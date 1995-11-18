|
Jeff Gallagher
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
December 29, 1964
Birthday
56
AGE
Marion, Indiana
Birthplace
Henderson, Nevada
Residence
Wife, Kim; Allison (11/18/95), Meredith (6/23/98)
Family
Ball State University (1987, Exercise Physiology)
College
1987
Turned Pro
$1,643,780
Career Earnings
Henderson, NV, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Did not make a Korn Ferry Tour start.
2010 Season
Played 24 Korn Ferry Tour events, with four top-25 finishes. Ended the year No. 99 on the money list.
2009 Season
Was No. 55 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after making the cut in 14 of 25 starts.
2008 Season
Made the cut in half of 12 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2007 Season
2006 Season
Did not play an official event.
2005 Season
2004 Season
Made the cut in three of 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2003 Season
Finished the season making five cuts in 10 events.
2002 Season
Made only three cuts in 15 starts on the PGA TOUR.
2001 Season
After earning his PGA TOUR card by finishing 12th on the 2000 Korn Ferry Tour money list, was limited to only seven PGA TOUR events in 2001 due to a hip injury. Season ended after missed cut at the Compaq Classic of New Orleans. Made three cuts.
2000 Season
1999 Season
1998 Season
Enjoyed best year on PGA TOUR when he finished 113th on money list, with $259,769 and fueled by a pair of top-10s and a pair of top-15s.
1992 Season
Had five top-10s, finishing 32nd on the money list.
1991 Season
1990 Season
Played in all 30 events on the inaugural Korn Ferry Tour. Had three top-10s. Finished 51st on the money list.
1989 Season
Amateur Highlights