Danny Briggs
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
November 30, 1960
Birthday
60
AGE
Abilene, Texas
Birthplace
Franklin, Tennessee
Residence
Wife, Kim; Sierra (12/31/86), Bailey (3/10/89), Alexa (6/28/91), Emma (6/28/91), Dallas (9/25/95)
Family
Texas A&M University (1984, Parks and Recreation)
College
1985
Turned Pro
$1,515,353
Career Earnings
Franklin, TN, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Did not compete in any Korn Ferry Tour events.
2013 Season
Missed the cut in his two Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2012 Season
2011 Season
2010 Season
2009 Season
2008 Season
2007 Season
Made eight cuts from 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2006 Season
Made the cut in six of 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2005 Season
Made the cut in seven of 29 PGA TOUR starts.
2004 Season
Made 15 cuts in 28 starts on the PGA TOUR.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 16 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season No. 66 on the final money list, with $75,550. Posted five top-25 finishes, including two inside the top 10.
2002 Season
Finished No. 69 on the Korn Ferry Tour, with $62,986. Made the cut in 14 of 21 tournaments, including six top-25 finishes.
2001 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 23 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2001.
2000 Season
Split time playing both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour after receiving a Special Medical Extension.
1998 Season
Returned to the PGA TOUR after qualifying through Q-School.
1995 Season
1994 Season
1993 Season
1987 Season
Returned to PGA TOUR via finish at the Qualifying Tournament.
1986 Season
1985 Season
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE