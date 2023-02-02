‘Full Swing’ offers new level of PGA TOUR access

“It got to a point where it felt like they were just a fly on the wall,” he added. “We got to know the crew because it was the same people. They visited Utah, we had a great old time. They ended up being people I’d call friends now. I’ve got a great relationship with some of them.”

Jordan Spieth also seemed to be having a great time, as did Thomas.

“I didn’t really give as much access as a lot of other guys, but I thought it was cool,” Spieth said. “For me, it’ll be a me-and-Justin kind of episode. They did some stuff at the house here and there a little bit. I thought they were very professional; if I asked for some time away, they were great. If I said, ‘Hey, you should come and see this,’ they were ready to go.

“I’m interested to watch,” Spieth added. “It’ll be cool. I think because of how cordial and respectful they were, guys opened up more, which I think will make for good content.”

Crucially, the series had inside access not just at PGA TOUR events but also the four majors, which are put on by Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the United States Golf Association, and The R&A. The result: episodes that offer new insights and texture from three of the four major champions, even those, like Thomas, who didn’t green-light every single request (Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick also were involved in the series).

“My thing was I’m not gonna alter my schedule, my life, the way I go about things,” Thomas said. “If they wanted to be a fly on the wall, that was fine, but I’m big on not wanting them to affect how I go about things or the people around me. They did a great job.”

So did Thomas, who came from seven shots behind to win the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. That gave him his first major title in five years, and was a huge win for “Full Swing,” too.

“I think it’s going to be cool,” said Thomas, whose father/coach, Mike, also participated. “We did a couple sit-downs throughout the year. They got me working out.”

Another victory for the docuseries was its content capture with Fitzpatrick, who was the story of the week going into the U.S. Open at The Country Club – and won.