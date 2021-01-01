Exempt status

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2009 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2003 Omaha Classic

International Victories (2)

2011 CIMB Asia Pacific Classic [Asia]

CIMB Asia Pacific Classic [Asia] 2012 ISPS Handa Perth International [Eur]

Additional Victories (1)

2013 CVS Caremark Charity Classic [with Steve Stricker]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2009 Defeated John Mallinger, U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2001 Lost to Ben Crane, Jason Caron, BUY.COM Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Development

National Teams

1997 Palmer Cup

Personal

Father, Bob, was a fifth-round draft pick by the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles in 1967 after a collegiate career at Indiana.

Along with his wife, Carrie, is involved in Habitat for Humanity.

Quit game for a time while in college but later rejoined the Oklahoma State golf team. "I guess I had to give it up to figure out how much I loved it."

Special Interests

Billiards, basketball, movies, watching sports, boating

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Recorded four par-or-better scores to finish T2 at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Marked his best result since a solo-second at the 2012 Quicken Loans National. Made three eagles, tied with Tyrrell Hatton for most in the field.

2020 Season

Safeway Open: Finished T62 at the Safeway Open in his first start since the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, missing a period of 1,321 days with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

2018 Season

Did not play on the PGA TOUR for the second consecutive season after having surgery in 2016 to repair a torn labrum. Entered the 2018-19 season competing out of the Top 50 Career Money List category.

2017 Season

Did not play on the PGA TOUR while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left arm.

2016 Season

Did not play on TOUR after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Made just one cut in five starts in the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season, a T51 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2014 Season

Made 16 of 25 cuts but struggled to capture just one top-10 finish for the second consecutive season. Has advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for all eight years since they began.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Season ended at the Deutsche Bank Championship near Boston after a T57 finish.

Season ended at the Deutsche Bank Championship near Boston after a T57 finish. John Deere Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic, highlighted by a final-round, 6-under 65 to claim a T7 with defending champion Jordan Spieth, Johnson Wagner and Ryan Moore. Played his first two holes Sunday in 3-under and his last three holes in 2-under to post the score and claim his first top-10 finish of the season and in the event.

2013 Season

Made it to the FedExCup Playoffs for a seventh consecutive time, thanks to seven top-25 finishes in 16 made cuts.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Despite a missed cut at The Barclays, remained inside the top 100 in FedExCup standings (No. 97) to earn a berth into the following week's Deutsche Bank Championship. With a T53 finish at TPC Boston, was unable to climb inside the top 70 in the standings and was eliminated from the Playoffs.

Despite a missed cut at The Barclays, remained inside the top 100 in FedExCup standings (No. 97) to earn a berth into the following week's Deutsche Bank Championship. With a T53 finish at TPC Boston, was unable to climb inside the top 70 in the standings and was eliminated from the Playoffs. CVS Caremark Charity Classic: Teamed with Steve Stricker in late June to win the CVS Caremark Charity Classic, a two-day unofficial event hosted in Rhode Island by Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon.

Teamed with Steve Stricker in late June to win the CVS Caremark Charity Classic, a two-day unofficial event hosted in Rhode Island by Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon. Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T6 at the Wells Fargo Championship, his third top-10 in nine starts at Quail Hollow Club.

Finished T6 at the Wells Fargo Championship, his third top-10 in nine starts at Quail Hollow Club. Volvo World Match Play Championship: On the European Tour, finished T9 at the Volvo World Match Play Championship in Bulgaria.

2012 Season

Completed the season a career-best 22nd in the FedExCup standings, the third consecutive year he has finished inside the top 30.

CIMB Classic: Nearly successfully defended his title at the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Needed a birdie at the 72nd hole to force sudden-death with Nick Watney but settled for par and a share of second place, with Robert Garrigus. Posted 11 birdies over the course of the first 17 holes in the third round, but a double bogey-6 at the 18th dashed his chances for a 59, resulting instead in a 9-under 62. The 11 birdies supplanted his previous 18-hole record of nine.

