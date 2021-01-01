JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (3)
- 1999 Kemper Open
- 2002 The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest, PGA Championship
Additional Victories (1)
-
2002 Hyundai Team Matches [with Peter Lonard]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
2005 Lost to Phil Mickelson, José María Olazábal, Brandt Jobe, Arjun Atwal, BellSouth Classic
Personal
- Won a Nissan Altima Coupe with a hole-in-one at the 2007 Nissan Open on the par-3 14th hole during the third round. Immediately after the ace with a 7-iron from 176 yards, dove onto the car on display next to the tee box and eventually found his way onto a Nissan television commercial with the antic. Beem had watched Peter Jacobsen dive into a car after his ace in the Nissan Open 13 years ago. "I wish I could take full credit for making a fool of myself, but I stole that (from Peter Jacobsen). Jake had a convertible and hopped into it. I will never forget that. Today, I just saw the car and thought, might as well. I'll tell you the top of that hood was pretty warm, and the back is a little scratched up from my shoes."
- Quit the game temporarily in 1995 and sold cellular phones and car stereo systems in Seattle. Watched fellow El Paso, Texas, resident J.P. Hayes win 1998 Buick Classic and gained renewed interest.
- Worked in pro shop at El Paso CC prior to joining TOUR.
- Father, Larry, retired as golf coach at New Mexico State in 2004.
- Worked as an analyst at the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits for pga.com's 3D and 2D broadcasts in 2010.
Special Interests
- Music, water sports, cooking
Career Highlights
2015 Season
-
Masters Tournament: Playing in the Masters for the first time, finished T15.
2013 Season
Failed to make a cut in three starts on the PGA TOUR. Failed to make a cut on TOUR for the first time since the 1998 season. Made one of three cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Missed the cut in his only European Tour start (Alfred Dunhill Links Championship).
2012 Season
Split time between the PGA TOUR and European Tour, making the cut in four of 10 starts on TOUR. Failed to crack the top 10 in any event.
-
HP Byron Nelson Championship: T19 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic: T12 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
2011 Season
Received a Major Medical Extension in 2011. Coupled with $128,877 earned in 2010, had 17 events to equal No. 125 from the 2010 money list ($786,977, Troy Merritt). Was unable to do so, eventually getting a total of 21 starts.
-
Valero Texas Open: T15 at the Valero Texas Open his only top-25 finish of the season.
2010 Season
Made just 11 starts. Returned for final two PGA TOUR Fall Series events, missing the cut in both tournaments. Underwent surgery after an MRI exam revealed a bulging disc between his C6 and C7 vertebrae, leading to a Major Medical Extension for the 2011 season.
-
PGA Championship: Worked as an analyst at the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits for pga.com's 3D and 2D broadcasts.
-
Shell Houston Open: Finished T73 at the Shell Houston Open.
-
Waste Management Phoenix Open: T14 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open was his best showing.
2009 Season
Finished 122nd on the money list to earn his TOUR card for 2010.
-
Children's Miracle Network Classic: Six top-25 finishes, including a T24 at the season-ending Children's Miracle Network Classic, helped him secure his card for 2010.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: His only top-10 finish came at the Mayakoba Golf Classic (T6).
2008 Season
Finished outside of the top 125 (No. 140) on the money list for the third time in the last five years. Recorded five top-25 finishes.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
-
The Barclays: Moved to No. 114 with his play at Sedgefield CC, eventually finished No. 111 after a T55 finish at The Barclays.
-
Wyndham Championship: Entered the Wyndham Championship as a last chance to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, standing No. 166 on the FedExCup points list.
2007 Season
Fought down the stretch to secure PGA TOUR card for 2008, notching top-25 finishes at the final two PGA TOUR Fall Series events. Made the cut in all five starts during the Fall Series.
