Keith Mitchell mic’d up in final round at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Keith Mitchell was just one off the lead as he walked down the third fairway in Sunday’s final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

But when he agreed to wear a microphone for the CBS broadcast, his thoughts immediately shifted back to last week’s Farmers Insurance Open when “Max killed it.”

Mitchell was referring to Max Homa, who wore a microphone for one hole on the back nine during a stretch when he not only provided insight but caught fire and pulled away from the competition to win.

“I’m hoping what happened last week happens this week,” laughed Mitchell as he conversed with Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, and Frank Nobilo of the CBS team.

Certainly, that is a very real possibility, because Mitchell had just birdied the par-5 second hole to get to 11-under, one off the lead when he talked to the viewers.

By being connected to the CBS crew, Mitchell discovered quickly that his drive, about a 255-yard shot into stiff wind, did indeed stay in the fairway. “Typical Pebble Beach,” Mitchell told the crew. “There are lot of blind shots.”

He told the announcers that his club of choice is normally a 3-wood off the tee on the 397-yard, dogleg left third hole. But “as a fader and with the wind off the right,” Mitchell knew he could hit driver.

It got interesting when Mitchell stood over his 109-yard second shot. He changed clubs and hit a splendid shot that carried a bunker and came to rest about 12 feet from the pin. He explained to the CBS crew that his caddie, John Limanti, deserved kudos.

“Johnny pulled me off... and we took 4 yards off the shot,” said Mitchell. “If you go long there you could be OB.”

Mitchell dropped down and chose another club, resulting in a tidy shot. Though he didn’t make the putt, Mitchell was still very much in the thick of things. Which isn’t to say that he couldn’t talk other matters – like choosing to pack four cashmere sweaters for this week.

“You don’t want to ever be cold at Pebble Beach,” he laughed.