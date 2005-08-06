Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 1998

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)

1998 NIKE Miami Valley Open

2003 Miccosukee Championship

Miccosukee Championship 2006 Northeast Pennsylvania Classic

Additional Victories (2)

1994 Indiana Open

1995 Indiana Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2006 Defeated Jess Daley, Northeast Pennsylvania Classic

Special Interests

Spending time with his children, fishing

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour events.

2013 Season

Played in four Korn Ferry Tour events while transitioning to become an equipment company representative. Finished T52 at the Brazil Classic in April and missed the cut three others.

2012 Season

Made the cut in six of 23 starts on Tour. Was T13 at the Miccosukee Championship, where he was a winner in 2003. Second-round 65 moved him into contention at the WNB Golf Classic but he faltered on the weekend and did not finish in the top 25.

Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Picked up his only top-10 of the season, shooting four under-par rounds at Willow Creek CC for a sixth-place finish at the Utah Championship in mid-July.

2011 Season

Made only three cuts in first 13 starts before closing the season with eight consecutive cuts made.

WNB Golf Classic: Was T4 at the WNB Golf Classic in Texas in October.

Put together four solid rounds in the 60s and finished T3 at the Mylan Classic, two shots back of winner Gary Christian, to begin his eight-in-a-row streak.

2010 Season

He earned $140,935, with eight made cuts in 20 starts on the PGA TOUR. A T16 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship was his best finish. Missed the cut in all three Korn Ferry Tour starts.

2009 Season

Ended the year No. 1 on Tour in driving accuracy and T2 in putting average.

Closed the year with a 6-under 66 in the final round of the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship, including birdies on his last two holes, which helped him move up in the standings from a T18 to a T7 finish. The money earned was enough to move up him up two spots on the money list to No. 22.

Added a T6 at the $1-million Soboba Classic and earned enough money to move from No. 31 to No. 21 on the money list with three events left on the 2009 schedule.

Had a T9 the at the Albertsons Boise Open.

T10 at the Utah Championship.

Finished T7 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic, his first top-10 since a T4 at the 2008 Melwood Prince George's County Open.

2008 Season

Made the cut in nine of 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with a pair of top-10s.

Melwood Prince George's County Open: Placed T4 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open, where he finished two shots back of winner Jeff Klauk despite an opening-day 73.

Had a T8 at the season-opening Panama Movistar Championship.

2007 Season

Finished No. 171 on the PGA TOUR money list, with $333,970. Made the cut in 13 of 25 starts, with one top-25 finish.

U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Bogey-free over the first 42 holes of the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, finished T9 for second career top-10 and first since 2004 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2006 Season

Earned a return trip to the PGA TOUR for 2007 after finishing fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $334,671. Career-best six top-10s, including three top-threes.

Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Added a solo third at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic to round out his top-three efforts. Finished one stroke out of a playoff, which represented the second straight season he had lost by a single shot in Midland.

Moved to No. 2 in the rankings when he claimed his third career Tour title, defeating Jess Daley with a par-4 on the first playoff hole at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic. Set up his seven-stroke comeback with an 8-under 63 in the final round. The win and a runner-up finish in Omaha led to August Player of the Month honors.

2005 Season

Split the year between both the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished 194th on PGA TOUR money list in 15 starts, and No. 65 on Korn Ferry Tour, playing in nine events.

2004 Season

Had his best year on the PGA TOUR, earning his only career top-10, and placing 143rd on the money list.

FedEx St. Jude Classic: Had a T9 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

2003 Season

Finished 19th on Korn Ferry Tour to return to the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2000.

Miccosukee Championship: Claimed his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Miccosukee Championship.

2000 Season

Made just four of 25 cuts on PGA TOUR.

1998 Season

NIKE Miami Valley Open: Won the Miami Valley Open.

1997 Season

In his rookie PGA TOUR season, made eight cuts in 21 tournament starts and a season-best T23 finish at the Quad Cities Classic.

1996 Season

Earned initial TOUR card by finishing T39 at the Qualifying Tournament. Two-time Indiana Open champion. Three-time winner on Hooters Tour.