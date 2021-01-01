JOINED TOUR
International Victories (4)
2002 Volvo PGA Championship [Eur]
2007 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]
2009 Joburg Open [Eur]
2009 Vodacom Championship [SAf]
National Teams
- 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011 World Cup
- 2009, 2011 Seve Trophy
Personal
- Started the game at age 10, influenced by the fact that his parents both played. Brother, Nicolai, is a scratch golfer. He attended the University of Houston and won two college tournaments.
- No relation to his namesake, Soren. However, both made holes-in-one in successive weeks on the European Tour in 1999 and won their first European Tour titles within a month of each other in 2002. They were also World Cup teammates in 2002, 2005, 2007 and 2008.
Career Highlights
2013 Season
ISPS Handa Wales Open: Picked up a T8 late in the summer at the ISPS Handa Wales Open at Celtic Manor.
Maybank Malaysian Open: Opened with a 66 at the Maybank Malaysian Open then came back with rounds of 73-66 in the weather-shortened event in Kuala Lumpur to claim a solo third.
ABU Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Shot a final-round 69 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship to T9 for his first top-10 of the season.
2012 Season
UBS Hong Kong Open: The following week, opened 69-64 at the UBS Hong Kong Open but could play no better than par golf the rest of the way (70-70) to T10.
Barclays Singapore Open: Had a solid performance late in the season at the Barclays Singapore Open, finishing T7 at the Sentosa GC.
BMW Italian Open: Earned his third consecutive top-10 when he T10 at the BMW Italian Open, thanks to a 67-67 finish in Turin.
KLM Open: He continued his good play, turning in four par-or-better rounds at the KLM Open in the Netherlands to T8.
Omega European Masters: Earned his first top-10 of the campaign on any TOUR, a T9 at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland. Shot weekend rounds of 67-68 to finish six shots behind winner Richie Ramsay.
2011 Season
Was seventh on the final Race to Dubai standings. Marked his first top-10 finish in 45 career starts on the PGA TOUR. Added two more European Tour runner-up performances.
PGA Championship: Making his 50th career start on the PGA TOUR, turned in the best final-round score at the PGA Championship with a 4-under 66, leading to a solo-third place finish–his best outing in 21 career major championship starts.
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Improved his score each day at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship en route to a T3 finish, three strokes behind champion Nick Watney.
Nedbank Golf Challenge: Had a top-10 on the Sunshine Tour, a solo-10th finish at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.
The Celtic Manor Wales Open: Third close call of the season came in June at the Wales Open. He started the final round at Celtic Manor Resort one stroke behind 54-hole leader Alexander Noren but struggled to a 1-over 71 to finish two behind Noren and T2 with Gregory Bourdy. Has amassed 10 second-place performances to go with his three European Tour titles.
Open de Espana: Finished runner-up at the Open de Espana in April. He began the final round two strokes behind Thomas Aiken and stayed there, as both players shot Sunday 70s.
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Surged into the lead in the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic but played even-par golf on the back nine at Emirates GC to lose by a stroke to Alvaro Quiros. He missed a long birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff with Quiros. The runner-up showing marked the fourth consecutive year he's had at least one European Tour second-place showing.
2010 Season
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Played in the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, winning his opening match against Lucas Glover. Lost in the second round to Sergio Garcia to T17.
Barclays Singapore Open: Turned in his top performance of the year when he had a solo second at the Barclays Singapore Open, finishing three strokes behind Adam Scott.
ABU Dhabi Golf Championship: Top finish was a T8 in his season-opener, at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, where he moved up on the strength of a final-round 67.
Irish Open: Enjoyed a T12 at the Irish Open later in the season.
2009 Season
Won twice, with both victories coming early in the year on the European Tour.
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Best PGA TOUR finish was a T33 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.
Vodacom Championship: Was 13-under on the weekend at the Sunshine Tour's Vodacom Championship in Pretoria, South Africa, to defeat Charl Schwartzel and Graham DeLaet by four strokes.
Joburg Open: Birdied the final hole for a one-stroke victory in South Africa over Andrew McLardy at the Joburg Open, co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and the European Tour.
2008 Season
PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
The Open Championship: Finished T19 at The Open Championship.
Masters Tournament: Missed the cut at the Masters.
-
BMW International Open: Finished T2 at the BMW International Open on the European Tour. Was eight strokes behind Martin Kaymer at the BMW International Open at Munich's Munchen Eichenried GC when the final round began. Shot a Sunday 67 to Kaymer's 75 to force a playoff that Kaymer won.
2007 Season
Made 17 PGA TOUR starts in his rookie campaign, getting to the weekend 10 times. Also had two other top-five European Tour finishes.