Nearly successfully defended his title at the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Needed a birdie at the 72nd hole to force sudden-death with Nick Watney but settled for par and a share of second place, with Robert Garrigus. Posted 11 birdies over the course of the first 17 holes in the third round, but a double bogey-6 at the 18th dashed his chances for a 59, resulting instead in a 9-under 62. The 11 birdies supplanted his previous 18-hole record of nine. ISPS Handa Perth International: Traveled overseas in October and won an international tournament for a second consecutive season. A year after winning in Malaysia, captured the European Tour's ISPS Handa Perth International in Australia. Held a one-shot, 54-hole lead over fellow American Jason Dufner, then went out and shot a Sunday, 4-under 68 at Lake Karrinyup CC to hold on to defeat Dufner by two strokes.

Traveled overseas in October and won an international tournament for a second consecutive season. A year after winning in Malaysia, captured the European Tour's ISPS Handa Perth International in Australia. Held a one-shot, 54-hole lead over fellow American Jason Dufner, then went out and shot a Sunday, 4-under 68 at Lake Karrinyup CC to hold on to defeat Dufner by two strokes. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Also finished T10 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for his career-best 10th top-10 of the season.

Also finished T10 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for his career-best 10th top-10 of the season. BMW Championship: Finished T10 at the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick GC in his home state of Indiana. Held a share of the first-round lead, with a 64, but followed with rounds of 69-71-71.

Finished T10 at the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick GC in his home state of Indiana. Held a share of the first-round lead, with a 64, but followed with rounds of 69-71-71. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: By finishing T8 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, equaled his career-high for top-10 finishes in a season (2010) and tied Matt Kuchar for the most on TOUR this season, with eight.

By finishing T8 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, equaled his career-high for top-10 finishes in a season (2010) and tied Matt Kuchar for the most on TOUR this season, with eight. RBC Canadian Open: Finished T7 at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton G&CC in his eighth start in the event. It was his second consecutive top-10 finish north of the border (T6 in 2011).

Finished T7 at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton G&CC in his eighth start in the event. It was his second consecutive top-10 finish north of the border (T6 in 2011). AT&T National: Finished second at the AT&T National, his third career runner-up finish and first since the 2010 Frys.com Open. Held the first-round lead and was one shot behind entering the final round. Was in the final group, playing with third-round leader Brendon de Jonge and eventual winner Tiger Woods.

Finished second at the AT&T National, his third career runner-up finish and first since the 2010 Frys.com Open. Held the first-round lead and was one shot behind entering the final round. Was in the final group, playing with third-round leader Brendon de Jonge and eventual winner Tiger Woods. THE PLAYERS Championship: Posted fifth top-10 of the season, with a T7 at THE PLAYERS. One of only four players to post four sub-par scores at THE PLAYERS. In eight career starts at THE PLAYERS, including his T7, has either finished in the top 10 (T8 in 2006 and T4 in 2010) or missed the cut (2005, 2007-09 and 2011).

Posted fifth top-10 of the season, with a T7 at THE PLAYERS. One of only four players to post four sub-par scores at THE PLAYERS. In eight career starts at THE PLAYERS, including his T7, has either finished in the top 10 (T8 in 2006 and T4 in 2010) or missed the cut (2005, 2007-09 and 2011). Masters Tournament: Finished T17 at the Masters highlighted by a closing round 64, which ties the lowest final-round score in Masters history (Maurice Bembridge, 1974; Hale Irwin, 1975; Gary Player, 1978; Greg Norman, 1988; David Toms, 1998). His final round was highlighted by an ace on No. 16, his second on the TOUR.

Finished T17 at the Masters highlighted by a closing round 64, which ties the lowest final-round score in Masters history (Maurice Bembridge, 1974; Hale Irwin, 1975; Gary Player, 1978; Greg Norman, 1988; David Toms, 1998). His final round was highlighted by an ace on No. 16, his second on the TOUR. Transitions Championship: Recorded his fourth top-10 of the season, with a solo ninth at the Transitions Championship. Carded a 66 in the final round to finish at 11-under, two strokes out of a four-man playoff. Marked the first time in nine appearances at the event he had carded four sub-70 rounds.

Recorded his fourth top-10 of the season, with a solo ninth at the Transitions Championship. Carded a 66 in the final round to finish at 11-under, two strokes out of a four-man playoff. Marked the first time in nine appearances at the event he had carded four sub-70 rounds. World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Again finished T8, for the third time, at the Cadillac Championship, highlighted by a second-round, 7-under 65. It was his second top-10 performance in seven World Golf Championships starts.

