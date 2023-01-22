Xander Schauffele makes first career albatross at PGA West’s Stadium Course

LA QUINTA, Calif. – In the storied history of PGA West’s Stadium Course, one thing was missing: an albatross in PGA TOUR competition.

California native Xander Schauffele changed that Sunday at The American Express.

Schauffele holed out from 226 yards on the par-5 fifth hole Sunday, his first career albatross on TOUR. Playing from the center of the fairway, Schauffele took an aggressive line to a back-right hole location guarded by a greenside pond. The ball landed on the front fringe, released and rolled into the cup with perfect speed.

It’s the first albatross on TOUR this season, and the 132nd albatross on TOUR since 1983. The last player to record an albatross on TOUR was Stephan Jaeger during the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, on the par-5 second hole at TPC Deere Run.