T40.
  • TELUS Edmonton Open: Won the TELUS Edmonton Open.
  • Fallsview Casino Pro-am Classic: Won at the Fallsview Casino Resort Pro Am Classic.

2004 Season

Made the cut in nine of 19 Korn Ferry Tour events with three top-25 finishes.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Season-best T14 came at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
  • Lewis Chitenga Memorial: First Canadian Tour victory came at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Championship.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 25 appearances on Tour, finishing the season No. 64 on the money list, with $77,898. Finished inside the top 25 on seven occasions.

  • Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Other top-10 came at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic (T7).
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship: Had a career-best T4 at the Price Cutter Charity Classic, where his final 19-under-par 269 was two shots shy of Tom Carter's winning score.

2002 Season

Turned professional in 1996 but had only played in three PGA TOUR-sponsored events prior to his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Finished No. 176 during his inaugural season on the TOUR's final money list, with $187,804. Made the cut in 10 of 27 events and finished in the top 25 three times.

  • Air Canada Championship: T23 at the Air Canada Championship.
  • Advil Western Open: T25 at the Advil Western Open.
  • FedEx St. Jude Classic: His best finish was a T19 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2001 Season

  • U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open at Southern Hills and finished 79th. Managed to pay his way to the U.S. Open in Tulsa by hefting golf bags for $6 an hour at a Virginia country club. He shot a 7-over 77 on the final day to finish his first Open at 21-over.
  • Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic: Monday-qualified for the Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic and finished T36 after firing rounds of 71-70-72-69.

2000 Season

  • Kemper Insurance Open: Monday-qualified for the Kemper Insurance Open and finished 79th.