U.S. stars Max Homa and Billy Horschel commit to TGL

Phoenix and Orlando, Fla. - In the leadup to this week’s WM Phoenix Open, both

Max Homa and Billy Horschel announced their commitment to TGL, joining Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, and Matt Fitzpatrick. TGL is a new primetime golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR that will begin play in 2024 and now half of the 18 players, who will fill out the rosters of the six teams, have been announced. Homa currently is ranked 13th and Horschel is ranked 19th in the world. This announcement was made by TMRW Sports co-founders Woods, McIlroy, and founder and CEO Mike McCarley.



“Max and Billy are world-class players who also are engaging and dynamic personalities. Max and Billy, and their passionate and charismatic approach to the game, will be great additions to the roster of PGA TOUR stars joining TGL. I believe they will flourish in the TGL environment, which will feature unprecedented audio access from inside our tech-infused venue,” said McCarley.



Max Homa: As a six-time PGA TOUR champion, including last month’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Max Homa has been ascending the world golf rankings with a current world rank of 13. In Homa’s last five starts, he has won twice, finished third, and his lowest finish was T-23. Homa made his Presidents Cup debut in 2022, partnering with Billy Horschel for his first match and earning a point for the U.S. team. A California native who currently resides in Scottsdale, Homa played collegiate golf at the University of California, Berkely and represented the U.S. on the 2013 Walker Cup team.



“As I said after doing the interview with CBS Sports during the Farmers Insurance Open, I believe there is an opportunity to push the envelope for golf fans’ viewing experience. TGL is another example of how we can appeal to younger sports fans and TGL’s progressive approach with its use of technology will further elevate how sports fans engage with golf. I love the concept of TGL helping to broaden the appeal of the game we love to a wider spectrum of sports fans. From the first time I heard about it, I knew it was for me,” said Homa.



Billy Horschel: Seven-time PGA TOUR champion and 2014 FedExCup champion, Billy Horschel is currently the 19th ranked player globally. Horschel’s last wins were at the 2022 Memorial Tournament, the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Scott Piercy, and the 2021 WGC-Dell

Technologies Match Play. Also, Horschel made his Presidents Cup debut in 2022, partnering with Max

Homa for his first match and earning a point for the U.S. team, and represented the U.S. on the 2007 Walker Cup team. A Florida native, Horschel is a proud University of Florida Gator where he was a fourtime All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year.



“I have always enjoyed team and match-play formats, dating back to my days playing for the Gators.

Being a part of a TGL team and competing in this format on a regular basis next year will hopefully play to my strengths. Competing in primetime in front of an audience will be a perfect environment for me as a passionate player who loves to feed off energy from the fans. I’m excited to support this type of progressive thinking for the game,” said Horschel.

About TGL:

In August, following nearly two years of development, Woods, McIlroy, and McCarley announced the formation of TMRW Sports and TGL. TGL will showcase team competitions from a purpose-built venue in Palm Beach, Fla., fusing advanced tech and live action in primetime on Monday nights. Cofounders Woods and McIlroy have now been joined by Morikawa, Rahm, Scott, and Thomas as the first six golfers committed to compete in the league’s inaugural season kicking off in 2024.

TGL, the golf league of TMRW Sports, will feature:

Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head, 18-hole match play;