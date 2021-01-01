Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion 3-4 Years (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2005

2005 PGA TOUR: 2006

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2006 Valero Texas Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2005 The Rex Hospital Open

The Rex Hospital Open 2018 North Mississippi Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2017 Lost to Kyle Thompson, William Kropp, Adam Schenk, Lincoln Land Charity Championship

Personal

Almost gave up the game after a mountain-biking accident in the late 1990s.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Made 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up a win and three additional top-25 finishes in 12 made cuts. Win at rain-shortened North Mississippi Classic set a new Korn Ferry Tour record for most years between victories (12 years, 11 months, 14 days). Finished the Regular Season at No. 35 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Ended the Finals at No. 80 on the Finals money list.

North Mississippi Classic: Carded rounds of 71-65-68–204 (-12) at the rain-shortened North Mississippi Classic for his second win on Tour, and his first since 2005. Bested the previous record for most days between Tour victories, with 12 years, 11 months, and 14 days passing between his two titles. The win came on his 44th birthday.

Carded rounds of 71-65-68–204 (-12) at the rain-shortened North Mississippi Classic for his second win on Tour, and his first since 2005. Bested the previous record for most days between Tour victories, with 12 years, 11 months, and 14 days passing between his two titles. The win came on his 44th birthday. Panama Championship: In his first made cut of the season, opened the Panama Championship with rounds of 66-71-65 to take the 54-hole lead heading into Sunday. Carded a five-over 75 in the final round to finish T7.

2016 Season

With two top-10s in 20 starts, completed the year No. 63 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.

Digital Ally Open: Finished one shot out of a three-way playoff at the Digital Ally Open with rounds of 68-65-67-65--265 (-19). Posted a T4 finish, good for back-to-back top-10s after opening the first 13 events without a top-10.

Finished one shot out of a three-way playoff at the Digital Ally Open with rounds of 68-65-67-65--265 (-19). Posted a T4 finish, good for back-to-back top-10s after opening the first 13 events without a top-10. Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Jumped 42 spots on the leaderboard at the Ellie Mae Classic with a third-round 60, thanks to a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 18th. Round of 60 tied the sixth-lowest score in Korn Ferry Tour history. Recorded his first top-10 of the season with a T7 finish after following up his 60 with a 68 on Sunday.

2015 Season

Finished the campaign No. 189 in the FedExCup standings, with seven made cuts in 21 starts. Managed two top-25 finishes. Will play out of the Past Champion category on TOUR in 2015-16.

Web.com Tour Championship: A missed cut at the Web.com Tour Championship would drop him six more spots to No. 26. On Sunday, was the victim of a Lucas Glover bogey on the 72nd hole, the same bogey that enabled Rob Oppenheim to take the 25th and final spot. Missed improving his PGA TOUR status by $394. Ironically, in 2014, he grabbed the last available card at the Web.com Tour Championship by $31.66.

A missed cut at the Web.com Tour Championship would drop him six more spots to No. 26. On Sunday, was the victim of a Lucas Glover bogey on the 72nd hole, the same bogey that enabled Rob Oppenheim to take the 25th and final spot. Missed improving his PGA TOUR status by $394. Ironically, in 2014, he grabbed the last available card at the Web.com Tour Championship by $31.66. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Dropped from 16th to 20th on the Finals' money list the next week after a T52 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, but was still five inside the 25th card position.

Dropped from 16th to 20th on the Finals' money list the next week after a T52 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, but was still five inside the 25th card position. Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, recorded a top-10 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run, the second event. Carded 67-65-70 to grab a share of the 54-hole lead. Finished T9, posting a disappointing final-round 76.

In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, recorded a top-10 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run, the second event. Carded 67-65-70 to grab a share of the 54-hole lead. Finished T9, posting a disappointing final-round 76. Valero Texas Open: Season included a hole-in-one at the 13th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open, but went on to miss the cut, with rounds of 74-81.

Season included a hole-in-one at the 13th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open, but went on to miss the cut, with rounds of 74-81. Puerto Rico Open: T22 at the Puerto Rico Open.

T22 at the Puerto Rico Open. The McGladrey Classic: Posting a T22 at The McGladrey Classic.

2014 Season

With seven made cuts in 10 starts, completed the year No. 184 in the FedExCup. Steady but unspectacular play led to T46, T12, T32 and T25 finishes in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which resulted in him earning $36,311. It was enough to nail down the 50th and final card by a mere $32.

