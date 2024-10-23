Shigeki Maruyama’s mentorship guides Japan’s newest PGA TOUR pro Kaito Onishi
3 Min Read
Kaito Onishi, who earned first PGA TOUR card via Korn Ferry Tour, to compete at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Kaito Onishi will add his name to the ever-growing list of PGA TOUR members from Japan next season after finding the winner’s circle on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this summer.
And a PGA TOUR winner from Japan, who has been in his corner since he was 10 years old, couldn’t be more excited.
Onishi, who finished 25th on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List on the strength of a victory at the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH, grew up playing alongside Sean Maruyama – the son of three-time TOUR winner Shigeki Maruyama. And now, the elder Maruyama has become an open book for Onishi as he hopes to one day become a TOUR winner as well.
“I heard from him immediately after the results were finalized. He was ecstatic (to be #TOURBound),” Shigeki Maruyama said. “Whether he had a great result or missed the cut, he would reach out to me after every tournament. I was taken by his dedication and aspiration to grow, and I felt that I needed to respond to him with integrity.”
Maruyama, who recently served as a captain’s assistant to International Team Captain Mike Weir at the Presidents Cup, said Onishi has long been clear-minded about his objectives and opinions. Onishi knew what to ask and how as he grew up chasing his golf dream.
Kaito Onishi makes birdie on No. 13 at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
“He was very well-spoken and a wonderful kid,” Maruyama said. “He was extremely curious and asked a lot of questions, which was great. His questions were always very precise and on point.”
Onishi and Sean Maruyama were around the same age and played golf together frequently at junior tournaments. From there, Onishi would come over to the Maruyama house to hang out or watch the TOUR winner practice.
“When I met him for the first time, not sure if it was his aura, but I knew the magnitude of how great of a player he was right away,” Onishi said. “Of course, as we went on to play the round together, he started to hit some unbelievable shots. That left a strong impression on me.”
Onishi attended the esteemed IMG Academy in Florida before heading to the University of Southern California to play college golf. He made an immediate impact, being named the 2018 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and All-Pac-12 First Team in 2019.
Onishi said as he was growing up, he was focused on learning about ball trajectory from Maruyama and how to play on different grasses like they do in America (like Bermuda). Onishi said the elder statesman had a “calming effect” on him by simply having a conversation with him.
“For example, he took the time to play a round with me when I was a 10-year-old junior golfer,” Onishi said. “Thoughtfulness like that, I would also like to pay it forward and proactively participate in the similar opportunities as such. Another lesson that I learned from him was to never give up. You just never know when you will catch momentum, so I want to put my best foot forward and embrace the challenge.”
Get to know Kaito Onishi on the Korn Ferry Tour
Onishi recorded three top-10 finishes this season on the Korn Ferry Tour and has made five previous TOUR starts – including twice already at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
They’ve chatted weekly in 2024, a mentorship that could have produced a competitive edge. Onishi was 100th on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List. This time around, he’s #TOURBound.
“There are not too many Japanese players that have won on the PGA TOUR like this. It is incredibly comforting to know that I can reach out to someone like that,” Onishi said. “I am not sure what the next year holds for me, but I am going to go for it and do my best.”
After Onishi secured his TOUR card, one of the first people to reach out was Maruyama. He was thrilled.
“I am a type of person who would never say no to someone that asks for help,” Maruyama said. “In a way, it made me happy, too.”