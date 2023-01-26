How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Thursday from Torrey Pines. And you read that right. This week's event started Wednesday and will finish on Saturday.

Sam Ryder, Brent Grant and Aaron Rai share the lead at 8-under.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+ .



HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS)