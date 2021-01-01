×
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
60
AGE
1985
Turned Pro
Texas A&M University (1984, Parks and Recreation)
College
Abilene, Texas
Birthplace
No additional profile information available

Danny Briggs

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

November 30, 1960

Birthday

60

AGE

Abilene, Texas

Birthplace

Franklin, Tennessee

Residence

Wife, Kim; Sierra (12/31/86), Bailey (3/10/89), Alexa (6/28/91), Emma (6/28/91), Dallas (9/25/95)

Family

Texas A&M University (1984, Parks and Recreation)

College

1985

Turned Pro

$1,515,353

Career Earnings

Franklin, TN, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 1993

Additional Victories (1)

  • 1995 Arizona Open

Personal

  • Hosted golf tips segment on "Golf & Paradise" TV program.
  • Had a hole-on-one on No. 17 during the first round of the Movistar Panama Championship.
  • In January 2015, was named assistant golf coach at Middle Tennessee State.

Special Interests

  • Music, family

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour events.

2013 Season

Missed the cut in his two Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Missed the cut at the United Leasing Championship.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut at the BWM Charity Pro-Am.

2012 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, his only Korn Ferry Tour start of the season.

2011 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. his only start of the season.

2010 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, his only start on Tour.

2009 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, his only Korn Ferry Tour start.

2008 Season

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: A T51 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open was his only Korn Ferry Tour start
  • Stanford St. Jude Championship: Missed the cut at the Stanford St. Jude Championship, his only PGA TOUR start.

2007 Season

Made eight cuts from 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Peek'n Peak Classic: Best finish was a T8 at the Peek'n Peak Classic.

2006 Season

Made the cut in six of 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship: T10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship was his best outing.

2005 Season

Made the cut in seven of 29 PGA TOUR starts.

  • Chrysler Classic of Tucson: T9 at the Chrysler Classic of Tucson was his only top-10 finish of the season.

2004 Season

Made 15 cuts in 28 starts on the PGA TOUR.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished third at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, the fifth time he had earned his TOUR status through Q-School.
  • U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Was T7 at the U. S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, his lone top-10 effort for the year.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 16 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season No. 66 on the final money list, with $75,550. Posted five top-25 finishes, including two inside the top 10.

  • Mark Christopher Charity Classic: Best showings came at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic, where four rounds in the 60s (69-67-68-67) left him at 13-under-par 271 and T4, three shots behind champion James Oh.
  • Knoxville Open: Also finished inside the top 10 at the Knoxville Open (T7).

2002 Season

Finished No. 69 on the Korn Ferry Tour, with $62,986. Made the cut in 14 of 21 tournaments, including six top-25 finishes.

  • Arkansas Classic: Fired rounds of 69-69-66-72 to finish a season-best sixth at the Arkansas Classic.

2001 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 23 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2001.

  • BUY.COM Utah Classic: A runner-up finish at the Utah Classic was his best performance. Posted rounds of 67-66-67 to grab a share of the 54-hole lead with David Sutherland. Final-round 73 left him one back of Sutherland.

2000 Season

Split time playing both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour after receiving a Special Medical Extension.

1998 Season

Returned to the PGA TOUR after qualifying through Q-School.

1995 Season

  • NIKE Inland Empire Open: Was a runner-up for a third consecutive year, finishing T2 at the Inland Empire Open.
  • Arizona State Open: Did pick up a victory out west when he won the Arizona State Open.

1994 Season

  • NIKE Central Georgia Open: Finished as a runner-up for the second consecutive year, turning in a T2 at the Central Georgia Open.

1993 Season

  • NIKE TOUR Championship: Finished in second at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship.

1987 Season

Returned to PGA TOUR via finish at the Qualifying Tournament.

1986 Season

  • Tallahassee Open: Top PGA TOUR finish was a T3 at the Tallahassee Open after earning card through PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

1985 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his playing privileges through PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Amateur Highlights

  • Three-time All-American at Texas A&M University.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 1985
  • PGA TOUR: 1987
  • PGA TOUR: 1998
  • PGA TOUR: 2003
  • PGA TOUR: 2004