JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (7)
- 1985 Kemper Open
- 1988 B.C. Open, Centel Classic
- 1989 Doral-Ryder Open
- 1992 Kemper Open
- 1994 Phoenix Open
- 1997 Las Vegas Invitational
Additional Victories (1)
-
1989 JCPenney Classic (with Pat Bradley)
Personal
- While competing on the PGA TOUR, he often flew his own plane to many TOUR stops.
Special Interests
- Hunting, fishing, farm work
Career Highlights
2016 Season
-
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: T45 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.
-
Principal Charity Classic: T54 at the Principal Charity Classic.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Returned to competition for the first time in over a year following double hip replacement surgery and finished T28 at the Senior PGA Championship in late May. Had six birdies in a row in the opening round at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores. Made just two other starts after that.
2015 Season
Played in four events early in the campaign before he underwent double hip replacement surgery on April 8. Did not play the remainder of the year.
2014 Season
Surpassed his 2013 earnings, but dropped two spots on the final money list, from 33rd to 35th.
-
Quebec Championship: Posted a T10 at the Quebec Championship.
-
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Finished T6 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Was in third place, trailing by four strokes heading into the final round but fell out of contention early Sunday and eventually posted a 1-over 71 at Fox Chapel GC.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Matched the tournament course scoring record at The Wakonda Club when he closed with an 8-under-par 64 in the final round at The Principal Charity Classic in early June. Was the clubhouse leader at one point during the afternoon before eventually finishing T3, one stroke shy of the playoff between Doug Garwood and eventual winner Tom Pernice, Jr.
2013 Season
After finishing 16th on the final money list in 2012, fell 17 spots a year later.
-
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Turned in one of his best efforts late in the campaign when he carded his career-low round in a TOUR-sponsored event, matching the 18-hole tournament record at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn–a 9-under 61 in the final round. Score vaulted him up 54 places into a T9 at Rock Barn.
-
Montreal Championship: Was T9 the following week at the Montreal Championship.
-
Shaw Charity Classic: Also set a course record in the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary in early September, fashioning a 9-under-par 62 at the Canyon Meadows G&CC, which led to a T10 finish at the first-year event.
-
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Earlier in the season, was T9 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.
-
ACE Group Classic: Was also T10 early in the year, at The ACE Group Classic.
2012 Season
More than doubled his previous year's earnings on the strength of three top-three finishes and seven top-10 finishes overall.
-
Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Appeared to be in the driver's seat on his way to ending a TOUR victory drought of nearly 15 years when he led by four strokes after 36 holes at the inaugural Pacific Links Hawaii Championship. Lead grew to as many as five strokes at one point in the final round, but struggled on his final six holes, making bogeys on four of those, including one at No. 18. He eventually finished second, one stroke behind Willie Wood, who closed with birdies on his final two holes. His runner-up finish was his career-best Champions Tour effort.
-
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Matched his effort in Naples when he was T3 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. Was in contention midway through the back nine but consecutive bogeys at Nos. 16-17 ended his chances.
-
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Had another solid performance in a major championship when he finished T6 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship near Pittsburgh in July. Was just one of four players in the field to post four straight rounds in the 60s.
-
Regions Tradition: Also was T5 at the Regions Tradition after being both the 18- and 36-hole leader/co-leader at Shoal Creek.
-
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic: Closed with 69 to T5 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, earning a spot in the Insperity Championship for the highest top-10 finish among non-exempt players.
-
ACE Group Classic: Earlier in the year, he was T3 at The ACE Group Classic. Posted one of Sunday's best rounds, shooting 68 in breezy conditions at TwinEagles, a score that left him tied with Tom Lehman and Mike Goodes.
2011 Season
Played his first full Champions Tour season and finished 44th on the final money list.
-
Boeing Classic: Closed with 68-68 on the weekend at the Boeing Classic to finish solo seventh at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.
-
Montreal Championship presented by Desjardins: Fired a closing-round, 8-under-par 64, at the time his low round on the Champions Tour, to finish T4 at the Montreal Championship in July.
2010 Season
Joined the Champions Tour in early May and made 12 starts in his rookie season.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was in contention on the back nine at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and eventually T6 at En-Joie GC.
-
Senior PGA Championship: Posted a pair of sub-par rounds on the weekend at the Senior PGA Championship to finish T6 in Colorado. It was his first top-10 finish in a PGA TOUR event since he was T6 at the 2004 Chrysler Classic of Tucson.
-
Regions Charity Classic: Debuted on the circuit at the Regions Charity Classic and was T31 in Birmingham.