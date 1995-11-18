×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Jeff Gallagher
Jeff Gallagher

Jeff Gallagher

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
56
AGE
1987
Turned Pro
Ball State University (1987, Exercise Physiology)
College
Marion, Indiana
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
56
AGE
1987
Turned Pro
Ball State University (1987, Exercise Physiology)
College
Marion, Indiana
Birthplace
--
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2010)
--
Official Money (2010)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2010)
71.27
Scoring Average (2010)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Jeff Gallagher
Jeff Gallagher
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Jeff Gallagher

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

December 29, 1964

Birthday

56

AGE

Marion, Indiana

Birthplace

Henderson, Nevada

Residence

Wife, Kim; Allison (11/18/95), Meredith (6/23/98)

Family

Ball State University (1987, Exercise Physiology)

College

1987

Turned Pro

$1,643,780

Career Earnings

Henderson, NV, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 1990

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 1991 Ben Hogan Cleveland Open
  • 2000 BUY.COM South Carolina Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2009 Lost to Kevin Johnson, The Rex Hospital Open

Personal

  • Older brother is Jim Gallagher, Jr., of the PGA TOUR and sister is Jackie Gallagher-Smith of the LPGA.
  • Is a Korn Ferry Tour pioneer, playing in 89 of the first 90 events, dating to 1990.
  • Lists qualifying for the 1996 PGA TOUR season as his biggest thrill in golf.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing, family

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Did not make a Korn Ferry Tour start.

2010 Season

Played 24 Korn Ferry Tour events, with four top-25 finishes. Ended the year No. 99 on the money list.

  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Best showing was a T8 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. It was his best performance since losing to Kevin Johnson in a playoff at the 2009 Rex Hosptial Open.

2009 Season

Was No. 55 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after making the cut in 14 of 25 starts.

  • The Rex Hospital Open: Finished second at The Rex Hospital Open after falling to Kevin Johnson on the first playoff hole.
  • Stonebrae Classic: Earned his first top-10 of the season with a T6 at the Stonebrae Classic.

2008 Season

Made the cut in half of 12 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Shot 65-66 on the weekend for a T4 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.
  • The Rex Hospital Open: Posted the 30th top-10 finish of his career with a T8 effort at The Rex Hospital Open.

2007 Season

  • The Rex Hospital Open: Top finish was a T57 at The Rex Hospital Open.

2006 Season

Did not play an official event.

2005 Season

  • Canadian PGA Championship Pres by MasterCard: In two starts, made one cut, at the Canadian PGA Championship (T45).

2004 Season

Made the cut in three of 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Samsung Canadian PGA Championship: T37 at the Samsung Canadian PGA Championship his best showing.

2003 Season

Finished the season making five cuts in 10 events.

  • Greater Milwaukee Open: With his season-best T5 at the Greater Milwaukee Open, recorded his first top-10 on TOUR since a T9 at the 1999 Southern Farm Bureau Classic.

2002 Season

Made only three cuts in 15 starts on the PGA TOUR.

  • Compaq Classic of New Orleans: Best finish was a T67 at the Compaq Classic of New Orleans.

2001 Season

After earning his PGA TOUR card by finishing 12th on the 2000 Korn Ferry Tour money list, was limited to only seven PGA TOUR events in 2001 due to a hip injury. Season ended after missed cut at the Compaq Classic of New Orleans. Made three cuts.

  • Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Top performance was a T48 at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open.

2000 Season

  • BUY.COM South Carolina Classic: Won the 2000 South Carolina Classic.

1999 Season

  • U.S. Open Championship: Played in his lone major championship, missing the cut at the U.S. Open.
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: Played in his first and only PLAYERS Championship. Finished T52 at TPC Sawgrass.

1998 Season

Enjoyed best year on PGA TOUR when he finished 113th on money list, with $259,769 and fueled by a pair of top-10s and a pair of top-15s.

1992 Season

Had five top-10s, finishing 32nd on the money list.

  • Ben Hogan Tri-Cities Open: Finished T5 at the Tri-Cities Open.
  • Ben Hogan Connecticut Open: Finished T5 at the Connecticut Open.
  • Ben Hogan South Carolina Classic: Finished T7 at the South Carolina Classic.
  • Ben Hogan Panama City Beach Classic: Came close to winning at the Panama City Beach Open, when he finished second a stroke behind winner Brian Kamm.
  • Ben Hogan South Texas Open: Finished T5 at the South Texas Open.

1991 Season

  • Ben Hogan Cleveland Open: Won the Cleveland Open by one stroke over Tom Lehman and Doug Martin for his first Korn Ferry Tour title. The win was one of five top-10 finishes, helping him place a career-best No. 9 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

1990 Season

Played in all 30 events on the inaugural Korn Ferry Tour. Had three top-10s. Finished 51st on the money list.

  • Ben Hogan Buffalo Open: In July, finished T9 at the Buffalo Open.
  • Ben Hogan Ft. Wayne Open: Added a T4 at the Fort Wayne Open, going 64-69 in his final two rounds.
  • Ben Hogan Elizabethtown Open: First top-10 came at the Elizabethtown Open (T10).

1989 Season

  • Hardee's Golf Classic: Made his PGA TOUR debut, missing the cut at the Hardee's Golf Classic.

Amateur Highlights

  • Winner of 1982 Indiana State Junior Championship. Two-time All-Mid-American Conference selection.