Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR Champions: PGA TOUR Points List (10), All-Time Money List (48th)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 1984
-
PGA TOUR Champions: 2009
PGA TOUR Victories (8)
- 1986 Shearson Lehman Brothers Andy Williams Open, PGA Championship, Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic, Georgia-Pacific Atlanta Golf Classic
- 1989 Memorial Tournament
- 1990 Las Vegas Invitational
- 1995 MCI Classic
- 2003 Bell Canadian Open
Additional Victories (3)
-
1978 Trans-Mississippi Amateur
-
1985 Oklahoma Open
-
1987 Oklahoma Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (4-4)
-
1986 Defeated Bernhard Langer, Shearson Lehman Brothers Andy Williams Open
-
1988 Lost to Steve Jones, AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
-
1988 Lost to David Frost, Southern Open
-
1989 Lost to Scott Simpson, BellSouth Atlanta Golf Classic
-
1990 Defeated John Cook, Las Vegas Invitational
-
1995 Defeated David Frost, Nolan Henke, MCI Classic
-
2001 Lost to Brandel Chamblee, Dennis Paulson, Jeff Sluman, Toshimitsu Izawa, Robert Allenby, Nissan Open
-
2003 Defeated Brad Faxon, Bell Canadian Open
National Teams
- 1991 Asahi Glass Four Tours
- 2004 World Cup
- 1980 World Amateur Team Championship
- 1986 Nissan Cup
Personal
- Described 1995 MCI Classic victory as "better than any other win I've had because I was down so low."
- Introduced to golf at age 5, following his father and grandfather around course.
- Played his first tournament at age 7.
- His son Kevin, the 2005 U.S. Junior Amateur winner, played at Oklahoma State and is a member of the PGA TOUR for the second time. He also played in 2014 and was on the Korn Ferry Tour in both 2015 and 2016. He finished eighth on the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour money list.
- Caddied for Kevin in the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, where he missed the cut.
- Is a strong supporter of Oklahoma State athletics. Some of all-time favorite movies are "Hoosiers," "Remember the Titans" and "For the Love of the Game."
- Favorite team as a kid was the Minnesota Vikings.
- TV favorites include reruns of "Lost," "House" and any sports, especially college football.
- One course he's never played which he'd love to play is Sand Hills GC in Nebraska.
- Says his most-memorable shot was his bunker shot at the 1986 PGA Championship at the Inverness Club in Toledo.
- Supports the Children's Miracle Network.
- His bucket list includes going to Egypt, seeing the Great Wall in China and fly fishing in Alaska.
- His favorite athlete from another sport is Michael Jordan.
Special Interests
- Snow skiing, fishing, all sports
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
3M Championship: Did not play an event after the 3M Championship in early August due to a detached retina.
-
Insperity Invitational: Finished T7 at the Insperity Invitational, his best effort since he was T6 at the 2014 Senior Open Championship.
2016 Season
Played in 19 events with a pair of top-25 finishes on his resume.
-
Tucson Conquistadores Classic: Was T17 at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March and T12 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with teammate Tom Pernice, Jr.
2015 Season
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Had his best finish in 21 starts at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf where he teamed with Tom Pernice, Jr., to finish T14.
2014 Season
Played in 23 of the 24 events for which he was eligible and finished 53rd on the money list.
-
Shaw Charity Classic: Was tied for the 36-hole lead at the Shaw Charity Classic following a second-round 7-under-par 63, but closed with a 4-over-par 74 to finish T27.
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Was second after the opening round at The Senior Open Championship and hung in to eventually finish T6 at Royal Porthcawl. Performance in Wales was his best in a stroke-play event in more than two years.
-
Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf presented by Bass Pro Shops: Also finished T5 in June at the Big Cedar Lodge Legends of Golf Champions Division along with teammate Tom Pernice, Jr.
2013 Season
-
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Was T14 at both the Toshiba Classic in March and at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn in October.
-
Encompass Championship: Best finish came in June when he played in the final grouping at the inaugural Encompass Championship. But a closing-round 73 at North Shore CC dropped him to a T10. His 65 in the second round matched the event's low score.
-
ACE Group Classic: Was three strokes off the first-round lead at The ACE Group Classic after starting with a 7-under 65. The 65 included a run of an eagle and four consecutive birdies, matching Brad Faxon's eagle-birdie streak a week earlier at the Allianz Championship. The pair shared honors for best eagle-birdie streak of the year on Tour.
