Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (5)
- 2002 Jacob's Creek Open Championship
- 2004 New Zealand PGA Championship
- 2006 Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions
- 2008 Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries
- 2011 Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2006 Lost to John Merrick, Peek'n Peak Classic
Personal
- Hometown of Bathurst is famous in Australia for having the biggest car race of the year. Normally the population of the town would be 30,000, however on the weekend of the race, the town swells to 150,000.
- Favorite college team is the Florida Gators. Favorite professional team is the Green Bay Packers. Favorite movie is "Transformers." Favorite food is an Aussie meat pie.
- Biggest thrill outside golf is delivering second son on the kitchen floor.
- Member of the Korn Ferry Tour in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2008-11 and the PGA TOUR in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2012.
Special Interests
- Family, social rounds of golf with his mates
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, posting one top-10 and two top-25s. Made nine cuts. Was as high as 45th in earnings after the BMW in May before dropping in the second half of the season. Finished the season 95th on the money list.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Best performance came in May, at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, where he carded scores of 68-66-69-67 to grab a T7, his first Tour top-10 since he won the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open in October 2011.
Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: Top-25 came earlier in the year in March at the Brasil Champions, where he was T22.
2013 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 10 cuts and recording four top-25s. Fell to 92nd on the money list by the end of the Regular Season, posting only one finish (Springfield) better than T46 in his last nine events.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Top-25 came at Price Cutter Charity Championship (T14).
Air Capital Classic: Reached 71st in earnings after a T26 at the Air Capital Classic, the week after his T14 in Springfield, Mo.
Mid-Atlantic Championship: Top-25 came at the Mid-Atlantic Championship (T21).
WNB Golf Classic: Finished in the top-25 at the WNB Golf Classic (T20).
Panama Claro Championship: Best finish, a T13, came in the first event of the year, the Panama Claro Championship.
2012 Season
Finished No. 169 in the FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Made the cut in 13 of 23 starts.
RBC Canadian Open: T19 at the RBC Canadian Open his best outing.
2011 Season
Finished the season No. 17 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, guaranteeing his first trip to the PGA TOUR since the 2007 season.
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: He captured his fifth Korn Ferry Tour title, winning the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open by one shot over Jonas Blixt. His 6-under-par winning score was the highest of the season. A clutch birdie on the 17th hole, the third toughest hole of the week, gave him a two-shot cushion going to the final hole. He moved from 45th on the money list to 15th.
WNB Golf Classic: Led for a portion of the final round at the WNB Golf Classic in October before a pair of bogeys late in his round led to a T4 finish.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: It was not until August that he regained his form, finishing solo second at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Played the par-5, 18th hole in 7-under for the four days. Runner-up check moved him up 72 spots on the money list, to No. 37.
Panama CLARO Championship: Opened the season with a T6 at the Panama Claro Championship, but then missed the cut in his next 12 events before finally finding a suitable replacement driver for his favorite which cracked earlier in the year.
2010 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 23 cuts and had 10 top-25 finishes to wind up No. 38 on the final money list.
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Recorded his third top-10 finish of the season, at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic. Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T7, including a 65 Saturday, his best round of the year.
Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: At the Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae, posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T5, his best Korn Ferry Tour performance since finishing T3 at the 2009 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Began the year with a T9 finish at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.
2009 Season
Finished by making the cut in 11 of his final 13 starts but didn't crack the top-10 in his last nine events and ended the season No. 31 on the money list. Ended the season No. 7 in Driving Accuracy (76.94 percent).
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Was T3 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. Entered the final round in second place, three strokes back of leader Dave Schultz.
Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Held the first-round lead at the Fort Smith Classic, where he finished T3, missing a playoff by one stroke.
HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship Pres'd by Christchurch: Was T7 at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship.
2008 Season
Earned his fourth career title while making only eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in 11 of 16 starts on the PGA TOUR in 2008.
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: At the Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch, he finished T16.
Miccosukee Championship: Entered the Miccosukee Championship, his seventh event of the season, 68th on the money list. Finished T3, with four rounds in the 60s, jumping to 50th on the money chart, earning a spot in the Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch.
Stanford St. Jude Championship: His lone top-10 was a T8 at the Stanford St. Jude Championship.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Bookend, 1-under 70s and matching 5-under 66s in the middle rounds led to a one-stroke victory over Kyle Thompson at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. The win was worth $94,500 and moved him to sixth at the time on the official money list.
2007 Season
Returned to the PGA TOUR, thanks to a 16th-place finish on the 2006 Korn Ferry Tour money list.
Buick Open: After the Mayakoba Golf Classic, next top-10 of the season was a T10 at the 2007 Buick Open, three strokes behind champion Brian Bateman.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: In his fourth start of the 2007 season, posted four rounds of par or better to finish T9 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun, his second career PGA TOUR top-10.
2006 Season
Had two runner-up finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. Had five events on the PGA TOUR after receiving a Minor Medical Extension but did not make enough money to keep his card for the remainder of the season.
Utah Energy Solutions Championship: Finished runner-up at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship.
Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: Has finished inside the top 20 and collected a win in each of his three seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the 2002 Jacob's Creek Open Championship, the 2004 New Zealand PGA Championship and the 2006 Legend Financial Group Classic, his first win in the U.S. Fired rounds of 67-71-68-68 to finish 10-under 274, one shot clear of Bradley Hughes.
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Fired a course-record 10-under 61 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
Peek'n Peak Classic: Added a runner-up finish at the Peek'n Peak Classic.
2005 Season
Finished out of top 125 in second year on PGA TOUR, but received a Minor Medical Extension due to rib injury suffered at the John Deere Classic. He missed the better part of two months (July-August).
Shell Houston Open: Held a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads at the Shell Houston Open. Paired with co-leader Vijay Singh in the final round and posted a 3-over-par 75 to fall to T7. Leader or co-leader for first 10 holes Sunday, but double bogey-6 on No. 11 dashed title hopes. Earned career-best $140,417 for first top-10 of PGA TOUR career.
2004 Season
Finished 20th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn TOUR card for 2005.
2003 Season
The INTERNATIONAL: Best finish of rookie season on PGA TOUR was a T56 at The International.
2002 Season
Finished 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Won the season's first event, the Jacob's Creek Open Championship, by two strokes over Bryce Molder. The victory was his first after seven years as a professional, spent mostly on the Australasian Tour.