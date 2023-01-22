-
The American Express payouts and points: Jon Rahm earns $1.44 million and 500 FedExCup points
January 22, 2023
By Rob Bolton , GolfBet for PGATOUR.com
Highlights
At this point, whenever Jon Rahm commits to play, just thank BetMGM for extending a market for him to win. It’s free money.
Just as he prevailed at +600 in his last start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (albeit with Collin Morikawa’s massive assist), the 28-year-old Spaniard converted again for the same kickback at The American Express. That was his line on the eve of the four-round competition across three courses in the Coachella Valley.
No, it wasn’t a gimme by any means, but the best player in the world – he’s not officially No. 1, but that’s how he feels about himself, which is all that matters – deflected the randomness of other talent striking irons while they’re hot and sinking putts in a shootout. Rahm has proven in his last two starts especially that the only thing of significance is totaling the fewest strokes. He captured victory by one on Sunday at 27-under 261, but score in relation to par is but a statistic.
As the first multiple winner of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, Rahm vaulted into the top spot of the FedExCup standings – that is official – with another 500 points at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West. It’s his second title in the tournament (2018).
Runner-up honors went to Davis Thompson. The pedigreed rookie out of the University of Georgia, who needed just one season apprenticing on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022, led outright after the first two rounds and co-led (with Rahm) entering the finale. Thompson was on the board at +20000 as an outright at BetMGM as late as Wednesday prior to the tournament. After his performance, don’t hold your breath for the next time you’ll find him at that value, if ever. Real deal sealed.
Xander Schauffele (+2200) and Chris Kirk (+8000) shared third place. Schauffele closed with a field-low-tying 62, including an albatross; Kirk came home in 64.
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP POINTS EARNINGS 1 Jon Rahm 261/ -27 500.000 $1,440,000.00 2 Davis Thompson 262/ -26 300.000 $872,000.00 T3 Chris Kirk 263/ -25 162.500 $472,000.00 T3 Xander Schauffele 263/ -25 162.500 $472,000.00 5 Taylor Montgomery 264/ -24 110.000 $328,000.00 T6 Tom Kim 265/ -23 86.000 $252,400.00 T6 J.T. Poston 265/ -23 86.000 $252,400.00 T6 Matti Schmid 265/ -23 86.000 $252,400.00 T6 Robby Shelton 265/ -23 86.000 $252,400.00 T6 Erik van Rooyen 265/ -23 86.000 $252,400.00 T11 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 266/ -22 61.400 $171,600.00 T11 Sam Burns 266/ -22 61.400 $171,600.00 T11 Garrick Higgo 266/ -22 61.400 $171,600.00 T11 Patton Kizzire 266/ -22 61.400 $171,600.00 T11 Scottie Scheffler 266/ -22 61.400 $171,600.00 T16 Tony Finau 267/ -21 52.000 $134,000.00 T16 Danny Lee 267/ -21 52.000 $134,000.00 T18 Jason Day 268/ -20 46.000 $110,000.00 T18 Adam Hadwin 268/ -20 46.000 $110,000.00 T18 Harry Higgs 268/ -20 46.000 $110,000.00 T18 Sungjae Im 268/ -20 46.000 $110,000.00 T22 Harrison Endycott 269/ -19 38.125 $80,400.00 T22 Si Woo Kim 269/ -19 38.125 $80,400.00 T22 Keith Mitchell 269/ -19 38.125 $80,400.00 T22 Alex Smalley 269/ -19 38.125 $80,400.00 T26 Patrick Cantlay 270/ -18 30.250 $58,400.00 T26 Thomas Detry 270/ -18 30.250 $58,400.00 T26 Tano Goya 270/ -18 30.250 $58,400.00 T26 Justin Rose 270/ -18 30.250 $58,400.00 T26 Matthias Schwab 270/ -18 30.250 $58,400.00 T26 Cameron Young 270/ -18 30.250 $58,400.00 T32 Ben Griffin 271/ -17 22.875 $46,700.00 T32 Tom Hoge 271/ -17 22.875 $46,700.00 T32 Brendan Steele 271/ -17 22.875 $46,700.00 T32 Dylan Wu 271/ -17 22.875 $46,700.00 T36 Eric Cole 272/ -16 18.000 $38,080.00 T36 Austin Cook 272/ -16 18.000 $38,080.00 T36 Stephan Jaeger 272/ -16 18.000 $38,080.00 T36 Andrew Putnam 272/ -16 18.000 $38,080.00 T36 Will Zalatoris 272/ -16 18.000 $38,080.00 T41 Byeong Hun An 273/ -15 11.555 $26,924.45 T41 Tyler Duncan 273/ -15 11.555 $26,924.45 T41 Scott Piercy 273/ -15 11.555 $26,924.45 T41 Trevor Werbylo 273/ -15 11.555 $26,924.45 T41 Stewart Cink 273/ -15 11.555 $26,924.44 T41 Harry Hall 273/ -15 11.555 $26,924.44 T41 Zach Johnson 273/ -15 11.555 $26,924.44 T41 Justin Lower 273/ -15 11.555 $26,924.44 T41 Sebastián Muñoz 273/ -15 11.555 $26,924.44 T50 Aaron Baddeley 274/ -14 7.750 $19,880.00 T50 Wyndham Clark 274/ -14 7.750 $19,880.00 T50 Beau Hossler 274/ -14 7.750 $19,880.00 T50 Denny McCarthy 274/ -14 7.750 $19,880.00 T54 Joseph Bramlett 275/ -13 5.538 $18,400.00 T54 Dean Burmester 275/ -13 5.538 $18,400.00 T54 Rickie Fowler 275/ -13 5.538 $18,400.00 T54 Russell Knox 275/ -13 5.538 $18,400.00 T54 Vincent Norrman 275/ -13 5.538 $18,400.00 T54 Justin Suh 275/ -13 5.538 $18,400.00 T54 Sahith Theegala 275/ -13 5.538 $18,400.00 T54 Kevin Tway 275/ -13 5.538 $18,400.00 T62 Anders Albertson 276/ -12 4.400 $17,520.00 T62 Zecheng Dou 276/ -12 4.400 $17,520.00 T62 Martin Laird 276/ -12 4.400 $17,520.00 T65 Ryan Armour 277/ -11 3.900 $17,120.00 T65 Davis Riley 277/ -11 3.900 $17,120.00 67 Sam Stevens 278/ -10 3.600 $16,880.00 68 Andrew Landry 283/ -5 3.400 $16,720.00 69 Paul Haley II 285/ -3 3.200 $16,560.00
