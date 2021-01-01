×
United States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
63
AGE
1981
Turned Pro
University of Michigan
College
Marshall, Michigan
Birthplace
90
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2011)
$71,366
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2011)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2011)
72.24
Scoring Average (2011)

RESULTS

United States
Metric
on
off
John Morse

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

February 16, 1958

Birthday

63

AGE

Marshall, Michigan

Birthplace

Marshall, Michigan

Residence

Wife, Kelly; Christina (7/31/92)

Family

University of Michigan

College

1981

Turned Pro

$2,300,667

Career Earnings

Marshall, MI, United States

City Plays From

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 1995 United Airlines Hawaiian Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 1993 NIKE New England Classic

Additional Victories (1)

  • 1989 Quebec Open [Can]

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR, Champions Tour or Korn Ferry Tour during the year.

2011 Season

  • Viking Classic: Made a start at the PGA TOUR's Viking Classic, but after an opening-round 68, followed with a 77 to miss the cut.
  • Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: T13 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in April.

2010 Season

Competed in five PGA TOUR events and made two cuts.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Earned fully-exempt status for the 2011 season by finishing fifth at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace. Finished tied for fifth with Roger Chapman and Robert Thompson at 12-under-par 276 and then won the coveted fifth and final fully-exempt spot with a birdie on the first extra hole. Had three-putted No. 18 on the 72nd hole to fall back into the playoff.
  • U.S. Senior Open Championship: Played in just three Champions Tour events during the year with his best finish a T12 at the U.S. Senior Open at Sahalee.
  • Valero Texas Open: T64 at the Valero Texas Open.
  • Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: T37 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

2009 Season

Was fully exempt after finishing second at the 2008 National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Eagle Trace and competed in 19 events. Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR but claimed two top-10s in 19 starts on the Champions Tour.

  • Triton Financial Classic: Posted back-to-back top-10 finishes in early June when he was T7 at the Triton Financial Classic near Austin, Texas, and then T5 in his next start at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, thanks to back-to-back 67s at En-Joie GC on the weekend.

2008 Season

Competed on all three Tours with greatest success coming on the Champions Tour, where he posted three top-10 finishes in nine starts and finished 57th on the final money list ($272,651). Made three cuts in seven starts on the PGA TOUR. Playing on the Champions Tour for the first time, posted three top-10 finishes in nine starts during the season.

  • AT&T Championship: Open-qualified for the AT&T Championship and finished T3 in San Antonio near the end of the season. Final-round, 8-under 63 was a career best on either the PGA TOUR or Champions Tour and included a front-nine, 6-under 29.
  • Bank of America Championship: The top-10 finish earned him a berth in the Bank of America Championship, where he finished T7.
  • Principal Charity Classic: Enjoyed a successful Champions Tour debut, firing a closing-round 67 to finish T5 at The Principal Charity Classic.
  • AT&T Classic: Season-best was a T63 at the AT&T Classic (his first made cut since T60 at the 2004 B.C. Open).
  • Mexico Open Presented by Corona: Also made seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a season-best T39 at the Mexico Open.

2002 Season

  • Tampa Bay Classic presented by Buick: His T4 finish at the Tampa Bay Classic marked first top-10 on the PGA TOUR since a T8 at the 1997 Shell Houston Open, and his best performance since a T3 at the 1995 LaCantera Texas Open (a span of 87 events).

1996 Season

  • U.S. Open Championship: Closed with a 70 to finish fourth at the U.S. Open at Oakland Hills CC in his home state of Michigan.

1995 Season

  • United Airlines Hawaiian Open: Won the United Airlines Hawaiian Open with a closing 68 to defeat Tom Lehman and Duffy Waldorf by three strokes.

1993 Season

Earned his first PGA TOUR card by finishing fifth on Korn Ferry Tour money list. Winner of New England Classic. Played Australasian Tour from 1989-92.

1990 Season

  • Australian Open: Winner 1990 Australian Open in a playoff over Craig Parry.

Amateur Highlights

  • Big Ten champion at the University of Michigan in 1990.