Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: PGA TOUR Latinoamérica / Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada / PGA TOUR Series-China / Qualifying tournament #1 (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Evans Scholars Invitational
Personal
- Parents are Scott and Judy Thompson.
- Older brother Nicholas is a PGA TOUR player. Younger sister, Lexi, is an LPGA Tour player.
- If not a professional golfer, would be a motivational speaker.
- Most famous person he has met is Donald Trump at Trump International GC in West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Would like to trade places with an astronaut for a day "to go to space."
- Bucket list includes earning his PGA TOUR card.
- Two-time All-American at LSU and three-time Academic All-American.
- Is naturally left-handed and can hit the ball 285+ yards left-handed.
- One of his earliest golf memories is going to Doral and asking for autographs with his friends.
- Is involved in Wounded Warriors Project.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Evans Scholars Invitational: Converted the 54-hole lead into his first professional victory at 17-under 271 at the Evans Scholars Invitational. Edged Jimmy Stanger and Will Zalatoris by one stroke to claim the win in his 103rd start.
- Panama Championship: Carded a final-round 66 en route to a T10 finish at the Panama Championship.
- The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: Posted four rounds under par to finish T3 at 13-under 275 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics: Climbed back into the top 25 of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour points standings with a pair of 5-under 65s on the weekend, totaling a 19-under 261 and finishing solo second at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.
2020 Season
-
Evans Scholars Invitational: Converted the 54-hole lead into his first professional victory at 17-under 271 at the Evans Scholars Invitational. Edged Jimmy Stanger and Will Zalatoris by one stroke to claim the win in his 103rd start.
-
Panama Championship: Carded a final-round 66 en route to a T10 finish at the Panama Championship.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: Posted four rounds under par to finish T3 at 13-under 275 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 90 on the money list. Recorded three top-25 finishes in 22 starts. Ranked first on Tour in driving distance (325.3 yards).
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Birdied the 72nd hole for a T9 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, his first top-10 in three appearances in Lafayette. The week marked the first time he and his brother, Nicholas, finished inside the top 10 in the same event.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with two top-10s and 13 made cuts in 24 starts. Ended the season in 54th on the Regular Season money list.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: At the United Leasing & Finance Championship at Victoria National Golf Club, hung around at even-par through three rounds, but posted a final-round 65 to backdoor his way into a top-10 finish with a tie for 7th. It marked his best finish since the season opener where he finished in a tie for third.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Started the season with a T3 at the Panama Claro Championship. Trailed by one shot after a 66 in the first round. Came out on Friday and fired 64 in the second round to take a five-stroke lead into the weekend, tying the largest 36-hole lead of the season. At 10-under, was the only person double digits under par after 36 holes. Struggled on Saturday and carded a 2-over 72. Held a two-stroke advantage over Ryan Armour, Wesley Bryan and Greg Eason after 54 holes despite the over-par round. Played alongside Eason, whom he had dinner with the night before, in the final round. Never got anything going on Sunday and carded an even-par 70 for his best showing on Tour.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played all 25 tournaments. Had three top-10s, three top-25s and 11 cuts made. Was 58th on the combined final money list. Played in all 21 Regular Season tournaments. Led the Tour in Driving Distance (322-yard average) through the Regular Season. On the PGA TOUR, made two starts.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, missed the first three cuts but finished T35 in the finale after opening the Web.com Tour Championship 66-68.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Followed Price Cutter with a T13 at the News Sentinel Open and a T4 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open, where he opened with a nine-birdie/no-bogey 62. Followed with rounds of 70-71-68 to close the Regular Season with his best finish to date, a T4, and in 45th place on the money list entering the Finals.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Was 85th on the money list in August entering the Price Cutter Charity Championship. A second-round and then career-low 63 propelled him to a T10 finish and a bump to 71st in earnings.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: In 14 appearances between March and August, made just four cuts, with a T20 at the United Leasing Championship in May his best showing.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: In April, received a sponsor's exemption to play the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, near LSU, where he went to college. Shot 73-70 to miss the cut.
-
Panama Claro Championship: In just his second Korn Ferry Tour start and first as a member, posted a T6 at the season-opening Panama Claro Championship in February on rounds of 68-69-70-67 at Panama GC.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Monday qualified for the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut (70-71).
2014 Season
Turned professional after his junior year at LSU.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T11 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Was knocked out of a top-10 finish and even better status when Matt Fast birdied the final two holes of the tournament.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Made his first Korn Ferry Tour start after Monday qualifying at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in August (missed cut).
Amateur Highlights
- Played collegiately at LSU, where he earned Honorable Mention All-America honors in 2014. Won the 2012 Shoal Creek Intercollegiate. Earned All-SEC honors twice and Academic All-American recognition twice.
- Turned professional after his junior year at LSU.
- Won the 2011 and 2013 Dixie Amateur.
- Was medalist at the 2010 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, one better than 2009 champion Jordan Spieth.
- A veteran of AJGA competition, was a 2009 AJGA Rolex Junior Honorable Mention All-America. Had one win and four top-10s in 23 AJGA starts.