-
Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Best finish was T20 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, moving from No. 121 to No. 119 on the final money list.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Shared the 36-hole lead at the Deutsche Bank Championship, but closing rounds of 73-74 dropped him to T30 and a final ranking of No. 110 in the FedExCup Playoffs.
-
The Barclays: Among the leaders all week at The Barclays, but a closing 1-over 72 dropped him to T7. Made the biggest move in the FedExCup Playoffs, improving 21 spots to 113th, gaining eligibility for the following week's Deutsche Bank Championship (top 120 qualified).
-
Nissan Open: Carded an ace en route to a final-group pairing with Phil Mickelson and Padraig Harrington on Sunday at the Nissan Open, but finished T13 after a final-round 75.
2006 Season
With five-year PGA Championship exemption (2002), remained eligible for 2007 despite finish outside the top 125.
-
Ford Championship at Doral: Finished T7 at the Ford Championship at Doral for first top-10.
2005 Season
-
FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Fired a season-best 9-under 63 to share the third-round lead at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Finished T3.
-
BellSouth Classic: Picked up first top-10 on TOUR since a second at the 2003 Western Open with his T2 at the weather-shortened, 54-hole BellSouth Classic. Birdied two of the last three holes, including No. 18, to get into a five-way playoff with Phil Mickelson, Arjun Atwal, Brandt Jobe and Jose Maria Olazabal. Lost to Mickelson on the fourth extra hole
2004 Season
Did not post a top-25 for first time in six seasons.
2003 Season
-
100th Western Open presented by Golf Digest: Finished second to Tiger Woods at the Western Open.
-
Masters Tournament: Playing in the Masters for the first time, finished T15.
-
Nissan Open: Collected his first top-10 with a T10 at the Nissan Open.
2002 Season
Had a career year on TOUR, finishing seventh on the money list with season earnings of $2,938,365 and gaining consecutive victories, including a major championship title at the PGA Championship.
-
World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Including T6 at the NEC Invitational, totaled $1,950,00 in three August starts.
-
PGA Championship: In next start, won his first major title with a one-stroke victory over Tiger Woods at the PGA. Shared the lead through 36 holes with four other players and was three back of Justin Leonard playing in the final pairing on Sunday. With a 66, he became the first final-round, come-from-behind winner in a major since the 1999 Open Championship, when Paul Lawrie came from 10 back to win a playoff at Carnoustie. Eagled the 13th hole and made a 35-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole at Hazeltine National to hold off Woods.
-
The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest: Collected $810,000 for winning The INTERNATIONAL, his second career victory, more than he had made in any of his previous three seasons on TOUR. Recorded 19 points on Sunday to come from three back of third-round leader Craig Barlow and defeat Steve Lowery by a stroke. Eagle on No. 17 offset Lowery's double eagle there later.
2001 Season
-
Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Second top-10 came near the end of the season, a T7 at the Michelob Championship. His $101,850 paycheck in Williamsburg, VA secured a 2002 card.
-
Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Opened the year with a bang in the first full-field event, finishing T9 at Touchstone Energy Tucson Open.
2000 Season
Made 13 cuts in 29 starts and finished with two top-25s.
1999 Season
-
Kemper Open: Nominated for Rookie of the Year honors after earning his first TOUR victory at the Kemper Open in only his 12th start on TOUR. Opened with a 66 for a one-stroke lead, which he extended to three with a second-round 67. Third-round 71 left him tied for lead with Tommy Armour III. Closing 70 produced a one-stroke victory over Bradley Hughes and Bill Glasson worth $450,000. Prior to winning Kemper Open, biggest first-place check was $5,000 he earned for winning 1998 Conrad Hilton Open in Socorro, N.M.
1998 Season
Played mini-tour events in the Sun Country PGA Section and was named Player of the Year after victories in Soccoro and Truth Or Consequences.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned status on TOUR for the 1999 season with a T8 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in Palm Springs, Calif.
Amateur Highlights
- Member of the New Mexico State University golf team.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE