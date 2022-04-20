Tiger Woods-designed putting courses to open in Florida

Tiger Woods has displayed an affinity for short courses in the early stages of his design career, with projects including The Hay at Pebble Beach and the Oasis Short Course at Diamante (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico), both par-3 layouts.

The 82-time PGA TOUR winner has embraced golf’s early access points, and continues to do so. Woods announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will design two 18-hole putting courses in Sarasota, Florida. In conjunction with TGR Design, Woods designed 36 putting holes for the PopStroke Sarasota entertainment center, which is set to open April 28.

According to the release, the Tiger Red Course “challenges even the most experienced putters with strong contouring and tricky hole locations,” while the Tiger Black Course “has softened contours to create an ideal course for families and anyone new to golf.”