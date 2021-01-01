JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
International Victories (9)
1997 Ericsson Masters [Aus]
2000 Ford Open Championship [Aus]
2001 ANZ Championship [Aus]
2002 Australian PGA Championship [shared with Jarrod Moseley]
2002 Australian MasterCard Masters [Aus]
2003 Australian Open [Aus]
2004 Australian Open [Aus]
2004 Australian PGA Championship [Aus]
2007 Australian PGA Championship
Additional Victories (1)
2002 Hyundai Team Matches [with Rich Beem]
National Teams
- 2005 World Cup
- 2003, 2005 Presidents Cup
Personal
- In 1993-94, sidelined for nearly 18 months after contracting Ross River Fever, a mosquito-carried virus, which caused damage to the eyes.
- Club professional at Oatlands G&CC (1994-97) before playing way back onto PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour.
- Enjoys motorsports, with the V8's at Bathurst in Australia a favorite.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
In 19 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season events, he made eight cuts, with his best showing a T9 in his last start, the Cox Classic. A third-round 64 was his low score of the year. Finished 101st in earnings. Played in five PGA Tour of Australasia events, finishing T23 (Western Australia Open) and T36 (Australian Open) and missing three cuts.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Posted one top-10. Finished T9 at the Regular Season-ending Cox Classic in Omaha, shooting rounds of 68-64-67 over his final 54 holes. Finished 116th on the final money list.
Sanderson Farms Championship: Competed in one PGA TOUR Season event, finishing T17 in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 23 starts and had five top-25 finishes.
Panama Claro Championship: Was T7 at the Panama Claro Championship, which put him No. 9 on the early season money list. Did not have another top-10 the rest of the year.
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Started the season with a T13 at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship.
2011 Season
Made the cut in nine of 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Made nine birdies in the third round of the Children's Hospital Classic en route to a third-round, 8-under 64, where he finished T10.
Viking Classic: In just two PGA TOUR starts, finished T9 at the Viking Classic in his first start. It was his first top-10 finish on TOUR since 2008.
2010 Season
His only two career Korn Ferry Tour starts came when he missed the cut at the season-opening Michael Hill New Zealand Open and finished T44 at the Moonah Classic in Australia. Did not play any PGA TOUR events.
2009 Season
Made only 13 of 30 cuts on TOUR and finished 164th on the final money list.
Turning Stone Resort Championship: Finished T12 at Turning Stone Resort Championship with a course-record, final-round 9-under 63.
RBC Canadian Open: Had his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one, at the RBC Canadian Open. He was one of eight players with an ace that week outside of Toronto.
2008 Season
Made 17 of 30 cuts and recorded seven top-25 finishes.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Had a best finish a runner-up to Andres Romero at the Zurich Classic, the first runner-up finish of his PGA TOUR career. Bogeyed the 71st hole after leaving his 10-foot par putt short and missed on a 40-foot birdie attempt at the last that would have tied Romero.
2007 Season
Recorded three top-10s.
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Was T4 at the Bridgestone Invitational.
THE PLAYERS Championship: Had a T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship. Made double eagle in the third round on the second hole at TPC Sawgrass.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Finished with a solo third at the inaugural Mayakoba Golf Classic.
2006 Season
Made 18 cuts in 22 starts with three top-10s.
Bank of America Colonial: Season highlighted by a T4 at the Bank of America Colonial.
2005 Season
Had a career year, with $1,897,998 in earnings on the strength of a victory and three top-10s.
The Presidents Cup: Compiled a 2-2-0 record for International Presidents Cup squad after being tabbed as a Captain's Selection by Captain Gary Player.
World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Recorded a hole-in-one on the 198-yard, par-3 third hole (South Course) with a 5-iron during the first round of the Buick Invitational.
MCI Heritage: Captured first PGA TOUR title at the MCI Heritage in his 99th career TOUR start. After using a long putter over the previous five years, pulled out a short putter at the start of the week. Switch came due to some bad putting in events leading up to MCI Heritage, especially after missing the cut at the Masters. Opened with a career-best 9-under 62. His 7-under 277 total was the highest winning score at the MCI Heritage since Tom Watson won with a 4-under 280 in 1980.
2004 Season
Struggled in his third season on TOUR, making only 12 cuts in 23 starts. Won two events in late November and early December on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship.
BellSouth Classic: Had a fifth at the BellSouth Classic.
2003 Season
Had a strong second season, finishing in the top 50 for the second consecutive season.
The Presidents Cup: Played in his first Presidents Cup for International squad.
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished fourth at the Accenture Match Play Championship. Lost to eventual runner-up David Toms in the semifinals. Fell to Adam Scott in the consolation match.
2002 Season
Rookie out of Qualifying School opened TOUR career with 22 consecutive made cuts to start the season. For comparison, Tiger Woods opened his professional career with 25 consecutive made cuts.
Buick Challenge: Only missed cut of the season was the Buick Challenge, despite shooting 4-under-par 140.
Genuity Championship: Picked up first career TOUR top-10 with a third at the Genuity Championship.
Australian MasterCard Masters: Beat Gavin Coles and Adam Scott in playoff to win Australian MasterCard Masters for second time.
Australian PGA Championship: Shared Australian PGA Championship with Jarrod Moseley when darkness ended playoff after one hole.
2001 Season
Finished 54th in European Tour Order of Merit.
Moroccan Open: Captured one top-10 at the Moroccan Open (solo third).
ANZ Championship: Started season in style by winning the ANZ Championship to finish second in the 2000-01 Australasian Tour Order of Merit.
2000 Season
Missed a portion of season after breaking a bone in his left wrist during the Volvo Scandinavian Masters in August. Had laser surgery on his eyes while recovering from injury.
Ford Open: Captured the Ford Open on the Australasian Tour.
1997 Season
Ericsson Australian Masters: Won the Ericsson Australian Masters and topped Australasian Tour Order of Merit for a second consecutive year.
1996 Season
Led the Australasian Tour Order of Merit.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE