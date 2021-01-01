JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 1995 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (4)
- 2006 Toshiba Classic, Regions Charity Classic
- 2007 Regions Charity Classic, U.S. Senior Open Championship
Additional Victories (1)
1994 JCPenney Classic [with Marta Figueras-Dotti]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
1993 Lost to Billy Andrade, Mark Brooks, Bob Estes, John Inman, Buick Southern Open
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-3)
2006 Lost to Jay Haas, Senior PGA Championship
2007 Defeated R.W. Eaks, Regions Charity Classic
2008 Lost to Scott Hoch, Tom Jenkins, Tom Kite, The ACE Group Classic
2008 Lost to Loren Roberts, Denis Watson, AT&T Champions Classic
Personal
- Nickname "Dr. Dirt" bestowed upon him by Gary McCord in late 1970s. Younger brother Bart was a long-time TOUR member and is a current member of the PGA TOUR Champions.
- Biggest thrills in golf were watching Bart win the 2004 Valero Texas Open, the 2005 Memorial Tournament and THE TOUR Championship in 2005.
- Has worked with David Leadbetter.
- His favorite course is Spyglass Hill, and his favorite movie is "Chariots of Fire." Enjoyed the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Favorite food is his mother's country-fried steak. Lists Bart as his favorite athlete.
- Has worked closely with the Florida Baptist Children's Homes Uniting Hearts Fund, which was established with the goal of supporting activities designed to promote more adoptive homes for orphaned children. He donated 10 percent of his winnings to the organization in 2012.
2016 Season
Had a pair of top-10 finishes in 17 starts and both came in the first five events in which he played.
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Qualified for the first Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event at the PowerShares QQQ Championship, where he finished T45 but did not advance to the second Playoff event in Richmond, falling 331 points shy of the 54th and final spot claimed by Lee Janzen.
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Best finish came in April when he joined his brother, Bart, to finish T4 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.
Allianz Championship: Got his year off to a quick start when he had his best showing in two years when he closed with a 4-under-par 68 in windy conditions to T6 at the Allianz Championship. It was his first top-10 finish in an event since he was T5 at the event two years earlier.
2015 Season
Played in 17 events but failed to post a top-10 finish for the first time in his PGA TOUR Champions career.
Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic presented by C Spire: Best effort came in March when he finished T12 at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
ACE Group Classic: Was also T14 at the ACE Group Classic.
2014 Season
Played in just 10 events, his fewest starts since joining the PGA TOUR Champions in 2005.
Encompass Championship: Was also T20 at the Encompass Championship.
Allianz Championship: Best finish came in his first start of the campaign. Trailed Michael Allen by four strokes after 36 holes and used a final-round 68 on the Old Course at Broken Sound to T5 in the Allianz Championship. Effort in first start of the season was his best since he was fourth in the fall of 2013, at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn.
2013 Season
Played in 17 events, with a pair of top-10 finishes.
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Registered a fourth-place finish at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic after being tied for the lead in the latter part of the front nine in the final round.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: Teamed with Tom Purtzer for a T4 at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in April in Savannah. The pair was among the leaders on the weekend after rounds of 65-64.
2012 Season
Despite battling foot problems for much of the year, he again finished among the top 30 on the money list, the eighth consecutive season he's earned a spot in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Was tied with Tom Kite for the 36-hole lead at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach but shot 74 Sunday and finished T3.
Montreal Championship: Turned in a strong performance in Canada in June, shooting a closing-round, 7-under-par 65 at the Montreal Championship. Despite being tied for the lead at one point in the final round, he was unable to hold off a Sunday charge by eventual-champion Mark Calcavecchia and finished second, four strokes off the pace.
Regions Tradition: Despite his foot problems at the Regions Tradition, walked all four days at Shoal Creek and recorded four consecutive sub-par rounds to finish T7.
Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: Was also T4 at the Insperity Championship after being one shot off the lead after 36 holes at The Woodlands CC.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf: He and teammate Tom Purtzer had a strong showing in the Legends Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf in April in Savannah before eventually finishing T3. The pair led by two strokes after one round and shared the 36-hole lead with eventual winners Michael Allen and David Frost.
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: Opened his season with a T7 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Fired an 8-under-par 64 Saturday, the low round of the tournament, to jump into contention. Saturday score was his best PGA TOUR Champions round since a career-best, 10-under 62 in the opening round of the 2009 JELD-WEN Tradition in Oregon.
