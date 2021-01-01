×
Joel Edwards

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

November 22, 1961

Birthday

59

AGE

Dallas, Texas

Birthplace

Coppell, Texas

Residence

Wife, Rhonda; Tanner Grant (4/23/97)

Family

University of North Texas

College

1984

Turned Pro

$5,317,545

Career Earnings

Irving, TX, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 2001 Air Canada Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 1999 NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Open

Personal

  • Had back surgery in January 1998, which kept him off the TOUR for most of the year. Played in only six events from May to August.
  • Still dreams of playing third base for the New York Yankees. Met hero Joe Torre, former manager of the Yankees, at the 2002 Mercedes Championships.

Special Interests

  • Music, movies, flying

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Made nine starts, open-qualifying six times.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Secured conditional status for 2015 by placing eighth at the National Qualifying School final at Orange County National. Found himself tied with Jeff Freeman after 72 holes but secured the eighth position with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
  • 3M Championship: Best effort was a T34 at the 3M Championship.

2013 Season

Appeared in 16 events, with one top-10 finish and six top-25 performances.

  • Boeing Classic: Narrowly missed another top-10 when he was 11th, thanks to successive rounds of 68 on the weekend at the Boeing Classic near Seattle in August.
  • Principal Charity Classic: Birdied the final three holes to shoot 6-under 66 Sunday, the low round of the day, and jumped into a T7 at The Principal Charity Classic. Performance in Iowa earned him a spot in the Encompass Championship in Chicago.
  • Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Had a nice effort at the Senior PGA Championship in St. Louis in late-May, claiming a T13 finish.

2012 Season

  • Boeing Classic: Credited with the year's longest drive on the Champions Tour, a 369-yarder in the second round of the Boeing Classic.
  • 3M Championship: Open-qualified for the 3M Championship and, in his 11th career Champions Tour start, registered his first top-five performance, a fifth-place effort at TPC Twin Cities. Was on the leaderboard throughout the tournament and shot 67 in the final round.
  • Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Also was T12 at the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores.

2005 Season

Spent most of the 2005 season competing on the Nationwide Tour, with only one start on the PGA TOUR. Made four cuts in 14 starts on the Nationwide Tour. Did not earn enough in his six starts from the Major Medical Extension category in 2004 to retain his PGA TOUR card for the season. Played in 11 events, finishing 219th on the money list, the lowest in his 14-year TOUR career.

2004 Season

Did not earn enough in his six starts from the Major Medical Extension category in 2004 to keep his card. Played in 11 events, finishing 219th on the money list, the lowest in his 14-year TOUR career.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Double-bogeyed the final hole at 2004 TOUR National Qualifying Tournament to miss his 2005 card by two strokes.

2003 Season

Largely due to a torn tendon in elbow that required surgery, suffered through sub-par 2003 season with only seven made cuts in 23 starts. Received a Major Medical Extension for 2004. Coupled with $143,382 earned in 23 events in 2003, had the opportunity to play in six events to earn $344,113 to retain his card. Battled with a bout of double pneumonia for two months at end of 2002 season and still felt effects at Sony Open in Hawaii.

  • B.C. Open: Best finish was T18 at the 2003 B.C. Open.

2002 Season

Surpassed the $1-million mark in earnings for the second straight season, thanks to four top-10s.

  • Valero Texas Open: Continued consistent play, making 12th consecutive cut with T5 finish at Valero Texas Open for third top-10 of season.
  • Canon Greater Hartford Open: Aided by final-round 63, finished T5 at the Canon Greater Hartford Open, four strokes behind champion Phil Mickelson.
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T7 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
  • Mercedes Championships: Played in the Mercedes Championships for the first time in career, finishing 13th.

2001 Season

Finished the season by making 10 of last 11 cuts and made $862,802 of his career-best $1,193,528.

  • Air Canada Championship: Earned first PGA TOUR title in 316th career start at Air Canada Championship. Shared first- and second-round leads with Greg Kraft before taking three-stroke lead into final round. Led PGA TOUR event after 54 holes for first time in career. Rounds of 65-67-68-65--265 produced share of tournament record.

2000 Season

Earned $638,422 and was 73rd on the TOUR money list.

  • Shell Houston Open: Best finish came in home state of Texas, where he earned T3 at the Shell Houston Open. $162,400 check more than any season total since 1996. Top-10 also his first since 1996, when he had a second at the B.C. Open.

1999 Season

Named Player of the Month for February. Had six top-10s in his last seven events.

  • NIKE TOUR Championship: Earned his 2000 PGA TOUR card with a second-place finish on the Nationwide Tour money list.
  • NIKE Mississippi Gulf Coast Open: Brought home his first career victory with a come-from-behind win at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Open in February.

1996 Season

Broke into the Top 100 on the TOUR money list for the first time in his career (No. 90, $248,450).

1992 Season

  • B.C. Open: Recorded a T2 at the B.C. Open to finish six strokes behind winner John Daly and earn $52,800.

1988 Season

  • North Dakota Open: Winner of North Dakota Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Named to the All-Southland Conference team at North Texas State.
  • American Junior Golf Association All-American.