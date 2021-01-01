JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 1999
Korn Ferry Tour: 1999
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2007 Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-1)
2002 Defeated Jonathan Kaye, Reno-Tahoe Open
2004 Lost to John Daly, Luke Donald, Buick Invitational
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2007 Defeated Jamie Lovemark, Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think
National Teams
- 2004 Ryder Cup
- 1995 Walker Cup
Personal
- Brother Kevin was member of Korn Ferry Tour in 1998-99. Riley brothers were second of three sets of brothers to be Korn Ferry Tour members in same year, joining Tom and Curt Byrum (1994) and Brenden and Deane Pappas (2001).
- Fred Brown, a retired teacher who coached the golf team at San Diego's Madison High when he was a student there, caddied for him in 1999 and 2000.
- Married Michelle Louviere on December 14, 2002 in New Orleans. Wife was an All-American golfer at LSU and played on the LPGA.
- Teammates at UNLV with Chad Campbell and Edward Fryatt.
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Made two of three cuts on the PGA TOUR. Did not have a top-25 finish for the first time since joining the TOUR in 1999. Had at least 12 starts on TOUR from 1999-2012. Made one of two cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a T49 at the Colombia Championship his top performance.
2012 Season
On the PGA TOUR, finished No. 183 in the FedExCup standings to miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive year. Did not record a top-10 in TOUR 12 starts during the season.
United Leasing Championship at Victoria National Golf Club: Finished T4 at the United Leasing Championship, two shots out of a playoff.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Was T2 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Chitimacha Louisiana Open, only his third Tour start in the past four years. Played the first 12 holes in 6-under par to put pressure on leader Casey Wittenberg but never got closer than four shots on the final day. Dunked his tee shot at No. 18 into the water right of the fairway and finished with a double bogey to fall out of solo second and into the T2 at 16-under, with two others. His wife, Michelle, who grew up in Lafayette, caddied for him for the first 63 holes but had to leave at the turn in time to catch a flight back home. "The kids have school tomorrow," he said with a laugh.
2011 Season
Made 13 of 25 cuts, with only on top 10 and two top-25 finishes. Since 1999, the only other season in which he had fewer than four top 25s was in 2005 (one).
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Held the first-round co-lead, at 6-under 66, with Rory McIlroy at the Memorial Tournament before finishing T30.
Sony Open in Hawaii: One of 17 players to record all four rounds in the 60s at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing T9.
2010 Season
Wyndham Championship: Finished T8 at the Wyndham Championship. Three top-10s were his most since 2003.
Travelers Championship: Finished fourth at the Travelers Championship, thanks to four rounds in the 60s, his best result since a T3 at the 2008 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Finished T7 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2009 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 22 starts on TOUR in 2009. Of those, seven were top-25s.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained exempt status via the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for a second consecutive season. Flew in on a redeye to South Florida from the West Coast and drove straight to Bear Lakes Country Club to begin the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Went on to T19 to earn his card for 2010 despite a final-round 76.
Wyndham Championship: Tied for the 54-hole lead at the Wyndham Championship, but a final-round 74 dropped him to T13.
Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Equaled TOUR record for low nine-hole score relative to par with a 9-under 27 on the front nine in the second round of the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open. Posted five birdies and two eagles before a pair of bogeys at 10 and 11 halted his run. "I thought I could shoot 55 today," Riley said. "I was feeling that good. Then it's weird how your mind just turns on you." Completed the round in 8-under 64, eventually finishing T17.
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Lone PGA TOUR top-10 came in 14th start, a T7 at the U.S. Bank Championship.
2008 Season
Finished 166th on the money list with one top-10.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained exempt status with a T18 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Had a T3 at the U.S. Bank Championship for his first top-10 since the 2006 Valero Texas Open.
2007 Season
Played in 17 events on the PGA TOUR and recorded five top-25s, but was his third consecutive season out of the top 125 on TOUR. Finished 65th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think: Competed in four Korn Ferry Tour events and won in a playoff over amateur Jamie Lovemark at the Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somersby. Marked his first victory in 28 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2006 Season
Posted one top-10 in 27 starts in final year of two-year United States Ryder Cup team exemption.
Valero Texas Open: T5 at the Valero Texas Open, his first top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR since a T4 at the 2004 PGA Championship.
PGA Championship: Shared the first-round lead at the PGA Championship with a 6-under 66. Finished T41.
2005 Season
Finished out of the top 125 on the money list and posted no top-10s for the first time in his seven years on TOUR.
2004 Season
PGA Championship: Picked up second top-10 in 12 career major appearances, with a T4 at the PGA Championship; the other was a third at the 2002 PGA Championship. A three-putt bogey on the 72nd hole left him one stroke out of the three-man playoff between winner Vijay Singh, Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard. Finish enabled him to jump from 18th to 10th on the final Ryder Cup team points list and qualify for his first Ryder Cup squad.
Buick Invitational: Finished T2 at the Buick Invitational after being involved in three-man playoff with John Daly and Luke Donald, his third runner-up finish in last seven months (2001 Greater Hartford Open, John Deere Classic). He and Donald were eliminated on first extra hole after Daly made birdie and Riley lipped out a putt from 5 feet.
2003 Season
Collected a career-high seven top-10s.
John Deere Classic: Had a T2 at the John Deere Classic.
Greater Hartford Open: Placed solo second at the Greater Hartford Open.
MCI Heritage: Finished T3 at the MCI Heritage.
2002 Season
Reno-Tahoe Open: Earned first TOUR victory in his 109th career start at Reno-Tahoe Open after defeating Jonathan Kaye in a one-hole playoff. Tied for the lead with Kaye and Steve Flesch after 54 holes, came from two strokes down on the back nine to tie Kaye in regulation. Used two-putt par to win on the first hole of the playoff.
PGA Championship: At 2002 PGA Championship, posted a final-round, 2-under-par 70, good for solo third.
2001 Season
Eclipsed the $1-million mark in season earnings for the first time in his career thanks to four top-10s.
The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest: Had a best finish of second at The INTERNATIONAL.
2000 Season
Claimed four top-10s, including two fourth-place finishes.
1999 Season
Sony Open in Hawaii: Earned top-10 in his first start as a member of the PGA TOUR, a T7 at Sony Open in Hawaii.
1998 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished 28th at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn status in 1999.
NIKE South Florida Open: Rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour, finished second in only his second start as a Korn Ferry Tour member, two behind Eric Johnson at South Florida Classic.
Amateur Highlights
- Four-time All-America selection at UNLV. Teammates at UNLV with Chad Campbell and Edward Fryatt. Teammate of Tiger Woods at 1995 Walker Cup at Royal Porthcawl.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR: 1998
- PGA TOUR: 2008
- PGA TOUR: 2009