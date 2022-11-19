How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 3 from The RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia takes place Saturday from Sea Island Golf Club. Two courses will be in play, Seaside and Plantation, as players look to earn the last FedExCup points on offer for 2022.

Harry Higgs, Andrew Putnam, and Cole Hammer all share the lead at 12-under.



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)



Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)