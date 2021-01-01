JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 1999 NIKE Greensboro Open
International Victories (1)
-
1998 Singapore Open [Asia]
Personal
- Friends with the rock band KISS and was a backstage guest of the band in Columbus, OH, the week following the 2003 PGA victory.
- Wife, Stephanie, graduated from LSU and is an attorney. Father was one of the original pilots for FedEx in 1973.
- Was honored with the 1994 Sons of Confederate Veterans Award for Bravery after saving two people from a sinking car while at a golf tournament in New Bern, NC.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made 12 starts in his first year on PGA TOUR Champions. Best finish was at the Regions Tradition (T16). Finished No. 76 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
2015 Season
Made two cuts in five PGA TOUR starts and did not have a Korn Ferry Tour appearance.
2014 Season
Had a heart procedure on April 17 to insert two stents.
-
WNB Golf Classic: On April 23, found out he was the first alternate into the WNB Golf Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually got into the field that day. Shot a 75-69 to miss the cut by one shot.
2013 Season
Missed the cut in all of his PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2012 Season
Made six cuts in 12 starts during the PGA TOUR's Regular Season.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished T28 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Open de Espana: Opened with a 5-under 67 at the Open de Espana on the European Tour. Finished with three over-par rounds to T32 in Seville, Spain.
2011 Season
Made 12 of 27 cuts with one top-25 finish.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Recorded the first TOUR ace of the season, using a 6-iron from 198 yards at the par-3 17th hole in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. It was his first TOUR ace since the 2002 B.C. Open.
2010 Season
Claimed three top-10 finishes to finish inside the top 125 for the first time since 2007. Mother, Donna, passed away in October after battling lung cancer for more than a year. Said frequently that he was playing for his mother, who wanted him to continue to pursue his career on the PGA TOUR despite her illness. He called the two of them "two peas in a pod" and said he spoke to her at least once every day when he was on the road.
-
John Deere Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s, highlighted by a third-round, 8-under 63 at the John Deere Classic en route to solo fourth-place honors.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Recorded a double eagle on the sixth hole in the fourth round of the 2010 U.S. Open, holing a 3-iron from 239 yards for his second shot on the 523-yard hole. It was just the second double eagle in U.S. Open history (T.C. Chen, second round, Oakland Hills, 1985). Finished the tournament T22.
-
St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew: Shot three rounds in the 60s to finish T4 at the St Jude Classic in his hometown of Memphis. It was his best finish since a second at the 2006 PGA Championship.
-
Shell Houston Open: Playing on a sponsor exemption, jumped from T26 to finish fifth at the Shell Houston Open after shooting final-round, 7-under 65. It was his first top-10 on TOUR since a T5 at the 2007 Viking Classic.
2009 Season
Played on a Major Medical Extension. Made nine of 16 cuts on the PGA TOUR. Didn't play again after hometown event, the Stanford St. Jude Championship, in early June. Underwent surgery on his left shoulder on June 10 to repair a torn labrum.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Lone top-25 finish was a T21 at the Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular.
2007 Season
Made nearly $1 million and recorded three top-10 finishes, his most since 2003.
-
Viking Classic: Finished T5 at the Viking Classic.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Placed T6 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Posted a T9 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.
2006 Season
Played well down the stretch, with two top-10s in final seven starts to finish in the top 50 on the money list.
-
PGA Championship: Finished second at the PGA Championship at Medinah, his highest finish on TOUR since the 2003 PGA victory. Finished five strokes behind winner Tiger Woods.
-
HSBC World Match Play Championship: Runner-up to Paul Casey at the HSBC World Match Play Championship at the Wentworth Club. Beat Tiger Woods (4 and 3), Luke Donald (4 and 2) and Robert Karlsson (2-up) to reach the final. Victory over Woods ended Woods' five-tournament win streak.
2005 Season
Made 12 cuts in 29 starts.
-
Cialis Western Open: One top-10, a T7 at the Cialis Western Open.
2004 Season
Cracked the top 100 on the money list for just the second time in eight seasons on TOUR, with 20 made cuts in 27 events.
2003 Season
-
PGA Championship: Became the fifth consecutive first-time major winner with his victory at the PGA Championship and finished 32nd on the money list, the highest in his six years on TOUR. Earned first career TOUR victory in 164th start (third career major start) at the PGA at Oak Hill CC in Rochester, N.Y. First player since John Daly (1991) to capture first TOUR event at PGA. Jumped from 169th to 46th in the Official World Golf Ranking with the win. Held the lead outright after 36 holes and shared the lead with Chad Campbell through 54 holes. Playing 72nd hole with a one-shot lead, rifled 7-iron from 175 yards to within inches of the hole for a memorable birdie and a two-stroke victory over Campbell. Finished week 4-under par with rounds of 69-68-69-70–276 and a $1,080,000 payday.
2002 Season
-
B.C. Open: His two top-10s nearly matched the three he had in his first 111 events on TOUR and one of those, a T3 at the B.C. Open, was the best finish of his career to that point.
2001 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Was T13 at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to retain TOUR card for following season.
2000 Season
Enjoyed his best season on TOUR to date, thanks to a then-career-high three top-10s.
1999 Season
-
NIKE Greensboro Open: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title, at the Greensboro Open, edging Garrett Willis by one stroke. Was three strokes back of Willis with three holes to play in the final round but played the last three holes in 1-under par while Willis played them in 3-over.
1998 Season
-
Omega PGA Championship: Shot 58 in the Omega PGA Championship pro-am in Hong Kong.
1996 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T9 at Qualifying Tournament to regain his TOUR card.
1993 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned first TOUR card with T37 at the Qualifying Tournament.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR: 1993
- PGA TOUR: 1996
- PGA TOUR: 2001