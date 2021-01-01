×
Bob Sowards
Bob Sowards

Bob Sowards

United States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
230 lbs
--
Weight
53
AGE
1990
Turned Pro
Glenville State College (1990, Business Managment)
College
Portsmouth, Ohio
Birthplace
71.777
Scoring Average (2020)

Bob Sowards
Bob Sowards
United States
Bob Sowards

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

230 lbs

--

Weight

June 09, 1968

Birthday

53

AGE

Portsmouth, Ohio

Birthplace

Dublin, Ohio

Residence

Wife, Lynn; Jordan Leigh (11/22/02)
Family

Family

Glenville State College (1990, Business Managment)
College

College

1990

Turned Pro

$495,578

Career Earnings

Dublin, OH, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 2008

Additional Victories (11)

  • 2002 Ohio Open
  • 2004 Ohio Open
  • 2004 PGA Professional National Championship
  • 2005 PGA Stroke Play Championship
  • 2006 PGA Match Play Championship
  • 2006 PGA Stroke Play Championship
  • 2010 Ohio Open
  • 2012 PGA Match Play Championship
  • 2013 PGA Match Play Championship
  • 2013 PGA Stroke Play Championship
  • 2014 PGA Stroke Play Championship

Personal

  • Teaching professional at New Albany CC in New Albany, Ohio.

Special Interests

  • Reading

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • PGA Professional National Championship: Finished T10 at the PGA Professional National Championship.

2014 Season

Named PGA Professional of the Year for a fourth time but first since 2005.

  • PGA Stroke Play Championship: Won the PGA Stroke Play Championship.
  • PGA Professional National Championship: Was T5 at the PGA Professional National Championship.

2013 Season

  • PGA Stroke Play Championship: Captured the PGA Stroke Play Championship title.
  • PGA Professional National Championship: Finished eighth at the PGA Professional National Championship.

2012 Season

  • PGA Professional National Championship: Finished 12th at the PGA Professional National Championship.

2008 Season

Made the cut in nine of 22 starts during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Also made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and one made-cut.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his PGA TOUR card after a T23 at the 2007 Qualifying Tournament. The teaching pro at New Albany (Ohio) CC earned his card, thanks to a final-round 68, which helped him move up from a T42 position entering the last round.
  • Wyndham Championship: Lone top-10 was T9 at the Wyndham Championship.
  • Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: A T35 at the Fort Smith Classic was his only cut made on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2005 Season

Earned PGA Professional of the Year honors for a third consecutive year. Played in seven TOUR events.

  • FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Had a T65 at the FUNAI Classic at the Walt Disney World Resort.

2004 Season

Repeated as PGA Professional of the Year. Made his fourth PGA Championship appearance while serving as an assistant pro at Wedgewood G&CC in Powell, Ohio. PGA Club Professional Player of the Year from 2003-2005. Won the PGA Club Championship at Longaberger GC in Nashport, Ohio, 40 miles east of his home in Columbus.

2003 Season

Named PGA Professional of the Year for the first time.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T82 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • PGA Club Championship: Had a T3 at the PGA Club Championship.

1998 Season

Member of the Korn Ferry Tour, when he made the cut in half of his 28 starts with four top-25 finishes.

  • NIKE Lakeland Classic: Best showing came at the season-opening Lakeland Classic where he T12.

1997 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Was T93 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was an NAIA All-American at Glenville State in West Virginia.