John Morse
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
February 16, 1958
Birthday
63
AGE
Marshall, Michigan
Birthplace
Marshall, Michigan
Residence
Wife, Kelly; Christina (7/31/92)
Family
University of Michigan
College
1981
Turned Pro
$2,300,667
Career Earnings
Marshall, MI, United States
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR, Champions Tour or Korn Ferry Tour during the year.
2011 Season
2010 Season
Competed in five PGA TOUR events and made two cuts.
2009 Season
Was fully exempt after finishing second at the 2008 National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Eagle Trace and competed in 19 events. Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR but claimed two top-10s in 19 starts on the Champions Tour.
2008 Season
Competed on all three Tours with greatest success coming on the Champions Tour, where he posted three top-10 finishes in nine starts and finished 57th on the final money list ($272,651). Made three cuts in seven starts on the PGA TOUR. Playing on the Champions Tour for the first time, posted three top-10 finishes in nine starts during the season.
2002 Season
1996 Season
1995 Season
1993 Season
Earned his first PGA TOUR card by finishing fifth on Korn Ferry Tour money list. Winner of New England Classic. Played Australasian Tour from 1989-92.
1990 Season
Amateur Highlights