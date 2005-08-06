|
Craig Bowden
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
June 18, 1968
Birthday
53
AGE
Bedford, Indiana
Birthplace
Bloomington, Indiana
Residence
Quinley (6/8/05), Kirin (5/12/08)
Family
University of Indianapolis
College
1989
Turned Pro
$2,677,214
Career Earnings
Bloomington, IN, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
Additional Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour events.
2013 Season
Played in four Korn Ferry Tour events while transitioning to become an equipment company representative. Finished T52 at the Brazil Classic in April and missed the cut three others.
2012 Season
Made the cut in six of 23 starts on Tour. Was T13 at the Miccosukee Championship, where he was a winner in 2003. Second-round 65 moved him into contention at the WNB Golf Classic but he faltered on the weekend and did not finish in the top 25.
2011 Season
Made only three cuts in first 13 starts before closing the season with eight consecutive cuts made.
2010 Season
He earned $140,935, with eight made cuts in 20 starts on the PGA TOUR. A T16 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship was his best finish. Missed the cut in all three Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2009 Season
Ended the year No. 1 on Tour in driving accuracy and T2 in putting average.
2008 Season
Made the cut in nine of 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with a pair of top-10s.
2007 Season
Finished No. 171 on the PGA TOUR money list, with $333,970. Made the cut in 13 of 25 starts, with one top-25 finish.
2006 Season
Earned a return trip to the PGA TOUR for 2007 after finishing fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $334,671. Career-best six top-10s, including three top-threes.
2005 Season
Split the year between both the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished 194th on PGA TOUR money list in 15 starts, and No. 65 on Korn Ferry Tour, playing in nine events.
2004 Season
Had his best year on the PGA TOUR, earning his only career top-10, and placing 143rd on the money list.
2003 Season
Finished 19th on Korn Ferry Tour to return to the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2000.
2000 Season
Made just four of 25 cuts on PGA TOUR.
1998 Season
1997 Season
In his rookie PGA TOUR season, made eight cuts in 21 tournament starts and a season-best T23 finish at the Quad Cities Classic.
1996 Season
Earned initial TOUR card by finishing T39 at the Qualifying Tournament. Two-time Indiana Open champion. Three-time winner on Hooters Tour.