2011 Season
Finished among the PGA TOUR Champions's top-30 money-winners for a seventh consecutive season, placing 30th for a second straight season.
AT&T Championship: Despite a T34 finish in San Antonio, was able to clinch a spot in the season-ending Schwab Cup event by securing the 30th position.
Insperity Championship: Other top-10 finish came in October when he T10 at the weather-shortened Insperity Classic.
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Had his best event in more than three years when he was among three players finishing T2 at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in July. Opened with rounds of 67-68 but closed with a 2-over-par 38 on his back nine Sunday to finish two shy of Jeff Sluman.
Principal Charity Classic: Was T6 in Iowa at The Principal Charity Classic, thanks to a final-round 67 that included four birdies on his last five holes
Toshiba Classic: Closed with a final-round 65 to finish T5 at the Toshiba Classic.
2010 Season
Administaff Small Business Classic: Best performance of the year came in the clutch in late October and helped secure a spot in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Shot 66-66 on the weekend to finish T3 at the Administaff Small Business Classic. Effort in Houston in the next-to-last official full-field event moved him up four places on the money list to 29th.
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Was just one stroke off the lead after 36 holes of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, but a final-round 71 dropped him into a T6 at En-Joie GC.
2009 Season
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Ended season with four straight rounds in the 60s at Sonoma GC and was T3 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the second straight year.
JELD-WEN Tradition: Led the JELD-WEN Tradition for the first three rounds before faltering in the final round, with a 1-over-par 73, which led to a third-place finish. Opened with a career-best 62, a Crosswater course record, and one of just three 10-under-par rounds on the PGA TOUR Champions last year. His 7-under 29 was the best front-nine score of the season and was one of just three 29s shot during the campaign.
2008 Season
Failed to win an event for the first time in three years as he let numerous opportunities slip through his fingers during the campaign.
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Played some of his best golf late in the year, capped by a solo third-place finish at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in California.
AT&T Champions Classic: Was T2 in his next start when he lost in a three-man playoff with Loren Roberts and eventual-winner Denis Watson at the AT&T Champions Classic. After a closing-round 72, was eliminated on the second hole when Roberts and Watson made birdies. Held a two-stroke advantage after 36 holes heading into Sunday's final round in California, while on the same day, his brother, Bart, shared the lead starting the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA TOUR (Bart eventually finished second behind Tiger Woods).
The ACE Group Classic: Finished T2 in Naples at The ACE Group Classic. Fired a closing-round, 7-under 65 to earn a berth in the four-man playoff with Hoch, Tom Kite and Tom Jenkins, but Hoch ended the playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole for his second straight victory.
Allianz Championship: Appeared in control early in the year at the Allianz Championship. Shot a bogey-free, final-round, 6-under 66 and was the clubhouse leader at 13-under when he finished. However, Scott Hoch, playing four groups behind, birdied the final two holes to slip by for a one-stroke victory. Eventually T2 with Bruce Lietzke.
2007 Season
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Enjoyed the best financial season of his professional career, again finishing third on the money list as well as fourth in the Charles Schwab Cup race.
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Highlight of the season came in July when he captured the biggest tournament of his career, the U.S. Senior Open, in his third appearance in the championship. The victory was his first senior major title in his 10th attempt. For the second time in the season, made up five strokes in a final round and recorded the second-biggest comeback in Senior Open history, overtaking a faltering Tom Watson on the back nine. Carded a 4-under 68 Sunday at Whistling Straits, the low round of the day and one of only two scores in the 60s. He hit 15 of 18 greens in each of his final two rounds and was the only player in the field to record four consecutive par-or-better rounds on the Straits Course. Fourth career PGA TOUR Champions victory earned him a check for $470,000, easily his largest check ever.
Bank of America Championship: Was T2 in his next start at the Bank of America Championship.
Principal Charity Classic: Birdied three of the final four holes Sunday to T2 at the Principal Charity Classic.
Regions Charity Classic: Earlier in the season, successfully defended his Regions Charity Classic title near Birmingham. Made up five strokes on Sunday to get into a playoff with R.W. Eaks and then birdied the third extra hole at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Ross Bridge to win. Victory in Alabama made him not only the first multiple winner in tournament history and also the first to defend his crown. It was the second year in succession he had come from behind in the final round. He bounced back from a one-stroke deficit in 2006 to defeat Mark McNulty by two strokes.
