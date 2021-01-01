JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (4)
- 2007 Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn
- 2008 3M Championship, Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
- 1990 Ben Hogan Quicksilver Open
- 1993 NIKE Louisiana Open
- 1997 NIKE San Jose Open
Additional Victories (2)
-
1995 Taco Bell Newport Classic
-
1996 Taco Bell Newport Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-3)
-
2006 Lost to Andy Bean, Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn
-
2007 Lost to Brad Bryant, Regions Charity Classic
-
2007 Lost to David Eger, Gil Morgan, Naomichi Ozaki, Dana Quigley, Craig Stadler, Denis Watson, Boeing Classic
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
1996 Lost to Stewart Cink, NIKE Ozarks Open
Personal
- Was a high school All-America selection in basketball and was a member of a Colorado state high school championship team.
- Being a member of that state championship squad remains his biggest thrill outside of golf.
- Was a basketball standout at the University of Northern Colorado where he was a four-year letterman and a member of the school's 1,000-point club (1,062 points). Member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.
- Got started in golf as a caddie.
- Favorite golf course is Desert Mountain in Scottsdale.
- Enjoys the movie "Rudy."
- Occasionally uses his son as his caddie.
- Owns a Harley-Davidson.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Made just four starts, all in the last two months of the season.
-
Shaw Charity Classic: Best effort was a T19 at the Shaw Charity Classic, where he closed with a Sunday 65.
2012 Season
Made five appearances, with his best finishes a pair of T28 efforts.
-
Boeing Classic: T28 at the Boeing Classic.
-
Montreal Championship: T28 at the Montreal Championship.
2011 Season
-
Montreal Championship presented by Desjardins: In his lone start was T16 at the Montreal Championship after three consecutive rounds in the 60s.
2010 Season
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: In 13 starts, his best finish was a T22 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
2009 Season
Played in 13 events, with just one top-25 finish to his credit.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Finished T22 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Made a double eagle on hole No. 7 in the opening round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Used a driver and 5-wood (246 yards) on the 551-yard hole.
2008 Season
-
The Cap Cana Championship: Was eighth at The Cap Cana Championship, thanks to a final-round, 5-under-par 67.
2007 Season
Had best season as a professional, more than doubling his 2006 earnings and posting his first two Champions Tour victories. Battled various physical woes (primarily a bad back) during the season which forced him to withdraw from four events.
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Registered a second title late in the season when he avenged a heartbreaking overtime loss to Andy Bean in 2006 with a wire-to-wire to win at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn. Opened with a course-record-tying, 9-under 63, the low score by a winner in 2007. Led by six strokes with nine holes to play and eventually held on for a two-shot win over Jay Haas and Rod Spittle. Became the first player since Allen Doyle at the Toshiba Classic in 2000 to win a tournament after losing in a playoff at the same event the year prior. His 17-under 199 total was a tournament record at Rock Barn.
-
Boeing Classic: Just over a month after his victory in New York, he almost won again when he was one of the players involved in a record seven-man playoff in August at the Boeing Classic near Seattle. Birdied the first extra hole, joining Craig Stadler and eventual winner Denis Watson on the second hole. Watson ended the affair with an 18-foot eagle putt.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Ended a winless streak of 209 events in PGA TOUR-sponsored events when he was a three-stroke victory at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. After an opening-round 71, fired a career-best, 10-under 62 in the second round to grab the lead and closed with a 6-under 66 to emerge with the win. His 62 included a hole-in-one on No. 7 at the En-Joie GC (5-iron/197 yards), his second on the Champions Tour. Earned a then-career-best $240,000 for the victory and went over $1 million in season earnings for the first time.
-
Bank of America Championship: Second-round, 8-under-par 64, at the Bank of America Championship was one off the tournament scoring record. Round included successive eagles on Nos. 18 and 1 (he started his round on No. 10) and, at one point, he was 9-under in a nine-hole stretch. Earned a $62,000 check on Long Island that allowed him to surpass his previous-best total for single-season earnings (2006/$751,923).
-
Principal Charity Classic: Produced a strong Sunday finish at the Principal Charity Classic that led to a T2 finish. Closed with a bogey-free, 7-under 64 in the final round at the Glen Oaks CC.
-
Regions Charity Classic: Multiple wins during the season helped ease the disappointment of several close calls earlier on the Champions Tour. Had lost in a three-hole playoff to Brad Bryant at the Regions Charity Classic in mid-May. Shot a closing-round, 7-under 65 to get into contention. His final-round scorecard included six birdies and an eagle.
