JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 1999

1999 Korn Ferry Tour: 2000

2000 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2005 EDS Byron Nelson Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2003 First Tee Arkansas Classic

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)

2013 55 Abierto Mexicano de Golf

International Victories (1)

1997 Indian Masters [Asia]

Additional Victories (1)

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2004 Lost to Stewart Cink, MCI Heritage

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2003 Defeated Chris Tidland, First Tee Arkansas Classic

Personal

Attended Brophy College Prepatory High School in Phoenix.

Has one brother and one sister.

His grandfather, William Huiskamp, was a two-time letterman in basketball and a three-time letterman in baseball at Duke University in the mid-1930s.

One of his earliest golf memories was hitting a ball as child with his grandfather at Moon Valley CC.

Biggest thrill in golf to date was winning the 2005 EDS Byron Nelson Championship and away from golf was the birth of his children.

Favorite course is Pebble Beach and favorite teams include the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Cardinals and the University of Arizona Wildcats.

Likes to vacation in Carmel, Calif., and his Bucket List includes taking his family to Hawaii.

Listens to Andrea Bocelli, likes steak and eating at the City Grill.

Says his mother and grandfather started him in the game of golf while he was still in diapers.

Leads Phoenix charity fund-raising golf tournament for A Stepping Stone Foundation, which educates underprivileged children and their families. TOUR players Jason Gore, Jerry Smith, Pat Perez, Kirk Triplett and former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Webb are among those who have helped raise more than $150,000 for the group.

Lives in the same Fort Worth, Texas, neighborhood as PGA TOUR players J.J. Henry, Rory Sabbatini and Chad Campbell.

Lists Jimmy Buffett as his hero.

Coached for more than 25 years by Pam Barnett, one of the few female instructors on TOUR.

Website for his foundation is tedpurdyfoundation.org. Personal site is purds.com.

Special Interests

Stock market, skiing, boating, family time

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making seven cuts. Had one top 25, a T13 at the Brasil Champions in March. Finished 127th on the Regular Season money list.

2014 Season

Had one start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, and missed the cut. In 10 Korn Ferry Tour events, made just one cut. Missed the cut in two PGA TOUR appearances.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T16 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December. Opened with a 66 and was one off the lead.

Finished T16 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December. Opened with a 66 and was one off the lead.

Only start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was a missed cut at the Mexico Open, an event he played as defending champion. Barracuda Championship: Missed the cut in Reno.

Missed the cut in Reno. Shell Houston Open: Missed the cut in Houston.

Missed the cut in Houston. Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: T68 at the season-opening tournament in Colombia.

2013 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 11th on the Order of Merit. Had a win, two top-10s, three top-25s and six cuts in eight starts. Missed the cut in both of his Korn Ferry Tour starts. Made one of three PGA TOUR cuts.

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T120 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Qualifying Tournament Final in December.

Finished T120 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Qualifying Tournament Final in December. Mexico Championship Presented by Banamex: Missed the cut at the Mexico Championship.

Missed the cut at the Mexico Championship. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T73 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship in his only cut made in three PGA TOUR starts.

Finished T73 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship in his only cut made in three PGA TOUR starts. Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Missed the cut at the Brasil Classic.

Missed the cut at the Brasil Classic. TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: Finished solo eighth at the TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open in Guadalajara, Mexico to make it two top-10 finishes this season.

Finished solo eighth at the TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open in Guadalajara, Mexico to make it two top-10 finishes this season. 55 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: A birdie-par finish helped him win the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season opening 55th Abierto Mexicano de Golf by one stroke at the Club de Golf Mexico in Mexico City on March 17. Posted rounds of 74-69-68-70 for a 7-under total of 281 to claim the winner's check for U.S. $27,000.

2012 Season

Made the cut in three of his four TOUR starts. The four appearances are his fewest since 2003.

2011 Season

Made one cut in six PGA TOUR starts. It was the fewest starts on TOUR since making two in 2003. Claimed one top 25 in 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

HP Byron Nelson Championship: T55 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.

2010 Season

Made only one start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Finished T60 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Finished T60 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Aced 14th hole in final round of Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the first ace at TPC Louisiana since 2008 and the first at No. 14 in tournament history. Finished T62 in the tournament.

Aced 14th hole in final round of Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the first ace at TPC Louisiana since 2008 and the first at No. 14 in tournament history. Finished T62 in the tournament. Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Best finish in 30 starts was a T13 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2009 Season

After regaining exempt status with a T18 finish at the 2008 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, made the cut in 21 of 30 starts, with one top-five finish.

Quail Hollow Championship: In May, successfully maneuvered his way over a tough Quail Hollow Club layout at the Quail Hollow Championship to finish T5 at 8-under, three off Sean O'Hair's winning score.

2008 Season

Finished out of the top-125 on the money list (191) for the second straight season. Severed tendons in his left index finger in June after an accident with a kitchen knife. Made only four of 11 cuts after the month of June. Forced to change from overlapping to interlocking grip.

