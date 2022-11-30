Collin Morikawa to debut new irons at Hero World Challenge

Collin Morikawa has been one of the TOUR’s top iron players since turning professional in 2019, finishing in the top three of Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green in each of his first three full seasons.

Throughout nearly all of his professional career – aside from playing in extremely firm conditions in Scotland – the two-time major winner has used TaylorMade’s P730 blade irons that were released in 2017. Morikawa typically uses the P730 blades in his short irons (7-PW) and combines them with cavity-back style P7MC irons at the top end of his set (5- and 6-iron).

This week at the Hero World Challenge, however, Morikawa is debuting new “P7CM” blade irons in the place of his previous P730’s.