2012 Season
-
Montreal Championship: Lone top-10 finish in 21 events was a T3 at the Montreal Championship. Was the 36-hole leader at Richileau Valley after a second-round, 7-under 65 that included a run of six straight birdies, matching the Champions Tour's longest birdie run of the season. Final-round 70 wasn't good enough to hold off a streaking Mark Calcavecchia (64) and he eventually finished five strokes back.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Demaret Division: Earlier in the year, teamed with Tom Pernice, Jr., to finish T13 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf. Duo was just two strokes off the 36-hole lead.
2011 Season
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Made a strong bid for his first Champions Tour career victory win in June when he was the 18- and 36-hole leader at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn before a closing-round, 1-under-par 71 left him T8. Effort included an opening-round 9-under-par 63.
2010 Season
Finished just outside the top-30 money-winners in his first full season on the Champions Tour. For the first time in his career, did not make a start on the PGA TOUR. Claimed three top 10s in 21 starts in his second season as a Champions Tour member.
-
Ensure Classic at Rock Barn: Best performance of the season came late in the campaign when he claimed a fourth-place finish at the Ensure Classic at Rock Barn in early October. Fired a final-round, 10-under-par 62, his best round on the Champions Tour. The 62 Sunday included not only a pair of eagles but also a stretch of five holes where he was 6-under par, the season's best birdie-eagle streak. Eagle during that run was his second hole-in-one of the season, the first time a player made multiple aces in a year since Chip Beck in 2009. Used a 6-iron from 186 yards at Rock Barn's ninth hole.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Was a sixth-place finisher with teammate Blaine McCallister at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in April in Savannah. The pair trailed by just one after 36 holes before closing with a 4-under-par 68 to slip to sixth. Helped his team's cause by recording his first ace of the year on the 15th hole in the second round, using an 8-iron from 157 yards.
2009 Season
-
Administaff Small Business Classic: Recorded his best Champions Tour performance when he was T2 at the Administaff Small Business Classic, two strokes back of John Cook. Was in contention on the back nine but could not convert several birdie opportunities. He was the beneficiary of Jay Haas' three-putt on the final green to give him the runner-up position near Houston.
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Posted his first top-10 finish on the Champions Tour when he was T6 at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn in September.
-
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Returned to the PGA TOUR in July, making the cut at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, finishing T36.
-
Senior PGA Championship: Finished T53 at the Senior PGA Championship.
-
Regions Charity Classic: Made his Champions Tour debut at the Regions Charity Classic, finishing T68 near Birmingham.
2003 Season
-
Bell Canadian Open: Last of eight wins came at the Bell Canadian Open in a three-hole playoff over Brad Faxon. Improved his playoff record to 4-4. Victory came 8 years, 4 months and 21 days from his last victory at the 1995 MCI Classic, a span of 233 events. Won $2,469,750 on the strength of a victory, four top-threes and seven top-10s, in what became a banner year.
1995 Season
Named Comeback Player of the Year by his peers.
-
MCI Classic: Returned to the winner's circle after four-year hiatus (1991-94) at MCI Classic, defeating Nolan Henke and David Frost in a playoff and finished that year with eight top-10s.
1990 Season
-
Las Vegas Invitational: Made par on first playoff hole to defeat John Cook at Las Vegas Invitational.
1989 Season
-
Memorial Tournament: Defeated Fuzzy Zoeller by two strokes at Memorial Tournament.
1986 Season
Collected four titles, including the PGA Championship, while finishing second on the money list behind Greg Norman. Named PGA of America Player of the Year in 1986.
-
PGA Championship: Holed out from green-side bunker on 18th hole at Inverness to win PGA Championship by two strokes over Norman.
-
Shearson Lehman Brothers Andy Williams Open: Also won Shearson Lehman Brothers-Andy Williams Open, Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic and Georgia Pacific Atlanta Classic.
Amateur Highlights
- Three-time All-American at Oklahoma State and member of two national championship teams (1978, 1980). Winner of 1981 Fred Haskins Award as nation's top college player. Winner of 1985 and 1987 Oklahoma State Opens, as well as the 1978 Trans-Mississippi Ama
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE