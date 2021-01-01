|
Bob Sowards
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
230 lbs
--
Weight
June 09, 1968
Birthday
53
AGE
Portsmouth, Ohio
Birthplace
Dublin, Ohio
Residence
Wife, Lynn; Jordan Leigh (11/22/02)
Family
Glenville State College (1990, Business Managment)
College
1990
Turned Pro
$495,578
Career Earnings
Dublin, OH, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (11)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
2014 Season
Named PGA Professional of the Year for a fourth time but first since 2005.
2013 Season
2012 Season
2008 Season
Made the cut in nine of 22 starts during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Also made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and one made-cut.
2005 Season
Earned PGA Professional of the Year honors for a third consecutive year. Played in seven TOUR events.
2004 Season
Repeated as PGA Professional of the Year. Made his fourth PGA Championship appearance while serving as an assistant pro at Wedgewood G&CC in Powell, Ohio. PGA Club Professional Player of the Year from 2003-2005. Won the PGA Club Championship at Longaberger GC in Nashport, Ohio, 40 miles east of his home in Columbus.
2003 Season
Named PGA Professional of the Year for the first time.
1998 Season
Member of the Korn Ferry Tour, when he made the cut in half of his 28 starts with four top-25 finishes.
1997 Season
Amateur Highlights