-
-
How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
December 02, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- December 02, 2022
-
Top 10
All-time greatest shots from Hero World Challenge
Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge takes place Friday from Albany in the Bahamas. The 20-player field is stacked with stars such as Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.
Tiger Woods is the tournament host but will not compete as he works on rehabbing from injury.
Vikotr Hovland, Collin Morikawa are among four tied for the lead at Hero World Challenge.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1 p.m.-5 p.m. (NBC)
MUST READS
Four tied for lead at Hero World Challenge
Woods won’t seek surgery for plantar fasciitis, choosing ‘stretch and relax’ approach
Tiger Woods’ new normal a balancing act of rehab, rest
-
-