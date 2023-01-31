Major champion Matt Fitzpatrick commits to compete in TGL in 2024

Pebble Beach, Calif. and Orlando, Fla. - Reigning U.S. Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick joins Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, and Collin Morikawa as players committed to play in TGL, a new primetime golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR that will begin play in 2024. The announcement was made by TMRW Sports co-founders Woods, McIlroy and founder and CEO Mike McCarley.

“Blending global superstars with the next generation of emerging champions like Matt Fitzpatrick is foundational to forming the six TGL teams,” said McCarley. “Fitzpatrick is a major champion who will be a stalwart of the European Ryder Cup Team for the next decade. Adding a young, world-class player from England, who has won consistently all around the world, expands the global reach of committed TGL players ranging from Australia, Northern Ireland, Spain, and the U.S. with TGL’s first seven players announced.”

Matt Fitzpatrick: The 2022 U.S. Open Champion also has represented England on two European Ryder Cup teams in his young career. His success on the DP World Tour includes 8 wins, including both the 2020 and 2016 DP World Tour Championship. Prior to turning pro, Fitzpatrick won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at The Country Club outside Boston, which was the same golf course in which he would become a major champion less than a decade later. Fitzpatrick, 28, is a Sheffield, England native and resides in Jupiter, Fla.

“While teeing it up with the world’s best has been a highlight of my career so far, this opportunity to compete in TGL is taking that experience to a whole other level. TGL combines world-class players in a team format within an arena environment for a global television audience. With a formula like that, it will create another platform for fans, especially young fans, to see our sport shine on a new stage,” said Fitzpatrick.

About TGL

In August, following nearly two years of development, Woods, McIlroy, and McCarley announced the formation of TMRW Sports and TGL. TGL will showcase team competitions from a purpose-built venue in Palm Beach, Fla., fusing advanced tech and live action in primetime on Monday nights. Cofounders Woods and McIlroy have now been joined by Thomas, Rahm, Scott, Morikawa, and Fitzpatrick as the first seven golfers committed to compete in the league’s inaugural season kicking off in 2024.

TGL, the golf league of TMRW Sports, will feature:

• Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head, match play;

• Tech-Infused Venue: A first-of-its-kind venue for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course combined with a tech-infused, short-game complex;

• Tech-Enabled Fan Experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a 2-hour, primetime televised match;

• Season: Primetime play for 15 regular season Monday night matches followed by semifinals and finals.