Again finished T8, for the third time, at the Cadillac Championship, highlighted by a second-round, 7-under 65. It was his second top-10 performance in seven World Golf Championships starts. Northern Trust Open: Came back to T8 at the Northern Trust Open after opening with a 3-over 74 in the first round.

Came back to T8 at the Northern Trust Open after opening with a 3-over 74 in the first round. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Opened with a 6-under 65 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open en route to a T8 at TPC Scottsdale. It was the earliest he had claimed a top-10 finish since a T5 at the 2009 Bob Hope Classic.

2011 Season

Had then personal best finish in the FedExCup (No. 23) and made it to Atlanta for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the second consecutive year. Made 19 of 27 cuts to go with five top-10s and 13 top-25s.

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Just missed on a top 10 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, the following week. Had four under-par rounds at Sheshan International GC to T11.

Just missed on a top 10 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, the following week. Had four under-par rounds at Sheshan International GC to T11. CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: After the conclusion of the PGA TOUR Fall Series, he traveled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic, an unofficial PGA TOUR event co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour. Took a one-stroke lead to the final round in Malaysia, shot a Sunday 64 at The Mines Resort and GC and won by six strokes over Jeff Overton.

After the conclusion of the PGA TOUR Fall Series, he traveled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic, an unofficial PGA TOUR event co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour. Took a one-stroke lead to the final round in Malaysia, shot a Sunday 64 at The Mines Resort and GC and won by six strokes over Jeff Overton. TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished ninth at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for his fifth top-10 of the season. As a result, finished a career-best No. 23 in the FedExCup.

Finished ninth at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for his fifth top-10 of the season. As a result, finished a career-best No. 23 in the FedExCup. Deutsche Bank Championship: After opening with a 2-over 73, closed with rounds of 68-66-66 to finish solo-seventh at the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston for his fourth top-10 of the season.

After opening with a 2-over 73, closed with rounds of 68-66-66 to finish solo-seventh at the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston for his fourth top-10 of the season. RBC Canadian Open: Was the 54-hole leader by a stroke over Adam Hadwin at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T6 with Scott Piercy and Woody Austin.

Was the 54-hole leader by a stroke over Adam Hadwin at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T6 with Scott Piercy and Woody Austin. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Started the final round seven strokes off the pace at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial but made his way all the way to a solo third-place finish, thanks, in part, to holing out from 141 yards for eagle on No. 10. His previous-best finish was T5 in his first Colonial appearance in 2004.

Started the final round seven strokes off the pace at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial but made his way all the way to a solo third-place finish, thanks, in part, to holing out from 141 yards for eagle on No. 10. His previous-best finish was T5 in his first Colonial appearance in 2004. Masters Tournament: Making his ninth start of the season, posted his first top-10 finish, with a T8 at the Masters Tournament. It represented his first top-10 finish in 15 major championship starts.

2010 Season

Turned in a then-career-high eight top-10 finishes, including four performances of third or better. Earned his first berth in the TOUR Championship, and finished the season 30th in final FedExCup standings.

Frys.com Open: Improved on that with T2 honors at the Frys.com Open. Eighth top-10 ranked fourth among PGA TOUR players on the campaign.

Improved on that with T2 honors at the Frys.com Open. Eighth top-10 ranked fourth among PGA TOUR players on the campaign. The McGladrey Classic: Playing in his first Fall Series event of the year, carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at the inaugural McGladrey Classic.

Playing in his first Fall Series event of the year, carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at the inaugural McGladrey Classic. THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Ended the FedExCup Playoffs by finishing 24th at the TOUR Championship.

Ended the FedExCup Playoffs by finishing 24th at the TOUR Championship. World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Posted four consecutive sub-70 scores for the second time in 2010 en route to a T3 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in his World Golf Championships debut. With his sixth top-10 of 2010, moved to No. 12 in the FedExCup standings.

