Lee Rinker
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
November 10, 1960
Birthday
60
AGE
Stuart, Florida
Birthplace
Jupiter, Florida
Residence
Wife, Molly; Lee, Jr. (7/21/95), Abby (4/17/97), Lily (3/17/00)
Family
University of Alabama (1983, Finance)
College
1983
Turned Pro
$1,812,130
Career Earnings
Jupiter, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2011 Season
Rookie season on the Champions Tour saw him finish among the top 10 three times in 15 starts, with all three coming during a stretch of six appearances during the summer.
2010 Season
2005 Season
2001 Season
Made the cut in 18 of 27 Nationwide Tour events with three top-10 and 11 top-25 finishes. Played in an average of 31 PGA TOUR tournaments from 1995-99.
1999 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 32 PGA TOUR tournaments.
1997 Season
1994 Season
Finished 12th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after posting 17 top-25 finishes in 26 events. Had nine top-10 finishes, including four in his last four events.