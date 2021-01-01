|
Jason Hill
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
215 lbs
98 kg
Weight
January 17, 1971
Birthday
50
AGE
Dallas, TX
Birthplace
Rockwall, TX
Residence
Wife, Nicole; Cole (3/1/00), Hannah (5/4/04), Jack (8/6/09)
Family
Baylor University (1993, Marketing)
College
1993
Turned Pro
$343,916
Career Earnings
Rockwall, TX, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2009 Season
Made only two starts and made one cut. Was one stroke off the lead after the opening round of the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic but was derailed in the second round and finished T31.
2008 Season
Made just five starts on the Nationwide Tour, making only one cut. Following an opening-round 69 at The Rex Hospital Open, claimed a share of 65th place. Has made just three cuts in 29 appearances over the past four seasons.
2006 Season
Failed to make a cut in five starts.
2005 Season
A T45 at the Rheem Classic represented his only made cut in nine events.
2004 Season
Missed the cut in all eight appearances on the Tour.
2003 Season
Made the cut in eight of 22 starts on the Nationwide Tour, failing to crack the top 25 in any of those.
2002 Season
Finished No. 188 on the PGA TOUR final money list, with $150,860. Made the cut in six of 24 tournaments. Posted T14 finishes at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill and the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Had played in only six Nationwide Tour events prior to the 2001 season, with a T14 finish at the 1997 Greater Austin Open his best up to that point. Had also participated in the EDS Byron Nelson Championship three times (1996-98) but failed to make the cut each time.
2001 Season
Earned first PGA TOUR card by finishing 14th on the Nationwide Tour money list. Five top-10s included one victory and one third-place finish. Four-time winner on the Lone Star Tour.