Wyndham Championship: His best finish on TOUR in was a T11 at the Wyndham Championship, where he was one stroke back after 36 holes and three back through three rounds.
PGA Championship: T12 at the PGA Championship.
Madrid Open: Had a runner-up performance at the Madrid Open. Had four rounds in the 60s but still fell by two strokes to Richard Sterne at Club de Campo.
HSBC World Match Play Championship: Had a fifth-place showing at the HSBC World Match Play Championship.
BMW International Open: T4 at the BMW International Open.
BMW PGA Championship: Holed a 25-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Justin Rose at the BMW PGA Championship, his second victory in the tournament at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
2006 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his TOUR playing privileges for the first time, qualifying for the 2007 season with his T4 finish at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
Telecom Italia Open: Came close to winning for a second consecutive year at the Telecom Italia Open. Shot weekend rounds of 66-66 to T2, four strokes behind winner Francesco Molinari.
2005 Season
Had two T3s in back-to-back starts late in the season.
World Golf Championships-Algarve World Cup in Portugal: Had his best World Cup showing, finishing T5 with partner Soren Hansen at the weather-shortened team event in Portugal.
PGA Championship: In his lone PGA TOUR start, he was T24 at the PGA Championship.
Telecom Italia Open: At the Telecom Italia Open, was T2 with three players, three strokes behind winner Steve Webster.
Madrid Open: T3 at the Madrid Open.
Dunhill Links Championship: T3 at the Dunhill Links Championship.
2004 Season
Had eight top-10 finishes, including a pair of fourth-place showings.
World Cup of Golf: Again represented Denmark at the World Cup.
-
The Heritage: Had a solo fourth-place finish at The Heritage on the strength of a Sunday 65 at Woburn G&CC's Duke's Course.
-
Volvo PGA Championship: Was T4 at the Volvo PGA Championship. At the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, he shot a final-round 64 to improve his position by nine places.
2003 Season
Struggled to only one European Tour top-10 finish in 27 starts.
PGA Championship: Played in the PGA Championship, but missed the cut.
The Open Championship: Played in The Open Championship, but missed the cut.
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Qualified for the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship for the first time but lost in the first round.
-
German Masters: T5 at the Linde German Masters.
2002 Season
Finished 16th in European Tour Order of Merit that season.
World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Was T57 later in the year at the World Golf Championships-American Express Invitational.
World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Played in his first World Golf Championships event, finishing T58 at the NEC Invitational.
PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
The Open Championship: Also made his first cut in a major championship, at The Open Championship, where he T77.
Volvo PGA Championship: Made his major breakthrough on the European Tour by winning the Volvo PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. Entered the final round five strokes ahead of Carlos Rodiles and maintained that five-shot cushion, defeating Colin Montgomerie and Eduardo Romero.
Italian Open: Finished in the top-five at the Italian Open (T3).
Open de France: Had a top-five finish at the Open de France (T3).
2001 Season
Had his best year since turning pro, playing 27 European Tour events and turning in six top-10 finishes.
The Open Championship: Played in his first major championship, missing the cut at The Open Championship.
TNT Dutch Open: His best was a T4 at The TNT Dutch Open. Shot himself out of the tournament with a third-round 75 but came back with a 63 on the final day at Noordwijkse GC to improve by 31 places.
2000 Season
Had 27 European Tour starts.
Brazil Rio de Janeiro 500 Years Open: Finished T8 at the Brazil Rio de Janeiro 500 Years Open.
Greg Norman Holden International: Finished in the top-ten at the Greg Norman Holden International in Australia (T6), a con-sanctioned event with the Australasian Tour.
1999 Season
The World Cup of Golf: Represented Denmark for the first time in the World Cup, joining forces with Soren Kjeldsen to help the team to a T13 in Malaysia.
West of Ireland Golf Classic: His only top-10 of the season came at the West of Ireland Golf Classic, where he T6.
1998 Season
Played primarily on the European Challenge Tour, where he recorded four top-10 finishes.
Volvo Finnish Open: His best finish was a T4 at the Volvo Finnish Open.
1997 Season
Split his time between the European Tour and the European Challenge Tour.
Austrian Open: An 11th-place performance at the Austrian Open was his best finish.
1996 Season
Oki Pro-Am: Playing primarily on the European Challenge Tour, his top showing was an 11th-place finish at the Oki Pro-Am.
1995 Season
Tunisian Open Challenge: Finished fifth at the Tunisian Open Challenge.
Open Divonne: T6 at the Open Divonne in France.
Team Erhverv Danish Open: Finished T2 in first professional tournament on the European Challenge Tour, the Team Erhverv Danish Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Twice Danish Amateur champion and Eisenhower Trophy player.
