Webb Simpson gets the custom Titleist iron treatment with new '682.WS' prototypes

Webb Simpson has highly discerning eyes and hands when it comes to his equipment. He has a very specific feel he’s seeking from his irons, but it’s been difficult in recent years to find a set that checks all of the boxes with each club.

In the last year alone, Simpson has used three different Titleist iron sets, including the T100 , the 620 MB and the 680 Forged.

According to Titleist Tour rep J.J. Van Wezenbeeck – who works closely with Titleist staffers on their equipment needs – Simpson has different things he likes (and dislikes) about each of the three models.

Simpson, whose seven TOUR wins include THE PLAYERS and U.S. Open, has been playing the 680 Forged irons off-and-on since they first came out in 2003, and he’s most comfortable with the shaping and increased offset of the irons. The 620 MB irons, which came out in 2019, have a more compact shape with less offset, and although Simpson prefers the shape of the 680’s, he likes the size of the 620’s. The T100 irons, on the other hand, were released in 2021 and have a modern cavity-back construction, and while Simpson prefers blade style designs, he did like the sole shaping, grooves and performance out of the rough with the T100’s.

He hasn’t been able to find the perfect iron, so instead of continuing to accept trade-offs, Titleist simply gave Simpson the custom prototype treatment.