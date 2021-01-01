×
Lee Rinker

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

November 10, 1960

Birthday

60

AGE

Stuart, Florida

Birthplace

Jupiter, Florida

Residence

Wife, Molly; Lee, Jr. (7/21/95), Abby (4/17/97), Lily (3/17/00)

Family

University of Alabama (1983, Finance)

College

1983

Turned Pro

$1,812,130

Career Earnings

Jupiter, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2011

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2008 E-Z-Go South Florida PGA Open

Personal

  • Has served as the Director of Golf at the Emerald Dunes Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., since 2005.
  • Also did a stint as the head pro at Trump International GC.
  • Comes from a golf family. Brother, Larry, played on the PGA TOUR and sister, Laurie, competed on the LPGA.
  • Parents raised flowers commercially, as well as producing a family of golfers. While working as a club professional in Ohio, Jack Nicklaus provided encouragement to give competitive golf another try after his initial attempt at the PGA TOUR (1984-85) was unsuccessful. Brother Larry has been PGA TOUR member since 1981. Sister Laurie Rinker-Graham has two LPGA victories to her credit.

Special Interests

  • Music, sports

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2011 Season

Rookie season on the Champions Tour saw him finish among the top 10 three times in 15 starts, with all three coming during a stretch of six appearances during the summer.

  • 3M Championship: Shot a 7-under 65 in the final round of the 3M Championship, an 18-stroke difference from his effort in the second round.
  • The Senior Open Championship: Was a 36-hole co-leader at The Senior Open Championship at Walton Heath and eventually finished T7 at Walton Heath.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was also T10 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open thanks to a 5-under 67 Sunday.
  • Principal Charity Classic: Best effort came in Iowa when he was T6 at The Principal Charity Classic. Rallied from an opening-round 74 with weekend rounds of 65-64 at Glen Oaks.

2010 Season

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Earned fully-exempt status on the 2011 Champions Tour by finishing T2 at the 2010 National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace.

2005 Season

  • U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
  • The Honda Classic: Missed the cut at The Honda Classic.

2001 Season

Made the cut in 18 of 27 Nationwide Tour events with three top-10 and 11 top-25 finishes. Played in an average of 31 PGA TOUR tournaments from 1995-99.

1999 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 32 PGA TOUR tournaments.

  • Westin Texas Open: His best finish was a T12 at the Texas Open.

1997 Season

  • B.C. Open: Tied for second at the B.C. Open.
  • GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic: Finished runner-up to Tiger Woods at the Byron Nelson Golf Classic. Shared the 36-hole lead with Woods at the Byron Nelson after rounds of 65-63.

1994 Season

Finished 12th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list after posting 17 top-25 finishes in 26 events. Had nine top-10 finishes, including four in his last four events.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his 1995 PGA TOUR card by virtue of his T15 at the National Qualifying Tournament. Earned a spot into the field by virtue of his fourth-place finish at the regional qualifier at Metrowest GC in Orlando.
  • THE TOUR Championship: T2 at the Tour Championship.
  • NIKE Sonoma County Open: T3 at the Sonoma County Open.
  • NIKE Tri-Cities Open: Finished third at the Tri-Cities Open.
  • NIKE Boise Open: Closed the season in strong fashion, with a sixth at the Boise Open.