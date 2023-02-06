  • U.S. stars Max Homa and Billy Horschel commit to TGL

    Max Homa and Billy Horschel round out first half of committed players to TGL, joining Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, and Matt Fitzpatrick for Iiaugural TGL Season in 2024

  • Billy Horschel and Max Homa teamed up at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)Billy Horschel and Max Homa teamed up at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)