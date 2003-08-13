Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR Champions: Eligible to Event Qualify
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2002 Hibernia Southern Open
- 2003 SAS Carolina Classic
International Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2007 Lost to Nicholas Thompson, HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship
Personal
- At the Web.com Tour Championship in 2003 and 2005, changed into Austin Powers and Elvis Presley costumes on Halloween during last hole of play in the final round.
- Got his start in golf at age 4 from his dad.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Hoag Classic: As an Open Qualifier, made his fourth start on PGA TOUR Champions at the Hoag Classic. Opened with a career-best 10-under 61 in the first round, followed by rounds of 70-71 to finish T7.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Hoag Classic: As an Open Qualifier, made his fourth start on PGA TOUR Champions at the Hoag Classic. Opened with a career-best 10-under 61 in the first round, followed by rounds of 70-71 to finish T7.
2011 Season
Made the cut in one of his four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2010 Season
Made the cut in five of 12 starts.
-
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Best finish was a T36 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
2009 Season
Made seven cuts in 18 starts.
-
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Best effort was a T11 at the Knoxville Open.
2008 Season
Made eight cuts in 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Best finish was a T12 at the Fort Smith Classic.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, including three top-25 finishes.
-
HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: The two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner notched the first runner-up finish of his career at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship, losing a playoff to champion Nicholas Thompson. Collected $64,421 for his efforts.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 27 starts on Tour.
-
ING New Zealand PGA Championship: A T10 at the ING New Zealand PGA Championship was his lone top-10 performance.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 18 of 27 starts on Tour, with four top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 54 on the money list, with $102,985.
-
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive: Notched his final top-10 finish of the season at the Oregon Classic (T6). Had a hole-in-one on No. 15 during the second round of the Scholarship America Showdown.
-
The Cleveland Open Presented by Legend Financial: Opened the Cleveland Open at 1-over after the first two rounds (71-72) but stormed back into contention with weekend rounds of 64-68 to finish the tournament at 9-under-par 275. Finished fifth, five strokes behind champion Andrew Johnson.
-
Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Second top-10 finish occurred at the Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek'n Peak Resort, where an 8-under-par 280 led to a T7.
-
Chattanooga Classic: Finally cracked the top 10 with a T8 at the Chattanooga Classic. Finished the tournament with an 18-under-par 270 total, worth $13,050.
-
Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: A T22 at the Henrico County Open was best finish in his first nine starts of the season.
2004 Season
Made the cut in nine of 27 starts on the PGA TOUR. Concluded the year No. 197 on the money list, with $164,435.
-
Booz Allen Classic: His T21 at the Booz Allen Classic marked best finish.
2003 Season
Regained PGA TOUR card by finishing 18th on the 2003 Korn Ferry Tour money list.
-
SAS Carolina Classic: Picked up win for second straight season on that Tour by posting four rounds in the 60s at the SAS Carolina Classic. After steady rains allowed only one hour of play Thursday, he played 26 holes on Friday, 19 on Saturday and 27 more Sunday to secure the victory at the TPC Wakefield Plantation.
2002 Season
-
Hibernia Southern Open: Posted a 19-under-par total to win the rain-shortened, 54-hole Hibernia Southern Open, the final full-field event on the Korn Ferry Tour. Victory moved him from No. 199 to No. 54 on the money list and earned him a spot in the season-ending Tour Championship. Finished No. 51 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list and No. 187 on the PGA TOUR list.
-
Michelob Championship at Kingsmill: Split time on both Tours. Missed the cut in 10 of first 11 PGA TOUR starts, but bounced back making seven of last 10, including his only top-10, a T10 at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill in early October.
2001 Season
Earned a career-best $279,877 in 2001, finishing 150th on the money list.
-
Bell Canadian Open: Lone top-10, a career-best T5, came at the Bell Canadian Open. Second-round 63 was career low in official PGA TOUR event.
2000 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished second at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to regain card for 2001.
1999 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: At end of year, finished 16th at the National Qualifying Tournament.
-
McDonald's PEI Challenge: Made a breakthrough in Canada, winning the Canadian Tour's final event, the McDonald's PEI Challenge. Finished sixth on the Canadian Order of Merit.
1992 Season
Won Canadian Tour Rookie of the Year Award.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR: 1999
- PGA TOUR: 2000