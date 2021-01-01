|
Joel Edwards
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
November 22, 1961
Birthday
59
AGE
Dallas, Texas
Birthplace
Coppell, Texas
Residence
Wife, Rhonda; Tanner Grant (4/23/97)
Family
University of North Texas
College
1984
Turned Pro
$5,317,545
Career Earnings
Irving, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Made nine starts, open-qualifying six times.
2013 Season
Appeared in 16 events, with one top-10 finish and six top-25 performances.
2012 Season
2005 Season
Spent most of the 2005 season competing on the Nationwide Tour, with only one start on the PGA TOUR. Made four cuts in 14 starts on the Nationwide Tour. Did not earn enough in his six starts from the Major Medical Extension category in 2004 to retain his PGA TOUR card for the season. Played in 11 events, finishing 219th on the money list, the lowest in his 14-year TOUR career.
2004 Season
Did not earn enough in his six starts from the Major Medical Extension category in 2004 to keep his card. Played in 11 events, finishing 219th on the money list, the lowest in his 14-year TOUR career.
2003 Season
Largely due to a torn tendon in elbow that required surgery, suffered through sub-par 2003 season with only seven made cuts in 23 starts. Received a Major Medical Extension for 2004. Coupled with $143,382 earned in 23 events in 2003, had the opportunity to play in six events to earn $344,113 to retain his card. Battled with a bout of double pneumonia for two months at end of 2002 season and still felt effects at Sony Open in Hawaii.
2002 Season
Surpassed the $1-million mark in earnings for the second straight season, thanks to four top-10s.
2001 Season
Finished the season by making 10 of last 11 cuts and made $862,802 of his career-best $1,193,528.
2000 Season
Earned $638,422 and was 73rd on the TOUR money list.
1999 Season
Named Player of the Month for February. Had six top-10s in his last seven events.
1996 Season
Broke into the Top 100 on the TOUR money list for the first time in his career (No. 90, $248,450).
1992 Season
1988 Season
Amateur Highlights