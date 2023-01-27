How to watch final round of the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational

The final round of the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational takes place Sunday from the South Course at Torrey Pines and will be broadcast live on Golf Channel.

The first round will be played Saturday on the North Course at Torrey Pines while the final round of the PGA TOUR Farmers Insurance Open is contested on the South Course. On Sunday, the APGA field will play on the South Course.

Starting in 2020, Farmers Insurance has hosted the APGA Invitational in tandem with the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. The event has created a unique opportunity for members of the APGA Tour to compete on the highest level. In 2022, the event made its National TV Debut on the Golf Channel as the first ever broadcast of an APGA Tour event.

Established in 2010, the APGA Tour is a non-profit organization with the mission to prepare African Americans and other minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf, both on tour and in the golf industry. This is accomplished through professional tournaments, career development and mentoring sessions. The 2023 season marks the 11th year the PGA TOUR has supported the APGA Tour.



FIELD

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

Television: Sunday, 4:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel, Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app)

Golf Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Damon Hack

Analyst: Will Lowery

On-Course: Doug Smith