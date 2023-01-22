The American Express payouts and points: Jon Rahm earns $1.44 million and 500 FedExCup points

At this point, whenever Jon Rahm commits to play, just thank BetMGM for extending a market for him to win. It’s free money.

Just as he prevailed at +600 in his last start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (albeit with Collin Morikawa’s massive assist), the 28-year-old Spaniard converted again for the same kickback at The American Express. That was his line on the eve of the four-round competition across three courses in the Coachella Valley.

No, it wasn’t a gimme by any means, but the best player in the world – he’s not officially No. 1, but that’s how he feels about himself, which is all that matters – deflected the randomness of other talent striking irons while they’re hot and sinking putts in a shootout. Rahm has proven in his last two starts especially that the only thing of significance is totaling the fewest strokes. He captured victory by one on Sunday at 27-under 261, but score in relation to par is but a statistic.

As the first multiple winner of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, Rahm vaulted into the top spot of the FedExCup standings – that is official – with another 500 points at the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West. It’s his second title in the tournament (2018).

Runner-up honors went to Davis Thompson. The pedigreed rookie out of the University of Georgia, who needed just one season apprenticing on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022, led outright after the first two rounds and co-led (with Rahm) entering the finale. Thompson was on the board at +20000 as an outright at BetMGM as late as Wednesday prior to the tournament. After his performance, don’t hold your breath for the next time you’ll find him at that value, if ever. Real deal sealed.