Posted four consecutive sub-70 scores for the second time in 2010 en route to a T3 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in his World Golf Championships debut. With his sixth top-10 of 2010, moved to No. 12 in the FedExCup standings. the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Added another top-five (T3) with four sub-par rounds at the Memorial Tournament. Was 7-under on the weekend to steadily climb the leaderboard.

Added another top-five (T3) with four sub-par rounds at the Memorial Tournament. Was 7-under on the weekend to steadily climb the leaderboard. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Jumped to 21st in the FedExCup standings with his fourth top-10 in his last five starts, finishing T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

Jumped to 21st in the FedExCup standings with his fourth top-10 in his last five starts, finishing T10 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T4 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Has four missed cuts and two top-10s at TPC Sawgrass.

Finished T4 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Has four missed cuts and two top-10s at TPC Sawgrass. Quail Hollow Championship: Took the first-round lead at the Quail Hollow Championship with a 7-under 65. Placed fifth.

Took the first-round lead at the Quail Hollow Championship with a 7-under 65. Placed fifth. Verizon Heritage: Posted his first top-10 finish of the season in his 11th start, riding a 5-under 66 Saturday en route to a T3 at the Verizon Heritage. It was his fifth start at Harbour Town, with top-15 finishes in three of his last four starts.

2009 Season

Won his first PGA TOUR event in Milwaukee, had five top-10 finishes and placed 50th in the FedExCup standings.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Final-round 65 at Turning Stone Resort Championship earned a T7, his fifth top-10 of the year.

Final-round 65 at Turning Stone Resort Championship earned a T7, his fifth top-10 of the year. U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Captured first career PGA TOUR title in 229th start in a playoff over John Mallinger at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Entered the final round four strokes back of Frank Lickliter II, and carded rounds of 67-68-68-64–267 to force a playoff. Converted a two-putt birdie on the second extra hole, the par-5 18th, to become the 11th first-time winner in Milwaukee, and the fourth first-time winner in 2009. Jumped from No. 75 to No. 40 in the FedExCup standings. Four strokes made up on the final day was largest come-from-behind win at the U.S. Bank Championship since Jim Gallagher, Jr. rallied from five strokes down on Sunday in 1990.

Captured first career PGA TOUR title in 229th start in a playoff over John Mallinger at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Entered the final round four strokes back of Frank Lickliter II, and carded rounds of 67-68-68-64–267 to force a playoff. Converted a two-putt birdie on the second extra hole, the par-5 18th, to become the 11th first-time winner in Milwaukee, and the fourth first-time winner in 2009. Jumped from No. 75 to No. 40 in the FedExCup standings. Four strokes made up on the final day was largest come-from-behind win at the U.S. Bank Championship since Jim Gallagher, Jr. rallied from five strokes down on Sunday in 1990. Travelers Championship: Third top-10 came at Travelers Championship, where he posted rounds of 64-67 on the weekend to finish T9.

Third top-10 came at Travelers Championship, where he posted rounds of 64-67 on the weekend to finish T9. Transitions Championship: Final-round 66 was best of the day at Transitions Championship, where he finished T8.

Final-round 66 was best of the day at Transitions Championship, where he finished T8. The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Recorded five rounds in the 60s on his way to a T5 finish at the 50th Bob Hope Classic.

2008 Season

Got off to a quick start and used seven top-25 finishes to place in the top 125 on the money list for the fifth consecutive season.

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Year started strong with a T2 showing at the Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular in March. Held the 18-, 36 and 54-hole leads at the inaugural event before finishing T2 behind Greg Kraft. Narrowly missed a 20-foot eagle putt at the 72nd hole that would have tied him with Kraft.

2007 Season

Posted double figures in top-25 finishes (13) for a fourth consecutive year and earned more than $1.5 million. Closed his season with six consecutive cuts made, placing him at 55th on the money list. During his final run he posted par-or-better scores in 22 of his 24 rounds, including a TOUR-best 19 in a row starting with the opening round of the BMW Championship. His scoring average over his final six starts was 69.04.

Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children: Opened with rounds of 66-69 en route to a T5 finish at the Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Opened with rounds of 66-69 en route to a T5 finish at the Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Viking Classic: Third top-10 was a T8 at the Viking Classic, part of the PGA TOUR Fall Series.

