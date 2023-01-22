-
Xander Schauffele makes first career albatross at PGA West’s Stadium Course
January 22, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele's incredible hole out for albatross at The American Express
LA QUINTA, Calif. – In the storied history of PGA West’s Stadium Course, one thing was missing: an albatross in PGA TOUR competition.
California native Xander Schauffele changed that Sunday at The American Express.
Schauffele holed out from 226 yards on the par-5 fifth hole Sunday, his first career albatross on TOUR. Playing from the center of the fairway, Schauffele took an aggressive line to a back-right hole location guarded by a greenside pond. The ball landed on the front fringe, released and rolled into the cup with perfect speed.
It’s the first albatross on TOUR this season, and the 132nd albatross on TOUR since 1983. The last player to record an albatross on TOUR was Stephan Jaeger during the final round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, on the par-5 second hole at TPC Deere Run.
Schauffele said earlier this week that he was yet to feel 100% in his return from a back injury that first arose at last month’s Hero World Challenge. He withdrew during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago, “flinching at drives and chunking irons,” and he underwent scans and an MRI the following week. The diagnosis was muscular – no tear – and he returned to action Thursday in the Coachella Valley.
Schauffele, 29, has displayed strong form so far this week. He opened in 7-under 65 at La Quinta CC, followed by consecutive 4-under 68s at PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course and Stadium Course respectively.
He opened in 5-under 31 in Sunday’s final round at the Stadium Course, highlighted by that historic albatross.
