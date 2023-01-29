Max Homa wins Farmers after first mic'd-up, on-course interview

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Max Homa was happy to be the guinea pig this week.

And he hopes his peers will follow suit.

Homa participated in a live on-course interview with the CBS broadcast team during Friday’s third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, utilizing Bluetooth technology on the par-5 13th hole at Torrey Pines’ South Course.

Not only did Homa enjoy the experience and receive positive feedback, he proceeded to win at Torrey Pines, his sixth PGA TOUR title.

Homa is happy to continue participating in this nature of content, he said in his winner’s press conference, and he hopes his victory is indicative that this interactive content doesn’t mean a competitive disadvantage.

“It was cool to win after doing it,” Homa said on Saturday evening. “You always hear people say, ‘Oh, Tiger would never do this; oh, Rahm would never do this. All they care about is winning.’ I get that, but you can do both.

“That was definitely nice to win doing that yesterday. It was 20 minutes, it was not invasive … I thought it was great to look into, push the envelope for the fans.”