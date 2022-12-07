-
Tiger Woods' PopStroke to open in Houston
December 07, 2022
By Jimmy Reinman , PGATOUR.COM
- Tiger Woods' PopStroke venture will open it's fifth location in Houston, Texas. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods’ revolutionary state-of-the-art entertainment complex PopStroke is set to reveal its first location outside of Florida next week with the 82-time PGA TOUR winner taking to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm the new Houston, Texas location will open on December 16.
The complex is a modern take on miniature golf that features two 18-hole putting courses designed by Woods’ TGR Design team along with a restaurant, full-service bar and family-friendly amenities.
Hello Houston! I’m excited to share @PopstrokeGolf Houston will open to the public on December 16 at noon. It includes two 18-hole putting courses I designed with my @tgrdesignbytw team, a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, playground & ice cream parlor. Next up: Glendale, AZ. pic.twitter.com/GKLG7Q706Q— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 6, 2022
The Houston PopStroke location will be the fifth fully operational venue, with the first opening in Port St. Lucie, Florida earlier this year and others already running in Fort Meyers, Sarasota and Orlando. Future plans have locations opening in Glendale and Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as Tampa and Delray, Florida, both scheduled for 2023.
“Putting is a universal part of golf that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels,” Woods stated in a press release last year. “It has been rewarding to see the broad and diverse group of guests enjoying their experience at PopStroke, and I look forward to seeing players make those long putts in locations throughout the South and Southwest. Each new location will have a different course design and layout giving players unique putting challenges as they travel across the country.”
Gone are the windmills and animatronics of old, replaced by brutal bunkers, swerving undulation, and hole locations fitting the tastes of the 15-time major winner himself.
While playing a full-length Tiger Woods’ designed course might break the bank of the average golfer, a full day of play at PopStroke will run around $25 for adults, with discounted rates for children.
“Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests,” Woods says via the PopStroke website. “I’m looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke.”
Woods will take to the course with his own son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship later this month. The duo will look to win this year after coming in second to John Daly and his son in last year’s event in one of the most popular events of the fall season.
