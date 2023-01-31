  • Major champion Matt Fitzpatrick commits to compete in TGL in 2024

    U.S. Open Champ Fitzpatrick joins Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott & Collin Morikawa for inaugural TGL season in 2024

