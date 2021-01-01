PGA TOUR Victories (4)
- 1980 Walt Disney World National Team Championship
- 1984 Los Angeles Open
- 1992 Memorial Tournament
- 1993 MCI Heritage Golf Classic
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-1)
-
1992 Defeated Rick Fehr, Memorial Tournament
-
1994 Lost to Tom Byrum, Yoshinori Mizumaki, David Ogrin, Neal Lancaster, Mark Carnevale, GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
Special Interests
- Flying, motorcycles, racing cars
Career Highlights
2010 Season
-
Allianz Championship: Joined brother, Danny, in the top-10 again at the Allianz Championship in early June when they each finished T10.
2009 Season
-
3M Championship: T13 at the 3M Championship.
-
AT&T Champions Classic: T11 at the AT&T Champions Classic.
-
Allianz Championship: Was a late addition to the field at the Allianz Championship in February and finished T7 in his first start of the season, his only top-10 of the year.
2008 Season
Led the Champions Tour in Driving Accuracy (80 percent) for the third straight year. Was among the top 10 in three events, all after mid-April.
-
Boeing Classic: Added another top 10 in late August when he was T7 at the Boeing Classic near Seattle.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: First individual top 10 of the 2008 campaign came at the U.S. Senior Open in Colorado Springs (T6), thanks to a final-round 67 at The Broadmoor.
-
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Bernhard Langer to place T6 at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf. Duo carded a better-ball score of 11-under 61 Saturday in Savannah, the best round of the day. Round was highlighted by his sixth career hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR/Champions Tour. Aced No. 15 when his 6-iron shot from 157 yards found the cup.
2007 Season
Had the longest streak of consecutive holes without a three-putt on the Champions Tour for the season (263).
-
JELD-WEN Tradition: Finished a distant second to Mark McNulty at the JELD-WEN Tradition after being the 54-hole leader and the 36-hole co-leader in Oregon. Shot 7-under 65 Friday, the low round of the event at Crosswater, to take a two-stroke lead at the halfway point. Eventually finished five strokes behind McNulty after carding a final-round 73. Performance in Oregon was his best in a major championship.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Was T4 at The Principal Charity Classic in Iowa, where he joined his brother (Danny, T10) in the top 10 for the second straight year. It marked the third time the pair had been top-10 finishers in the same event. They also accomplished the feat at the 2006 Regions Charity Classic.
2006 Season
Completed an impressive rookie season when he was one of a dozen players to reach the $1 million mark in 2006 earnings when he finished with a career-best $1,191,086. Money figure may have been even more impressive had he not missed the first three months of the season awaiting his 50th birthday. Did not debut until late April at the FedEx Kinko's Classic near Austin.
-
Wal-Mart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was in the thick of the battle down the stretch at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach but made par on each of his last five holes and finished T2 along with Jay Haas, one back of Scott Simpson.
-
Boeing Greater Seattle Classic: Continued his strong play in next start at the Boeing Greater Seattle Classic, finishing T3. Led all players in Greens in Regulation (46 of 54) and was also tied for first in Driving Accuracy (38 of 42).
-
3M Championship: Won his first Champions Tour title in his 11th start on the circuit at the 3M Championship in Minnesota. Victory was his first on TOUR in just over 13 years and came a little over three months after he became eligible for the circuit. Playing in the final group for the third time, fell five shots out of the lead after missing short par putts at the first two holes Sunday but rallied with six birdies over the final 11 holes, two on 40-foot putts, at the TPC Twin Cities to win by two strokes over Craig Stadler and Brad Bryant. Along with Tom Kite, missed just one fairway (41 of 42) in the event.
-
Greater Kansas City Golf Classic: Came close to winning at the Greater Kansas City Golf Classic. Was the 18- and 36-hole leader but eventually finished second, three strokes back of Dana Quigley, despite shooting a final-round 68. Opened with a Nicklaus GC at LionsGate course-record 63 Friday.
-
Regions Charity Classic: Contended the following week at the Regions Charity Classic. Trailed by two strokes after 36 holes and fired a 5-under-par 67 Sunday to finish alone in third. Joined brother Danny (T6) in the top 10, the first time brothers had done so since Lanny and Bobby Wadkins were T7 at the 2002 Siebel Classic in Silicon Valley.
-
FedEx Kinko's Classic: Had an impressive debut, finishing fourth at the FedEx Kinko's Classic near Austin in late April, shortly after turning 50. Shared the first-round lead and was only one stroke off the pace after 36 holes. Closing-round, 1-under-par 71 left him four strokes shy of Jay Haas on Sunday.
2005 Season
Split time between the PGA TOUR and the Nationwide Tour, with 15 combined starts on the two Tours. Made four cuts in nine starts on the PGA TOUR and three cuts in six appearances on the Nationwide Tour. Earnings totaled $69,350, including $62,459 on the PGA TOUR. Also made cuts at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the MCI Heritage and the U.S. Bank Championship.
-
B.C. Open: Was the 36-hole leader at the B.C. Open following rounds of 66-63 before closing with rounds of 70-71 to finish T20 and earn $32,500. His 63 was his lowest round since a third-round 63 at the 1993 Southwestern Bell Colonial. It also marked the first time he had been in the lead since the 1993 NEC World Series of Golf, where he led after two rounds and shared the lead after three rounds before eventually finishing sixth.