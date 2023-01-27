Sam Ryder relishes final-round duel with Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines

“He was very open about his golf IQ,” Ryder said. “He's a very intelligent golfer, not to mention his talent, so it was cool to watch him work and kind of see the way he thinks through some of the golf courses and his shots. I mean, he’s a competitor; I'm not expecting him to go out there and be my buddy tomorrow. I think he's going to go out there and try and win, what, his third straight start this year?