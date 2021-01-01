×
Jason Hill
Jason Hill

Jason Hill

United States
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
215 lbs
98 kg
Weight
50
AGE
1993
Turned Pro
Baylor University (1993, Marketing)
College
Dallas, TX
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
215 lbs
98 kg
Weight
50
AGE
1993
Turned Pro
Baylor University (1993, Marketing)
College
Dallas, TX
Birthplace
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2009)
Official Money (2009)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2009)
70.50
Scoring Average (2009)

Performance
Jason Hill
Jason Hill
United StatesUnited States
Jason Hill

Full Name

5 ft, 11 in
Height

180 cm

Height

215 lbs

98 kg

Weight

January 17, 1971

Birthday

50

AGE

Dallas, TX

Birthplace

Rockwall, TX

Residence

Wife, Nicole; Cole (3/1/00), Hannah (5/4/04), Jack (8/6/09)
Family

Family

Baylor University (1993, Marketing)
College

College

1993

Turned Pro

$343,916

Career Earnings

Rockwall, TX, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2001 BUY.COM Steamtown Classic

Additional Victories (1)

  • 1992 SWC Co-Champion

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing

Career Highlights

2009 Season

Made only two starts and made one cut. Was one stroke off the lead after the opening round of the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic but was derailed in the second round and finished T31.

2008 Season

Made just five starts on the Nationwide Tour, making only one cut. Following an opening-round 69 at The Rex Hospital Open, claimed a share of 65th place. Has made just three cuts in 29 appearances over the past four seasons.

2006 Season

Failed to make a cut in five starts.

2005 Season

A T45 at the Rheem Classic represented his only made cut in nine events.

2004 Season

Missed the cut in all eight appearances on the Tour.

2003 Season

Made the cut in eight of 22 starts on the Nationwide Tour, failing to crack the top 25 in any of those.

2002 Season

Finished No. 188 on the PGA TOUR final money list, with $150,860. Made the cut in six of 24 tournaments. Posted T14 finishes at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill and the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Had played in only six Nationwide Tour events prior to the 2001 season, with a T14 finish at the 1997 Greater Austin Open his best up to that point. Had also participated in the EDS Byron Nelson Championship three times (1996-98) but failed to make the cut each time.

2001 Season

Earned first PGA TOUR card by finishing 14th on the Nationwide Tour money list. Five top-10s included one victory and one third-place finish. Four-time winner on the Lone Star Tour.

  • BUY.COM Steamtown Classic: Opening 67 gave him first-round lead at Steamtown Classic. Dropped to T4 after middle rounds of 71-69. Closed with 5-under 65 to win his first tournament by three strokes. Set tournament record with 8-under-par 272.