2006 Season
Chosen as the Player of the Month for May.
Constellation Energy Classic: Fired consecutive 68s to finish T2 at the Constellation Energy Classic, two strokes behind Bob Gilder.
3M Championship: T2 along with Craig Stadler at the 3M Championship, two strokes back of David Edwards.
Senior PGA Championship: Nearly won a third title in late May but lost in a three-hole playoff with Jay Haas at the Senior PGA Championship at the Oak Tree GC in Edmond, Okla. Made a clutch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to get himself into the playoff before falling on the third extra hole when Haas made a par putt to win.
Regions Charity Classic: Added a second win near Birmingham when he prevailed at the Regions Charity Classic. Clutch Sunday play allowed him to overtake Mark McNulty on the 71st hole, and a closing-round, 8-under-par 64 gave him a two-stroke win over McNulty. Had gone to the 17th hole trailing by two strokes with just two holes remaining but grabbed the lead when his 4-foot birdie putt dropped while McNulty made double bogey. Sealed the win with a par on the final hole as McNulty made bogey to end his chances. Set a new PGA TOUR Champions standard in his win, hitting 53 of 54 greens in regulation. His only miss came Saturday at No. 10 when he missed by a mere four inches. Also played the event without a bogey, making him the 18th player in PGA TOUR Champions history to accomplish that feat.
Toshiba Classic: Won his first PGA TOUR Champions event at the Toshiba Classic, his 27th start on the circuit. Victory at Newport Beach CC made him the fifth first-time winner in tournament history. It was his first TOUR victory in 10 years, 5 months, 11 days (121 TOUR events). Made a 9-foot birdie putt on the last hole to take the lead and then watched John Harris, Mark Johnson and Vicente Fernandez all miss putts at No. 18 which would have tied him. His winning total of 9-under 204 was the highest three-round score by a Toshiba Classic champion since 1999. Earned a check for $247,500, his largest ever at the time.
The ACE Group Classic: Initial top-10 finish came in February when he was T2 at The ACE Group Classic, one stroke behind Loren Roberts. Shared the second-round lead with Roberts and Don Pooley before a closing-round 70 left him one shy of Roberts.
2005 Season
Turned in a solid rookie season with five top-10 efforts, including three in his first seven starts. Made several runs at a victory late in the year. Suffered a torn ligament in his left ankle in April and played through the injury.
Administaff Small Business Classic: Appeared to be in the driver's seat at the Administaff Small Business Classic in mid-October, but made two double bogeys on the back nine at Augusta Pines to fade into a fourth-place finish. Carried a two-stroke lead into the final round near Houston and was three strokes ahead with nine holes to play.
JELD-WEN Tradition: Along with R.W. Eaks, hit the longest measured drive on the PGA TOUR Champions, with a poke of 385 yards on the 15th hole in the opening round of the JELD-WEN Tradition.
Boeing Greater Seattle Classic: Made an impressive showing at the Boeing Greater Seattle Classic where he was T3. Shared the first-round lead and was just two behind after 36 holes, but couldn't chase down eventual-winner David Eger.
2004 Season
Champions Tour Q-School: Earned fully exempt status for 2005 after finishing third at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament at the King and Bear at World Golf Village near St. Augustine, Fla., in November. Five of his six rounds were in the 60s, and he finished 22-under par for the event.
2003 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Unofficially retired in 1999 but has played in a handful of events, including a T44 at the 2003 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
2002 Season
SAS Carolina Classic: Only appearance on the Nationwide Tour was a missed cut at the 2002 SAS Carolina Classic.
1999 Season
Played the 1999 PGA TOUR season under a Special Medical Extension. Finished in the top 125 on the money list for nine straight years prior to the 1998 season.
1996 Season
Hampered by injuries in 1996 and 1997, diagnosed as degenerative disc.
1995 Season
Best earnings season came that year, with $723,834. Finished a career-high 18th on money list in 1994 with career-high six top-10s, including two seconds and two thirds.
Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: In 1995, in his 18th season on TOUR and making his 475th official start, captured his first TOUR title at the rain-shortened Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic. Held share of 36-hole lead following a 63 at Lake Buena Vista. Final-round 68 at Magnolia Course earned one-stroke win over Hal Sutton and Ted Tryba.
1994 Season
Led TOUR in Birdies in 1994 (397).
1993 Season
Buick Southern Open: Part of five-man playoff at 1993 Buick Southern Open, which was won by John Inman.