JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (3)
- 2001 Greater Milwaukee Open
- 2002 Verizon Byron Nelson Classic
- 2003 Chrysler Classic of Greensboro
International Victories (9)
1993 Pepsi Ubekousan [Jpn]
1995 Bridgestone Open [Jpn]
1996 Bridgestone Open [Jpn]
1997 PGA Championship [Jpn]
1997 Pocari Sweat Yomiuri Open [Jpn]
1997 PGA Match Play Promise Cup [Jpn]
1997 Golf Nippon Hitachi Cup [Jpn]
1998 PGA Philanthropy Open [Jpn]
1999 Bridgestone Open [Jpn]
Additional Victories (1)
2002 World Golf Championships-World Cup [with Toshi Izawa]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
2001 Defeated Charles Howell III, Greater Milwaukee Open
National Teams
- 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 World Cup
- 1998, 2000 Presidents Cup
Personal
- Known for his ever-present smile on the golf course with a nickname as the "Smilin' Assassin."
- First shot even-par at age 11.
- Early in career, made regular appearances on Japanese TV variety show called "Yume-ga-MoriMori" (Lots of Dreams).
- Followed up on his dream with his father by launching his own junior golf foundation, which his company operates, in Japan. No relation to fellow professional Daisuke Maruyama.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed the cut in his only start on the PGA TOUR's Season, at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Mynavi ABC Championship: Top finish on the Japan Golf Tour among his eight made cuts was a T19 at the Mynavi ABC Championship.
2011 Season
Made two PGA TOUR starts, with a top-10 to show for his efforts.
Farmers Insurance Open: Missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Sony Open in Hawaii: Opened 65-65 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and held a share of the 36-hole lead with Stuart Appleby. After a third-round, even-par 70 at Waialae CC, he was three shots off the lead entering the final round. Shot a 1-under 69 to T7.
Mynavi ABC Championship: Best performance on the Japan Golf Tour was a T28 at the Mynavi ABC Championship.
2010 Season
Made one of four cuts on TOUR but did not record a top-25 finish for the first time since 1995.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Only made cut resulted in a T28 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
Barclays Singapore Open: Had a T14 at the Barclays Singapore Open on the Asian Tour.
2009 Season
Made just five starts, fewest since 1996 (2).
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Lone top 10 was T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
2008 Season
Did not post a top 10 for first time since 1998.
2007 Season
Ginn sur Mer Classic at Tesoro: Finished T2 at the Ginn sur Mer Classic for fourth career runner-up.
2006 Season
B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: Finished third at the B.C. Open.
2005 Season
Finished 32nd on the money list on the strength of five top-10s, but no wins for second consecutive season.
John Deere Classic: Second ace of season, the fifth of his TOUR career, came in second round at John Deere Classic, holing out with a 7-iron from 173 yards on No. 3.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Led Sony Open in Hawaii at the 36- and 54-hole marks but stumbled on final day with 1-over-par 71 to finish T3, two behind champion Vijay Singh. Posted ace on fourth hole in third round with a 4-iron from 202 yards.
2004 Season
U.S. Open Championship: Posted career-best finish in a major with a T4 at the U.S. Open. Shared first-and second-round leads.
-
Nissan Open: Was five back of lead going into the final round of Nissan Open. Fired a closing-round 67 to finish one back of 54-hole leader Mike Weir. Missed a 12-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to finish second.
2003 Season
Despite being plagued by nagging neck injury during the early season, finished 37th on money list in 2003 for third time in four years on the strength of win at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro.
Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: One of only five players to collect a win in each of the last three seasons (Tiger Woods, Justin Leonard, Jim Furyk and Retief Goosen) with his win in Greensboro. Became the third player in tournament history to finish the event at 20-under-par or better with his final score of 22-under-par 266. Held second- and third-round leads on way to victory. With $810,000 paycheck, became the first player in TOUR history to surpass $1 million in first four seasons.
MasterCard Championship: Recorded a hole-in-one for the third straight season when he aced the eighth hole with a 6-iron from 177 yards during the first round of the MasterCard Colonial.
2002 Season
Turned in best finish on money list to that point in three-year career, along with most earnings.
World Golf Championships-EMC World Cup: Teamed with Toshi Izawa to win the World Cup. Team rebounded from double bogey to birdie 17th hole and par 18th to beat U.S. team by two strokes.
-
World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Withdrew from World Golf Championships-American Express Championship due to shoulder injury and played one more event, his first TOUR Championship, where he finished T13.
The Open Championship: T5 at The Open Championship. Tied for lead with eventual champion Ernie Els and three others after 36 holes at 6-under-par 136.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Posted the first ace of the 2002 U.S. Open, using an 8-iron from 154 yards on No. 14 at Bethpage Black.
-
Bay Hill Invitational presented by Cooper Tires: Won the Verizon Byron Nelson Classic and became the first Asian with multiple PGA TOUR victories. Closed with a 2-under 68 for a two-stroke victory over rookie Ben Crane.
2001 Season
Finished in the top 40 on PGA TOUR money list in his first two years as a member.
Greater Milwaukee Open: Captured his first win at the Greater Milwaukee Open. Defeated Charles Howell III with birdie-4 on first playoff hole. Victory made him first Japanese player to win PGA TOUR event on U.S. mainland (Isao Aoki captured 1983 Hawaiian Open).
2000 Season
Became first Japanese player to top $1 million in one TOUR season.
The Presidents Cup: Earned spot on International Presidents Cup team and finished with a 1-2-0 record.
-
U.S. Open Championship: High point of year likely came during qualifying for U.S. Open. Shot 13-under 58 (11 birdies and one eagle) at Woodmont CC in Rockville, MD, during first round. Second round was 74, giving him total of 132 and second place at qualifier to medalist David Berganio, Jr.'s 130.
-
Buick Invitational: Had three top-5s included among seven top-10s, his best a T2 with Tiger Woods at Buick Invitational, four strokes behind Phil Mickelson.
1999 Season
Earned his 2000 PGA TOUR membership by virtue of his strong play in the 1999 World Golf Championships.
-
World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational: Finished sixth at the World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Placed T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.
-
Bridgestone Open: In October, won the 1999 Bridgestone Open on the Japan Golf Tour for the third time (first two came in 1995-96).
1998 Season
The Presidents Cup: First came to attention of golf world when he was surprise star of Presidents Cup with a 5-0 record.
-
PGA Philanthropy Open: Won PGA Philanthropy Open.
1997 Season
Won four times on the Japan Golf Tour.
-
Golf Nippon Hitachi Cup: Won the Golf Nippon Hitachi Cup.
-
PGA Match Play Promise Cup: Won the PGA Match Play Promise Cup.
-
Pocari Sweat Yomiuri Open: Won the Pocari Sweat Yomiuri Open.
1993 Season
-
Pepsi-Ubekousan: First victory came at Pepsi-Ubekousan.