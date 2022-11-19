-
How to watch The RSM Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 19, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Sea Island will again play host for The RSM Classic. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 from The RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia takes place Saturday from Sea Island Golf Club. Two courses will be in play, Seaside and Plantation, as players look to earn the last FedExCup points on offer for 2022.
Harry Higgs, Andrew Putnam, and Cole Hammer all share the lead at 12-under.
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