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Only top-10 of the season came at the inaugural Puerto Rico Open, where he finished T10. Paid homage to tournament luminary Chi Chi Rodriguez with putter swordplay after making a long birdie putt. "Not good enough, needs more passion," Rodriguez joked.

Only top-10 of the season came at the inaugural Puerto Rico Open, where he finished T10. Paid homage to tournament luminary Chi Chi Rodriguez with putter swordplay after making a long birdie putt. "Not good enough, needs more passion," Rodriguez joked. PODS Championship: Monday qualified for the PODS Championship, earning last spot when competitor didn't show for the playoff. Used local high school golfer Kenny Cavender as his caddie in the qualifier and in the tournament.

2007 Season

Finished 127th on the TOUR money list, his first year out of the top 125 since 2003.

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In fifth start of the season, recovered from a 1-over-par opening 73 at Poppy Hills GC to finish T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, his only top-10 of the season.

2006 Season

Had another consistent year on TOUR, earning more than $1 million on the strength of three top-10s.

Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Finished T5 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic.

Finished T5 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. 84 LUMBER Classic: After missing eight cuts in nine starts over the summer, bounced back with three consecutive made cuts in September, including finishing in the top-10 twice, one finish a T4 at the 84 LUMBER Classic.

After missing eight cuts in nine starts over the summer, bounced back with three consecutive made cuts in September, including finishing in the top-10 twice, one finish a T4 at the 84 LUMBER Classic. Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard: In eighth start of season, posted first top-10, a T5 at the Bay Hill Invitational presented by MasterCard.

2005 Season

THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Made his first appearance at the season-ending TOUR Championship, finished T17.

Made his first appearance at the season-ending TOUR Championship, finished T17. Michelin Championship at Las Vegas: Held the 54-hole lead at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas. Posted 1-under-par 71 in final round to finish two strokes out of the playoff between West Short, Jr. and Jim Furyk.

Held the 54-hole lead at the Michelin Championship at Las Vegas. Posted 1-under-par 71 in final round to finish two strokes out of the playoff between West Short, Jr. and Jim Furyk. PGA Championship: Recorded his first top-10 finish in a major championship with his T10 finish at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC. Closed with 4-under-par 66, low final-round score.

Recorded his first top-10 finish in a major championship with his T10 finish at the PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC. Closed with 4-under-par 66, low final-round score. EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Collected his first TOUR title, at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, in his 82nd career TOUR start. Trailed by two entering the final round, but closed with a 5-under 65 and won by one shot over 54-hole leader Sean O'Hair. Collected a career-best check for $1,116,000 and surpassed the $1-million mark for the second consecutive season.

Collected his first TOUR title, at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship, in his 82nd career TOUR start. Trailed by two entering the final round, but closed with a 5-under 65 and won by one shot over 54-hole leader Sean O'Hair. Collected a career-best check for $1,116,000 and surpassed the $1-million mark for the second consecutive season. MCI Heritage: Believing he had missed the MCI Heritage cut, flew to Atlanta on the way home to Phoenix. Learned in Atlanta airport that he had made the cut, then rented a car and drove back to Hilton Head, S.C. Clubs were on flight home, so he borrowed Mark Hensby's clubs, purchased a shirt at a local drugstore and finished T59.

2004 Season

Had breakthrough season in just his second season as a full-time member. Played in 34 tournaments, making 22 cuts and posting a career-best four top-10s, including two runner-up finishes.

Valero Texas Open: First-round leader at the Valero Texas Open, with a course-record-tying, 9-under-par 61. Eventually finished T5.

First-round leader at the Valero Texas Open, with a course-record-tying, 9-under-par 61. Eventually finished T5. B.C. Open: Earned his second runner-up finish of the season at the B.C. Open, one behind winner Jonathan Byrd after missing a 3-foot birdie putt on final hole.

Earned his second runner-up finish of the season at the B.C. Open, one behind winner Jonathan Byrd after missing a 3-foot birdie putt on final hole. MCI Heritage: Lost in a five-hole playoff to Stewart Cink at the MCI Heritage.

2003 Season

Posted 11 top-25s in 25 starts to finish 15th on Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his PGA TOUR card for the second time.

First Tee Arkansas Classic: Notched initial career win at the First Tee Arkansas Classic by nipping defeating Chris Tidland on third hole of playoff.

2002 Season

Played in 23 events on the Korn Ferry Tour and placed 113th on the final money list.

2000 Season

Member of the Korn Ferry Tour, collecting two top-10s.

Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Played one PGA TOUR event the Touchstone Energy Tucson Classic, posted a T11 finish.

1999 Season

Made the cut in eight of 27 events during his rookie season on TOUR.

Buick Invitational: Best finish was a T35 at the Buick Invitational.

1998 Season

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his 1999 TOUR card by virtue of a T14 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1997 Season

Indian Masters champion. Named Rookie of the Year on the Asian PGA Tour.

Amateur Highlights