Web.com Tour Championship: Shot 68 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course on the last day to get inside the top 50.

Shot 68 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course on the last day to get inside the top 50. Barracuda Championship: Enjoyed season-best finish at the Barracuda Championship, finishing T12 in the Modified Stableford scoring format.

Enjoyed season-best finish at the Barracuda Championship, finishing T12 in the Modified Stableford scoring format. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Other top-25 outing came at the Puerto Rico Open (T24).

2013 Season

Missed the cut and withdrew in his only two PGA TOUR starts. Made two of six cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2012 Season

True South Classic: Finished T49 at the True South Classic for his only made cut in three PGA TOUR starts (through the end of the season).

2011 Season

Failed to make a cut in two starts on the PGA TOUR.

2010 Season

Playing out of the Past Champion category, managed just six starts. Missed the cut in all five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

U.S. Open Championship: T63 at the U.S. Open was his best outing among two made cuts.

2009 Season

Made the cut in just seven of 30 starts on the PGA TOUR and failed to record a top-25 finish.

2008 Season

Enjoyed his best season on TOUR since his rookie year of 2006 with three top-10 finishes, a pair of T4s.

Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: After no top-10s in 2007, claimed his third top-10 in six weeks with a T4 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, thanks to a birdie-birdie finish Sunday.

After no top-10s in 2007, claimed his third top-10 in six weeks with a T4 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, thanks to a birdie-birdie finish Sunday. John Deere Classic: Second top-10 of the year was a T4 finish at the John Deere Classic. Held the 54-hole lead with Brad Adamonis, but closed with an even-par 71 to miss the three-man playoff.

Second top-10 of the year was a T4 finish at the John Deere Classic. Held the 54-hole lead with Brad Adamonis, but closed with an even-par 71 to miss the three-man playoff. U.S. Open Championship: Finished T9 at the U.S. Open after closing with a 2-under 69. Had never made a cut in a major championship in four previous starts. It was his first top-10 of the season and first top-10 since finishing T3 at the 2006 Chrysler Classic of Greensboro.

2007 Season

Struggled during the season with 18 cuts made in 36 starts. Had two tournaments, the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial and Wyndham Championship, where he strung four consecutive sub-par rounds together.

Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro: Made a hole-in-one at the Ginn sur Mer Classic during the opening round and won a 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible.

Made a hole-in-one at the Ginn sur Mer Classic during the opening round and won a 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible. PODS Championship: Best finish of the year came at the PODS Championship, a T19.

2006 Season

Fresh off the Korn Ferry Tour, rookie earned first PGA TOUR victory and surpassed $1 million in earnings on the season. Jumped from No. 183 to No. 73 over the course of the final month and made the cut in nine of final 10 starts.

Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Added a T3 at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. Held the lead on back nine at one point but two bogeys over his last five holes left him three strokes behind winner Davis Love III.

Added a T3 at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro. Held the lead on back nine at one point but two bogeys over his last five holes left him three strokes behind winner Davis Love III. Valero Texas Open: After minimal success in his first 26 starts, became the eighth left-hander to win in TOUR history at the Valero Texas Open. After playing his first 14 holes 1-over par, played his final 58 holes 16-under and went a stretch of 53 holes without making a bogey (No. 6/first round to No. 13/final round). Collected a first-place check for $720,000. Led by four entering the final round and carded a 1-over 71 to win by three over three players. The 71 marked the first time since 1960 that a Valero Texas Open champion carded an over-par final round. Arnold Palmer overcame sub-freezing temperatures to win in 1960 despite a final-round 75.

2005 Season

One of three lefties to advance to the PGA TOUR from the Korn Ferry Tour, joining Greg Chalmers and Bubba Watson.

Nationwide Tour Championship: Closed season with a runner-up finish at the Web.com Tour Championship, which jumped him from No. 27 on money list to No. 16.

Closed season with a runner-up finish at the Web.com Tour Championship, which jumped him from No. 27 on money list to No. 16. The Rex Hospital Open: In second start of season and sixth career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Monday qualifier captured his initial victory at the Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, NC. Only player in field to post four rounds in the 60s. Became the Tour's third left-handed winner (Vic Wilk and Steve Flesch).

2003 Season

Won the Capitol City Open on NGA/Hooters Tour.

2002 Season

Northwest Arkansas Classic: Took home the first of two career NGA/Hooters Tour victories when he made an eagle on the first playoff hole to claim the Northwest Arkansas Classic.

Amateur Highlights