-
Toshiba Classic: Was in contention for all three rounds at the Toshiba Classic before eventually finishing second, two behind Jay Haas.
2006 Season
Once again used strong play in the final two months to secure a spot in the top 30 and a berth in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Earned $323,813 in his final seven events prior to picking up an additional $62,000 at the season-ending tournament, which eventually gave him a then career-best total of $751,923.
-
Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn: Nearly won for the first time in his Champions Tour career when he lost in a one-hole playoff to Andy Bean at the Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn. Made a late run Sunday, with birdies on six of the last seven holes. Fired a 5-under-par 31 on the back nine to get into the playoff with Bean, who eventually won with a birdie. Nearly didn't play Sunday after experiencing back problems a day earlier. At the time, his second-place finish was a career best, as was his check for $140,800.
-
The ACE Group Classic: Earlier in the year sat alone atop the leaderboard after the opening round of The ACE Group Classic following a 7-under-par 65. Eventually finished T2 in Naples, one stroke behind winner Loren Roberts.
2005 Season
Used a late-season push to finish 30th on the money list and earn a berth in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Won nearly $250,000 in his last seven starts, including, at the time, his largest check ever.
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Was not feeling well again at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and withdrew after two rounds.
-
SBC Championship: Earned ($83,700) in the year's final full-field event at the SBC Championship. Monday-qualified in San Antonio and used a then career-best T4 to vault into the top 30. Despite battling high blood pressure on Sunday, fired a 66 that included a back-nine 31 featuring five birdies. His finish moved him from 34th position into the 30th spot on money list. That performance, coupled with Jay Haas' victory, knocked Tom McKnight (29th coming into the week) down two spots and out of a trip to the season-ending event.
2004 Season
Made seven appearances during the year, with three top-25 finishes.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Earned fully-exempt status for 2005 for the first time in his career after finishing T4 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at the King and Bear at World Golf Village in Florida.
-
Constellation Energy Classic: Best showing came in his final start at the Constellation Energy Classic near Baltimore when he open-qualified and finished T12.
2003 Season
Made the cut in all eight appearances on the Champions Tour and finished No. 90 on the money list. Had two top-25 finishes.
-
Champions Tour Qualifying Tourn Finals: Was T16 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at the close of 2003, but dropped to 17th after making bogey on the second extra hole in a 10-man playoff for the final three spots. Earned conditional exemption until mid-March when Hajime Meshiai turned 50.
-
Music City Championship at Gaylord Opryland: T13 at the Music City Championship in Nashville after open qualifying.
2002 Season
Conditionally exempt after finishing ninth at the 2001 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament. Played in 14 events and finished 65th on the money list with $245,705. Led the Champions Tour in Driving Distance with a 295.1 average, more than 10 yards longer than his nearest competitor. Also led the Tour in Eagles. Twice finished in the top 10 during the season.
-
Allianz Championship: T10 at the Allianz Championship in September.
-
U.S. Senior Open: Created a buzz at the U.S. Senior Open at Caves Valley when he blistered the course with an opening-round 64 near Baltimore. Could not follow that up in his final 54 holes and eventually T37.
-
Farmers Charity Classic: Was T7 in his first start shortly after turning 50 in May at the Farmers Charity Classic.
2001 Season
On the Korn Ferry Tour, finished No. 88 on 2001 money list, with $45,966.
-
BUY.COM Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: Best finish was a T5 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs.
1998 Season
In 1998, he played 34 events on the PGA TOUR, earned $199,499 and was 137th on the money list.
-
United Airlines Hawaiian Open: Finished T7 at the United Airlines Hawaiian Open.
1997 Season
-
NIKE San Jose Open: Won the 1997 San Jose Open.
1996 Season
Was injured in an automobile accident following the 1996 Mississippi Golf Coast Classic and missed nearly two months before returning and losing in a playoff to Stewart Cink at the 1996 Ozarks Open.
-
Taco Bell Newport Classic: Won the 1996 Taco Bell Newport Classic.
1995 Season
-
Taco Bell Newport Classic: Won the 1995 Taco Bell Newport Classic.
1993 Season
-
NIKE Louisiana Open: Won the 1993 Louisiana Open.
1990 Season
-
Ben Hogan Quicksilver Open: Won the 1990 Quicksilver Open.