Third top-10 was a T8 at the Viking Classic, part of the PGA TOUR Fall Series. Travelers Championship: Carded rounds of 67-64 on the weekend to finish T6 at the Travelers Championship. Had a hole-in-one on No. 16 in the final round at TPC River Highlands.

Carded rounds of 67-64 on the weekend to finish T6 at the Travelers Championship. Had a hole-in-one on No. 16 in the final round at TPC River Highlands. Verizon Heritage: Posted a final-round 70 in windy conditions at the Verizon Heritage, one of only seven players to break par in the final round, jumping from T25 to T10.

2006 Season

Finished in the top 75 on the money list for the third straight season. Earned more than $1 million, thanks to four top-10s. Made 23 cuts in 28 events entered.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Finished T5 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, his 15th career top-10 on TOUR.

Finished T5 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic, his 15th career top-10 on TOUR. THE PLAYERS Championship: In just his second career start at the TPC Sawgrass, recorded his first top-10 at THE PLAYERS Championship with his T8 finish.

2005 Season

Chrysler Championship: Matched his then career-best finish with a T3 at the Chrysler Championship.

Matched his then career-best finish with a T3 at the Chrysler Championship. the Memorial Tournament: Closed with a 4-under 68 at Muirfield Village GC for a T3 at the Memorial Tournament.

Closed with a 4-under 68 at Muirfield Village GC for a T3 at the Memorial Tournament. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted second consecutive top-10 with a T5 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Posted second consecutive top-10 with a T5 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Shell Houston Open: First top-10 was T7 in 13th start at the Shell Houston Open.

2004 Season

Returned to PGA TOUR for a third time, the second via the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Finished 39th on the money list and qualified for his first trip to the Masters in 2005.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Claimed fifth top-10 (T7) at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.

Claimed fifth top-10 (T7) at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. Booz Allen Classic: Finished T4 at the Booz Allen Classic, thanks to being one of only four players with four rounds in the 60s. His $198,400 payday lifted him over the $1-million mark in season earnings for the first time in his career.

Finished T4 at the Booz Allen Classic, thanks to being one of only four players with four rounds in the 60s. His $198,400 payday lifted him over the $1-million mark in season earnings for the first time in his career. Buick Classic: Two starts later finished T9 at the Buick Classic.

Two starts later finished T9 at the Buick Classic. Bank of America Colonial: A final-round, 5-under 65 gave him a T5 finish at the Bank of America Colonial, his eighth top-25 finish of the season.

A final-round, 5-under 65 gave him a T5 finish at the Bank of America Colonial, his eighth top-25 finish of the season. Buick Invitational: Posted his first career top-10 on TOUR with a T4 at the Buick Invitational.

2003 Season

Posted 16 top-25s in 24 events on the Korn Ferry Tour on way to fifth-place finish on money list. Finish allowed him to earn his PGA TOUR card for the third time in his career and second time via the Korn Ferry Tour.

Omaha Classic: Recorded his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Omaha Classic thanks to his 26-under 262 total.

2002 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 28 events on the PGA TOUR.

Greater Milwaukee Open: Fired career-low, final-round 63 at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

Fired career-low, final-round 63 at the Greater Milwaukee Open. BellSouth Classic: His only top-25 was a T25 at the BellSouth Classic.

2001 Season

Finished 11th on Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn second TOUR card. Finished in top 25 in 10 of his 17 cuts made, including two runner-up finishes. Lost three-man playoff with Jason Caron and winner Ben Crane at Gila River.

BUY.COM Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Development: Finished runner-up at the Gila River Classic.

Finished runner-up at the Gila River Classic. BUY.COM Dayton Open: Finished runner-up at the Dayton Open.

2000 Season

Made 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, making 16 cuts. Collected $86,064 and finished 62nd on the final money list.

1999 Season

Made only seven cuts in rookie season on the PGA TOUR.

Bell Canadian Open: Had a season-best T20 finish at the Bell Canadian Open.

1998 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his first TOUR card with T17 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

First team All-American at Oklahoma State in 1997. 1998 All-Big 12 first-team. Won three collegiate tournaments, including the 1997 NCAA Central Regional.

Member of the 1997 Palmer Cup team.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE